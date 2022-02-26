MALDEN – Staring down at an 0-13 record, easily the members of the Tewksbury Memorial High School Boys Basketball team could have packed it in, given up on themselves, the team and the season.
But none of that ever happened.
Instead the Redmen strived to get better every day as basketball players and as a team. That drive and desire turned into a favorable month of February as the Redmen closed out the season winning three of its last five games including both this past week, with a 68-56 league victory over Billerica last Thursday at home during Senior Night and then a 48-43 come from behind road victory over Malden, played on Monday evening.
“There was no quit in this group. Each day they came to practice with a will and a desire to get better. I think it showed late in the year when we started to get the result,” said first-year head coach Steve Boudreau.
Tewksbury (3-17) played a terrific game to defeat the Indians. The Redmen were up by 13 at the half, before really dominating the third quarter to go up by 23, before going on cruise control in the fourth. Christian Marsden led all scorers with 18, followed by David Miller with 14, Luke Montejo with 12 and Tommy Crawford with 9.
We hit ten three-pointers but I was just proud of the way that we competed and how unselfish we were, passing up good shots for great shots for 32 minutes,” said Boudreau. “We out it all together that night. We got a lot of production from our three seniors, but also our underclassmen. That was our most complete game of the season.”
The team's three seniors – Marsden, Miller and Crawford – were all honored with their parents before the game.
“I'm so proud of those three seniors. Their commitment to Tewksbury Basketball was second to none from their work in the off-season to the work during the season and their leadership,” said Boudreau. “I hope one day when our program is experiencing more success (in terms of wins and losses), I hope we can look back at Tommy Crawford, Christian Marsden and David Miller and realize the impact that they had on the shift in Tewksbury Basketball.”
Four days later, Tewksbury closed out the season the win over Malden, taking both games against the non-league opponent.
“Malden played really well early on and we dug ourselves a little bit of a hole. We found ourselves down by four points at the half. We had a lot of grit and a lot of fight (in the second half) and ended up taking a one-point lead going into the fourth quarter. Then we really buckled down in the fourth quarter defensively and were able to control and finish the game,” said Boudreau.
On Tuesday morning, the Merrimack Valley Conference announced its league all-stars and both Tommy Crawford and junior Ryan Cuvier were named to the second team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.