TEWKSBURY — After a decent start to the season, the Tewksbury High field hockey team has encountered a challenging stretch in the schedule. Losses to Bedford on Friday and Haverhill on Monday have the Redmen at 1-3-1 on the season to date.
The 3-0 loss to the Buccaneers was particularly frustrating, as Tewksbury was unable to generate any offense, with most of the game taking place in the Redmen defensive end.
Bedford ended up getting its three goals, but Tewksbury goalie Avery Della Piana was outstanding, making 25 saves.
Because of Friday's struggles, the Redmen started working on different things in their lone practice over the weekend. It did not seem to get the desired effect against the Hillies, who got three goals from Brenna Corcoran in the first half to take a 3-1 lead at the half, on their way to a 4-1 victory.
Corcoran's first goal came just 2:25 into the game. She blocked a Tewksbury clear attempt, beat a defender and shot the ball into the net for an early 1-0 lead.
The Redmen tied it on transition in the second quarter, with Katerina Schille finishing off a crossing pass from the right side by Michelle Kusmaul at 10:45.
Tewksbury would have liked the half to have ended right then, but Haverhill got two more goals from Corcoran in the last 2:09 to take the 3-1 halftime lead.
Corcoran took a short pass from Katrina Sawas before placing a great shot into the net from a small distance out on the second goal. On the third one, with 39 seconds left, Corcoran found a loose ball in front of the goal and backhanded it in, up high to the right side, showing off her shot variety.
"I started them in a different formation than we normally play because, with the group of girls that we have, I thought it would work towards our strengths," said Tewksbury coach Brooke Pacheco. "But for this game, and the competition that we had, the formation we had previously would have worked better, so we switched it at the half."
The Hillies dominated territorially in the third quarter, but Della Piana came up with seven of her 20 saves in the game in that stanza, keeping the Redmen in the game.
Tewksbury did get some pressure on the Hillies, late in the quarter, getting a couple of penalty corners, but the Redmen only one shot on goalie Mariana Jannuzzi.
"I feel like we had a little bit of a transition from first half to second half," said Pacheco. "But we just gave up too many corners in this game. We were in our defensive end too much."
Prior to the Tewksbury goal in the second, the Redmen had their other really good chance on transition, but Aliana Kennen's shot went just wide of the right post.
Tewksbury had several other decent chances and some penalty corners, as well, but they were unable to turn those opportunities into quality scoring bids.
"When we were moving forward, offensively, we had the opportunities," said Pacheco. "We just couldn't finish them. We weren't in our offensive end enough to make a difference. It's definitely something to work on going forward."
Pacheco has been very impressed with Della Piana in goal, especially after Friday's game, where Bedford did not give her much relief from its pressure on offense.
"We didn't score and we didn't have any scoring opportunities, we were in our defense for most of the game," she said. "They were only able to score three from the amount of shots they took, so that's a positive. Our goalkeeper is great. She makes the saves she can and sometimes it's just not enough."
It was Bedford that inspired Pacheco to try and use the Bucs' formation, but with only one day to implement it, it was understandable that it did not work right away at Haverhill High Turf Field.
"It's definitely something we can work on going forward if we want to try and implement it a little bit," said Pacheco. "It really depends on the team we are playing and how they are allowing us to play, and how they are attacking our defense."
Tewksbury was really looking forward to its first appearance at the newly unveiled Doucette Stadium, Wednesday night, against field hockey archrival Methuen. Each team sees the other as the team to beat when the Redmen and Rangers get together.
The rest of the week, Tewksbury will be idle until returning to Doucette Stadium, this coming Wednesday (7:15 p.m.), to challenge Dracut.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.