BILLERICA – Saturday's thrilling 30-26 victory gave Shawsheen Tech Football coach Al Costabile his 197th career win between his early days at Bishop Fenwick and now his 25th season as the Rams head man.
While sporting the biggest smile he possibly could have had on his face, Costabile was asked about the significance of his Shawsheen team pulling out a big upset win over an outstanding Bedford team, the same one that knocked out an eight-win Tewksbury team out of the Division 4 state playoffs last November (Shawsheen plays in D5).
“This is a biggie, a biggie. This ranks right up there. It's in the top five,” he said, while bouncing all over the field in complete happiness with the season and home opening victory.
At one point of the game, Shawsheen trailed 20-6, as the very talented Bucs' quarterback Eric Miles (210 passing yards with two touchdowns and 186 rushing yards and two more scores) busted through the middle of the defense for a 91-yard touchdown run, seemingly taking all the air out of the Rams.
But that wasn't the case at all. On the next play from scrimmage, junior Caleb Caceres (83 scrimmage yards) caught a simple short yardage pass, that he turned into a 25-yard reception, dragging a few defenders on him, while displaying a gutsy second and third effort to manage as many yards as he could. That superb effort of course pumped some air back into his teammates.
From that point on, the Rams outscored the Bucs 24-6, which included scoring the game winning touchdown with 3:27 to go, while Wilmington resident Ryan Copson's second interception from the Rams' 8 yard line, ended the last second comeback try by Bedford.
"I am so proud of these guys, just so proud," said Costabile. "We took a big blow at the beginning of the game and a lot of teams would have folded by then. We took (Bedford's) blows, we took everything they had and these kids just fought back. They are so resilient and I'm just so proud of all of the players and so proud of all of my coaches. I'm a lucky guy."
Bedford came into the game as one of the top ranked teams in Division 4, and Shawsheen wasn't in the top eight teams of Division 5, according to the pre-season polls of the Boston Herald. And before Saturday's tilt, the Herald's Danny Ventura predicted that Bedford — with its enormous offensive and defensive lines and having Miles run miles all over every field — would defeat the Rams on their home Cassidy Field turf.
Bedford made Ventura look great in the early goings with that 20-6 lead. Miles got the scoring going just 48 seconds into the game. Shawsheen lined up for the opening kick-off, but the Rams’ kicker lost his cleat, and the ball trickled off the tee. Bedford was awarded the ball on the Rams 45, and three plays later, Miles scored a 30-yarder going off the hole vacated thanks to his enormous left tackle Christopher Puglielli. The kick was good making it 7-0.
Shawsheen's offense followed and strung together a very impressive 13-play, 58-yard scoring drive with the pesky, tough and relentless quarterback Sidney Tildsley (17-for-33, 162 yards and 2 TDs, as well as 39 rushing yards and another score) finishing it with a 1-yard QB sneak. The kick failed and Bedford led 7-6 with 3:59 left in the first.
Two plays later, Bedford scored as Miles connected with another big fella, tight end Richard Fedele for what turned out to be a 71-yard TD catch and run. The PAT kick made it 14-6. At that point Bedford had an eight-point lead and had run just five offensive plays.
Both teams turned the ball over on downs on their ensuing drives, and Shawsheen followed with a turnover as Tildsley's toss on fourth-and-three was picked off at the one yard line and returned to the nine. On the next play scrimmage, Miles went those aforementioned 91 yards to make it 20-6.
The next scrimmage play was the 20-yard pick-up by Caceres which eventually led to the 10-yard TD catch by Copson, coming on fourth-and-nine.
Bedford punted and Shawsheen took over on its own 25, moved the chains to the Bedford 23, but with three seconds left, Tildsley had to scamper trying to avoid pressure and his throw was incomplete, ending the half with the Bucs ahead 20-13.
Immediately out of the halftime break, on the first play from scrimmage, Shawsheen went to its bag of tricks. Senior Mavrick Bourdeau took the ball on a halfback option call and lofted a spiral down the field to Dyllon Pratt, who went untouched for a 70-yard score to tie the game up at 20-20.
Bedford managed one first down on its next series and then punted. Shawsheen took over from its own 20. On nine plays, the offense moved the ball to the Bucs' 13, setting up Wilmington resident and junior Jared Bishop's successful 30-yard field goal, giving the Rams a 23-20 lead with 4:19 to go in the third quarter.
Bedford did not fold. The Bucs came back with an 11-play, 70-yard scoring drive capped off as Miles connected on 10-yard fade (jump ball) to Xavier Ruiz and the kick failed, but the visitors were ahead 26-23 now with 11:54 to go in the game.
Shawsheen again moved the ball on its next drive, all the way down to the Bedford 7, but a 24-yard field goal try missed wide left.
Three plays later Copson came up with his first interception and four plays after that, Tildsley connected with Bourdeau for a 10-yard TD pass making it 30-26 after the kick floated through the uprights.
"There was no better feeling (than scoring that touchdown)," said Bourdeau. "I looked up to the student section after catching it, and was just feeling so great after making a play. It was a perfect ball by Sid and couldn't have asked for a more perfect play call. This is just such a great day overall. I'm so glad that we came out with the win."
With 3:18 to go, Bedford had once chance to score and re-take the lead. The Bucs gained 20 yards on the first play, and three plays later, facing third-and-15, they pulled off a very successful hook-and-ladder play which went a combined 49 yards before Tildsley forced Fedele out of bounds at the Rams' 11.
"It's hard to score from the eleven yard line. You don't have a lot of room that you have to account for and it can get a little tough down there. It can because there's no a lot of extra room for an offense," said Costabile.
And Bedford didn't. Two false start penalties pushed them back to the 21 and after two runs of a combined nine yards by Miles on the next play, he was intercepted by Copson to end the game.
"They really did (have the bigger offensive and defensive lines,” answered Costabile. “We were in good shape because we played all four quarters. We played four quarters and that was the big thing and that was a big difference. And we made some plays. I'm just so proud of all of these guys. They just battled through the whole game and all the way until the end.”
There were so many stars in this win. The obvious ones of Copson, Tildsley and Bourdeau. The latter had quite the afternoon. He completed both trick passes for 100 yards and one score. He rushed the ball three times for 20 yards and also caught six passes for 56 yards with the game winner.
“Mavrick is a big play machine,” said Costabile. “When you're a coach and you get to coach guys like (Bourdeau and Copson), you're pretty lucky. He has an awesome skill-set, he has awesome leadership ability, he's a three-sport athlete and he has the knack for making the big plays.”
A Billerica native who recently signed his NLI to play baseball at St. Anselm, Bourdeau said despite the Rams being down several times, there was no hanging heads on the sideline.
"This was a tough game. It takes a lot (to come back) and you can't do it by yourself," said Bourdeau. "You need your entire team working together and digging deep. We worked through it, we kept going and going. Obviously last year (when we lost to them) wasn't the same story, but today we kept going back-and-forth and made sure that they didn't work harder than us. I couldn't be any happier for me and my boys."
All in all, Bourdeau was involved in 176 of the team's 398 yards of offense, including scoring a touchdown and throwing one, and part of the two successful trick plays.
"I play baseball so (my arm strength) is there. We work on those plays in practice and we were having some problems with it, but today we said 'hey let's run it' and it worked. Pratty came up with the big catches and they both play calls worked. Again such great play calling from our coaches," said Bourdeau.
Besides the individuals, Shawsheen's offensive line deserves so much credit as they were significantly outsized. The group included center Cooper Lemieux (Tewksbury), guards Tim Cassidy and Cullen Walsh (Wilmington) and tackles Austin Malandain and Richard Elliott III.
Shawsheen remains at home with a Friday night non-league game against Triton Regional (7 pm).
