On Monday, the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association Lacrosse and Golf Committees held separate meetings to go over several suggested rule changes, and to discuss future dealings with each sport.
According to the Boston Herald, there were 33 different rule proposals, one included the drawn out Rule 40, which "pertains to out-of-season coaching contact with student-athletes". The Herald on Tuesday stated that, "Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the MIAA Board of Directors last month voted to temporarily suspend the rule and allow out-of-season coaching from Sept. 18, 2020, to July 3, 2020, if approved by the school’s principal.
"Archbishop Williams athletic director and girls lacrosse coach Gordie McClay spearheaded amending the rule proposal on out-of-season coaching. McClay recommended the MIAA form a subcommittee to take an in-depth look at the rule. The amendment was unanimously passed by both committees."
There was another proposal to cut the boys lacrosse season from 18 to 16 games, but that was immediately rejected.
In addition to the proposals, subcommittees for lacrosse were formed, and that group will put together new guidelines and modifications for the upcoming season. In addition, subcommittees were also created to review the boys and girls lacrosse divisional alignments.
Also held as a shorter golf meeting, which discussed the new alignment and future tournament venues. The Herald also reported that, "Realignment generated a lot of the discussion. To remain consistent with the desires of the Tournament Management Committee, golf balanced its sections evenly according to size and geography. The new alignment would be in effect for just the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years. Since there are no sectional and state golf championships this fall, they agreed unanimously to roll over the championship rotation to next year.
“With the handshake being eliminated for the time being as part of the new modifications, MIAA Golf Committee liaison Ann Tryko said the organization was looking to find different ways to promote sportsmanship, possibly a prematch announcement or publications.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.