TEWKSBURY – When Tewksbury native Jacqueline Cochrane attended Tewksbury High School, she wanted nothing to do with running.
“I didn’t run, I wanted nothing to do with it. All my friends did it and I was like no, I’m all set,” Cochrane recalled with a laugh.
Since the COVID pandemic, it’s all Cochrane has wanted to do. In roughly three years, Cochrane has gone from an inexperienced runner to having her eyes set on the 127th annual Boston Marathon, which she will be running in on April 17th in partnership with Dana-Farber.
“I didn’t start running until COVID,” she said. “So I’m fairly new to the running world. The world shut down and I was like I can’t go to the gym anymore, I can’t do anything active, I have to do something. I picked it up and I fell in love with it almost immediately.”
And just like that, Cochrane was running daily, working herself up to races and placing at events.
“I started out very small, just doing 5K’s, 10K’s, and I’ve done a couple half (marathons). And I got good at it, I placed first in a few races for my division and I stuck with it and this year, I’m like I have to do this. I have to run the marathon,” she said.
Once Cochrane made the decision to run the 2023 marathon, she immediately focused on choosing a charity to run for. When she found Dana-Farber, a cancer institute in Boston, she knew it was the perfect choice.
“I’m not fast enough to qualify, so Dana-Farber is the only one that made sense to me,” said Cochrane. “My sister works for Dana-Farber, she schedules the sickest of the sickest patients for their clinical trials. She sees and hears the worst of the worst. She would come home and talk about her day and it’s very depressing. But it was inspiring at the same time.”
Not only does she have the connection to Dana-Farber with her sister, cancer has affected her life for as long as she can remember. Cochrane will run for her grandfather and uncle, who are both colon cancer survivors, her aunt, a breast cancer survivor, and in memory of her aunt Julie, who passed away from lung cancer. Cochrane also has a cousin who is currently receiving treatment at Dana-Farber.
“I just know so many people and I feel like that’s the norm, which is unfortunate,” she said. “Everybody is affected by this whether it’s themselves or a family member or friend. So it just seemed like the most sense. I applied, and they accepted me right away, and I’ve been off and running ever since.”
By signing up to run for Dana-Farber, Cochrane has learned she was signing up for far more than a race.
“It’s a fabulous organization and charity to run for, there’s such a community,” said Cochrane. “They have group runs every weekend, and I’m also a part of the patient partner program. They match you up with a child who’s a patient at Dana-Farber, so that’s the most important part of this. You’re signing up for a community, not just running.”
In order to run on Marathon Monday, all Dana-Farber runners must raise a minimum of $7,500. When Cochrane began her fundraising journey, she decided to set a larger goal for herself.
“When I decided to do this, I was like, I don’t think I can raise all of this money,” she recalled. “That stress is crazy. You have to raise $7,500 but I wanted to do $10,000. That was the most stressful part, it’s like another job raising all this money.”
Through Super Bowl squares, raffles, an event at the Skybox in Tewksbury, and various donations, Cochrane has raised over $12,000.
“People are so beyond generous,” she said. “My friends, my family, my co-workers, friends of friends, people I don’t even know, strangers just walked into the (Skybox) and they were like here’s a hundred dollars. People are beyond generous and I wouldn’t have been able to accomplish all this without tons of people. It takes a village.”
As Patriots Day approaches, Cochrane hasn’t completely got the chance to truly take in the thousands of patients she will be benefiting as a result of her efforts.
“The best way I could describe it is overwhelming,” said Cochrane. “It’s a feeling I’ve never felt and I haven’t even run yet. It’s already been so overwhelming in a good way because I’m doing this because I want to run, but it’s so much bigger than that now that I’m on a charity like this. It’s beyond myself. I’m now doing this for hundreds of thousands of people that are Dana Farber patients. It means a lot.”
Aside from the nerves, Cochrane also believes she is physically ready to take on the 26.2 miles, following an intense training regimen sent to her through Dana-Farber.
“Throughout the whole training, I’m like I don’t know, this is a lot,” she recalled. “But I did the eighteen miles and I was like okay, I think I can do this. The best way to describe it is it’s a coincidence almost. I didn't really want anything to do with (running), and then it just so happened that COVID happened and I picked it up and I fell in love with it. It’s never too late to figure out what you love.”
When Cochrane reflects on her running journey, she wants to inspire others to set high goals.
“If you want to do this, people can do this,” said Cochrane. “It’s not like you just have to be a marathon runner, anybody can do this and if you have the mindset for it, you’re good to go. It’s an attainable goal. Everybody should feel like they can do something that they think they can’t.”
To support Cochrane and Dana-Farber, visit the Dana-Farber Marathon Challenge website and click “donate” and search “Jacqueline Cochrane”. To learn more about Dana-Farber, visit dana-farber.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.