FITCHBURG – Several weeks ago, eighth grader Nick Desisto captured a Division 4 North Sectional crown in the 106-pound class as a member of the Tewksbury Memorial High School wrestling team and now this past weekend, another eighth grader has shined on the big stage for the Redmen.
Brooke Lightfoot competed at the All-Female, All-State Wrestling Tournament held this past weekend at the Game-On Facility in Fitchburg. She enjoyed a fantastic round of competition finishing third in the 118-pound class, going 5-1 in her six matches.
“Brooke has really good speed. She's very light on her feet and I don't think she realizes how quick and how fast she is,” said head coach Steve Kasprzak. “When she realizes that and uses that to her advantage, she's going to be quite the force to be reckon with.”
Lightfoot started things out with a solid 3-0 win over Sophia Simonelli of Barnstable.
“Her first match was close and she just gutted it out and wanted it more than the other girl,” said Kasprzak.
After that, she was defeated by the eventual state champion of that weight class, Tarmarie de la Torre of New Bedford by pin at the 1:27 mark.
From there, Lightfoot battled out of the consolation bracket and came away with wins over Emma Andromalos of Oliver Ames with a pin at 1:31, Greta Hobbs of Mansfield, 5-0, Logan Murray of Woburn with a pin at 1:24 and then she beat Simonelli for the second time, 3-0, to take third.
“Brooke battled back in the consolation bracket and got the girl from her first match again. It was kind of the same deal where Brooke had more life in the tank and just her way of wrestling, just grinding it out and being in better shape,” said Kasprzak.
GYMNASTICS ALL-STARS
On Monday, the Merrimack Valley Conference announced its post-season awards in gymnastics. Both Bella Schille and Amanda Ogden were named to the All-Conference team and Alexis Devlin was named to the second team.
Tewksbury also was voted as the Team Sportsmanship Award Winner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.