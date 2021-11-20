LEOMINSTER – Like their 6th grade counterparts, the Tewksbury Youth Football 8th Grade team had overcome several obstacles throughout the season while putting together an incredible season to earn their spot in their own Super Bowl on Sunday afternoon in Leominster, posting a 9-1 record as they headed into the championship game.
But also, much like their younger counterparts there was finally one obstacle they could not overcome, as they fell by a score if 24-8 to a powerful Clinton squad to come up just shy of capturing the Super Bowl title.
“We played well. They were much bigger than us, and even though they weren’t necessarily an All-Star team, they did have kids from all over Central Mass. on the team,” Tewksbury coach Keith DeSisto said. “They had kids from Worcester, Clinton and Athol, so they were a very good team, but our guys competed very well with them.”
The Redmen trailed only 12-8 at the half before Clinton pulled away in the second half, putting an end to a season where the Redmen seemed to constantly be facing an uphill battle against much larger teams. Heading into the championship game, the Redmen had won nine games in a row since losing their season opener to Worcester.
“Every week we were the smallest team on the field, but every week we competed,” DeSisto said. “They have that Tewksbury mentality and they will bring that attitude with them to the high school. We have ben running the same offense the high school runs since the fourth grade, so when they get to high school, they will know what to expect and know what they are doing.”
The Redmen certainly seemed to know what they were doing all season long, rolling to each of their eight regular season victories, invoking the mercy rule (32-point lead) in each of their eight wins, until they were finally put to the test in their dramatic 16-14 semifinal win over Marlboro.
In that Marlboro game, the Redmen trailed 14-8 late in the fourth quarter, when Benny Christopher broke free to a 60-yard run with less than two minutes left in the game to tie the score at 14-14. Jackson Fuedo then kicked the extra point to give the Redmen the winning points. (Extra point kicks count as two points.)
“We were missing seven kids due to COVID, including five starters, but our kids battled and got the win,” DeSisto said.
The team’s success should have come as no surprise as this is the same group who won a Super Bowl under DeSisto’s leadership as sixth graders two years ago.
“It has been a great group of kids work with,” DeSisto said. “It was a really good run. I am very proud of these kids. We were one of the only teams in the league where we were all from the same town. Hopefully they will go on to Tewksbury High and play for Brian (Aylward). At least that is our goal for them.”
The members of the Tewksbury Youth Football 8th Grade team included Jack Lightfoot, Ben Barrasso, Ben Christopher, Angelo Desisto, Ty Bourgea, Johnny Sullivan, Nicky DeSisto, Colin Durkin, Sean Callahan, Jackson Fuedo, Stephen Bruno, AJ King, Teddy Buczynski, Jeremy Baziwe, Caden Follett, Jake Hartman-Burns, Ethan Martins, Logan Itri, Miller Brooks, Emeka Olu, Will O’Neill, Drew Broderick, Marcus Ramos, Brady Schofield, Ryan Tuxbury, Nolan Fowlie, Luke Stewart, and Cam Guender.
Joining DeSisto on the coaching staff were Tim Lightfoot, Ben Christopher and Robbie Barrasso.
