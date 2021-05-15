TEWKSBURY – Things didn't start out so great for the Tewksbury Memorial High School baseball team as the Redmen were shut out in back-to-back days by Dracut, 6-0 and 8-0.
The 8-0 contest was held at Strong Field and Tewksbury never got on track offensively, and then gave up seven combined runs in the second and third inning.
“I told the guys after (Thursday's game) is that our standard with their performance is very high and regardless of how they execute, our standards are not going to be lowered,” said Redmen coach Kirk Monbleau. “We think they can rise to those standards, so we have to keep plugging away and hopefully we can start taking care of the baseball better.
“Offensively, we haven't been able to get any momentum. We talked the last few years about trying to keep things simple with taking care of the baseball, having good approaches at the plate and throwing strikes and right now we're not doing that. We're going to have a hard time beating teams if we can't put these things together.”
Dracut scored three runs in the second, all after the first two batters had struck out. The rally started when Kyle MacKay got hit by a pitch and followed with a single, double, wild pitch and errant throw, which scored the second run.
In the third, Dracut scored four more on an error, two walks, another hit batter, two stolen bases, a wild pitch and a RBI groundout.
Dracut added the last run in the top of the seventh.
For Tewksbury, they were never able to get a runner to second base. The Redmen had one hit, a sharp single to left by sophomore DJ Paulding, and then had three walks to Will McKay, Michael Duggan and Kyle McHugh as Dracut sophomore right-hander Andrew Chenevert, did a great job of keeping the Redmen batters off-balance all game, and pitching to contact.
In the first game, Tewksbury had five hits in the loss, including three doubles by Aidan Crogan, Duggan and Drew Timmons.
Tewksbury returns to action this week with another home-and-home series this time with Haverhill, who comes to town on Thursday, before Tewksbury returns the favor on Friday, both games are 3:45 pm starts. On Monday, the Redmen will travel to face Andover at 3:45, giving them three games in five days.
SOFTBALL
Last Thursday afternoon, the TMHS Softball team opened its season with a 3-2 loss to Dracut.
The game was scoreless through the first three innings including Tewksbury senior Brianna Iandoli making a nice defensive play to help the Redmen escape a jam of the third.
Tewksbury got on the board in the fourth as Katie Cueva singled and then with two outs, Tia Smith drove her home with a triple. Paige Talbot then drove in Smith with a single to make it 2-0.
Dracut scored all three of its runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 3-2 lead.
Tewksbury did make some noise in the top of the seventh as Sam Ryan walked and advanced to second in a single by Iandoli, but Dracut pitcher Brule got out of the jam by getting the final two outs.
Ryan pitched well on the losing side as she gave up three earned runs in six hits, while walking one and striking out four.
Smith had her triple and also slugged a double later on. Defensively, Talbot had a strong game at first, making 11 put outs.
“We were sure-handed in the field and didn't commit a single error,” said head coach Brittney Kannan-Souza. “The pitching was strong on both sides.”
After a week off, Tewksbury returns to play with a home night game on Thursday against Haverhill at 6 pm, before going to their place on Friday for a 4:00 pm start before another home-and-home series on Monday and Tuesday with Andover, going to their place for a 3:45 pm game before coming home under the lights on Tuesday, again for a 6 pm start.
