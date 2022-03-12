PROVIDENCE, RI – By any measure, the Tewksbury High Wrestling team’s season has to be considered a major success. Not only did the Redmen capture their third consecutive MVC Division 2 title, they carried that success into the post season as well, finishing second as a team at both the Division 3 North Sectional Tournament as well as the Division 3 State Tournament, finishing just one point shy of a state championship at the state meet.
The Redmen wrapped up their outstanding season this past weekend, sending two wrestlers to the All-New England Tournament at the Providence Technology and Career Center. Redmen junior Jack Callahan, fresh off a Division 3 state championship, as well as a fourth place finish at the All-State Meet, went 2-2 on the weekend, while sophomore Hunter Johnson went 0-2 at the tournament, taking on a pair of outstanding wrestlers and gaining some valuable experience.
Callahan, the 120-pound sectional and state champion, got his tournament off to a fine start on Friday, picking up a 5-2 win over Maine state finalist Cameron Frost of Bonny Eagle in the first round, before taking a 9-6 decision over New Hampshire All-State champion Ryan O’Rourke of Salem in the quarterfinals.
Callahan then dropped back to back matches, losing to Connecticut Class S state champion Ethan Titus of Canton, Connecticut in the semifinals, and then dropping a 5-2 decision to Luke Connelly of Northeast/Bishop Fenwick in the consolation bracket.
“Jack would have liked to have done better, but he wrestled really well, and this was a great experience for him,” Tewksbury coach Steve Kasprzak said. “He did not get to have this experience as a sophomore, so that was big. To miss out on last season was a big gap.
“But now we have seen what he can do against the best wrestlers in New England, so we have that barometer. We know exactly what he can do, and what he needs to improve on. He wrestled great in all of his matches. He was never overwhelmed, and he battled hard. This was a good experience for him moving forward.”
Johnson, wrestling at 145 pounds, may have gone 0-2 at the tournament, but like Callahan, Kasprzak felt he gained valuable experience by wrestling at the tournament as well as throughout the post season. Johnson had finished third at the Division 3 North Sectional Tournament and then seventh at the Division 3 State Tournament and eighth at All-States before moving on to New Englands.
Once he was in Providence, Johnson was tested immediately, matched up in the first round with Connecticut state finalist Jack Richardson on Killingly, suffering a loss by pin in 5:10. Richardson would go on to win the New England title. Johnson saw his tournament come to an end with a loss by pin to Maximus Piel of New Milford, Connecticut in the consolation bracket.
“Wrestling the eventual champion in the first round was tough, but I didn’t think Hunter was overmatched at all. I thought he wrestled well,” Kasprzak said. “To put in perspective what he did, in my 12 years with the wrestling program, we have never had a sophomore go to New Englands. I am sure it has happened in the past, but it is not something that happens often, so that is a credit to Hunter. You can’t simulate that kind of experience in practice. Until you go and experience it, you can’t imagine it. Hopefully he can use this as a catapult for the rest of his career.”
Kasprzak is also hoping that his entire roster can use their experience this season as a catapult to bigger and better things in the future. While they will lose some key seniors to graduation, including Nick Wilson, who was third in sectionals and fifth in the state tournament at 285 pounds, as well as Brett Graham, who was third at sectionals at 182 pounds, they will return a great nucleus next season.
Along with Callahan and Johnson, others returning to the Redmen next season will include 106-pound sectional champ Nick Desisto, who is just as freshman, as well as junior Jack Donovan, who was second in the sectionals and third in the state tournament at 132 pounds. Sophomore Paxton Green will also return to the lineup after a second place sectional finish and a place state tournament finish at 195 pounds.
Other key wrestlers like sophomore Luke Shaw, who was fourth at sectionals and junior Ryan Fleming who was sixth at sectionals will also return to the lineup.
“We have been on a bit of a roll as of late, so hopefully we can keep that going,” Kasprzak said. “It wasn’t that long ago that I can remember having twelve kids in the program, so to see where we are now, with three straight league titles and to be recognized at the state level is incredible for the program.
“We were one point away from a state title, and we bring a lot of kids back who would like to take that next step. We didn’t have a lot of experience heading in the season, with ten or eleven rookies in our lineup, but those kids got some valuable experience this season, so hopefully we can build on that and be even better.”
