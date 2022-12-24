The Shawsheen Tech boys hockey team passed a big early test on Saturday, edging Longmeadow by a 2-1 score.
The Rams improved to 2-0
“That was good to snag one against a Div. 2 team,” said Ram coach Chuck Baker. “They’re pretty talented. It was definitely a good win.”
After a scoreless first period, the Rams took a 1-0 lead in the second period and added to their lead in the third before Longmeadow made a late push.
Shawsheen played shorthanded for most of the final ten minutes including one two-man advantage for Longmeadow.
The host scored a power-play goal, but Shawsheen wouldn’t allow anything else.
Baker was pleased with his penalty-killing unit, who certainly got plenty of work.
“The four forwards that I was rotating consistently did a good job,” the coach said, referring to Brady Darcey of Wilmington, Nick Calouro of Tewksbury, Chase Darcey of Wilmington and Dylan Higson. “They pressured the puck.”
Defensemen including junior Derek Nazzaro of Tewksbury, senior Kevin Ackerley of Wilmington, Colin Lawson of Wilmington and Brody Amenkowicz also stepped up for the shorthanded unit.
Senior goalie Aiden MacLeod had 28 saves in net for the Rams.
Scoring against Longmeadow was Chase Darcey and Kyle Gray of Wilmington.
Chase Darcey and Brady Darcey added assists.
Against Minuteman to open the season last Thursday, Shawsheen cruised to a lopsided 14-0 victory.
The Rams led only 1-0 at the end of the first period, but erupted for 10 second-period goals.
“We dressed four lines and one extra and six defensemen and one extra,” Baker said. “They all got plenty of time.”
MacLeod and Mike Cedrone split the shutout in goal with Cedrone playing the third period.
Liam Milne of Wilmington had three of the goals against the Mustangs, freshman Justin Thibert of Wilmington scored twice and Cam Splaine of Wilmington scored his first varsity goal.
After facing Minuteman again on Wednesday, Shawsheen returns to the ice Thursday with a home game in Billerica against Rockport.
GIRLS HOCKEY
What a difference a week makes.
After a bit of a slow start to the 2022-2023 season for the Shawsheen Tech girls hockey team, the Rams had a nice bounce back with close games against both Peabody and Wakefield.
Shawsheen (0-4) didn’t win either game, but certainly competed hard, scoring six goals in the two contests including a 5-4 loss to the Warriors on Monday night in Lowell.
Against Wakefield, Shawsheen trailed three different times, but rebounded to tie the game each time.
With the score knotted at four, Wakefield broke the tie with less than two minutes remaining for a dramatic 5-4 victory.
Shawsheen nearly tied the game against in the final minute, hitting the post with a shot before time finally ran out.
“It was a good game,” said Kate O’Shea, Shawsheen’s coach. “We play them again so we’re looking forward to that. I was happy, but I still wish we came out on top.”
Healy Weissman of Bedford played in net for the Rams against Wakefield and competed well, keeping the Rams in the game.
A regular defenseman, Weissman did well between the pipes.
“She told me last year that she could goalie and we tried her out (in net),’ O’Shea said. “She actually turned out to be a really good goalie.”
Anna McEachern of Bedford and Paige Fuller of Wilmington did the scoring for the Rams with two goals each.
Senior Alexis Fox of Wilmington had three assists on the night while Rebecca Sobol of Bedford added two assists. Sophia Demeo and Lilly Abbott of Wilmington also added assists.
Tewksbury resident Corinne Foley led the way for the Ram defense along with Olivia O’Brien of Bedford and Wilmington’s Macy Savage.
Down 4-2 in the third period, Shawsheen tied the game with goals by McEachern and Fuller.
In the Peabody game, O’Brien had her first varsity goal and Sobol had the other against the Tanners.
After facing Newburyport on Wednesday, the Rams are off until the following Wednesday when they play Melrose at the Medford Rink at 6 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
After three games, the Shawsheen Tech boys basketball team is sporting a 2-1 record after a recent 58-53 win over Dracut and a 76-59 loss at Lowell Catholic.
Four players scored in double figures and eight players reached the scorebook in an exciting victory at Dracut that was tight throughout the contest.
“It was really back and forth the entire game,” said Shawsheen coach Joe Gore. “We had our shots falling early on, but we kind of struggled in the second half to stay in rhythm with our shooting. Our guys just never quit and grinded out a good road win in Dracut. It took every bit of four quarters.”
Senior Mavrick Bourdeau of Billerica led the scoring for the Rams with 16 points while the trio of sophomore Matt Breen of Wilmington, sophomore Franck Moron and senior Aiden MacLeod of Wilmington each added 10 points.
Shawsheen jumped out to a 16-4 lead to start the game, but the Middies battled back.
The Rams held a slight 44-42 lead after three quarters before a fourth quarter that saw Dracut make several runs at the lead before Shawsheen finally hung on. Bourdeau and MacLeod each had big baskets late in the game to help preserve the win.
Also scoring for Shawsheen was junior Ryan Sweeney of Wilmington with six points, junior Ryan Copson of Wilmington, junior Zachary Rogers of Wilmington and senior Gianni Zompa of Billerica with two points apiece.
Against a sharp-shooting Lowell Catholic team, the Rams stayed close all night, but could never take the lead.
Lowell extended its lead in the final moments to make the final margin a deceiving 17 points.
“They’d go on a run and we’d cut it back to six or four,” said Gore. “We could just never break (the lead). When they get hot, they can shoot. They’re so deep.”
Shawsheen beat Lowell Catholic twice last season, but Gore said Lowell Catholic’s experienced roster was waiting for the Rams this time.
“They were ready,” he said. “They were prepared and you could tell they were out on a mission. You have to give credit to them, they work well together and they shoot the lights out. They’re a very good basketball team.”
Gore admitted that the defeat could pay dividends down the stretch.
“We have a long way to go and that’s not necessarily a bad thing,” said Gore. “We have a lot of potential, we’re just learning a lot about ourselves right now. We have a handful of guys who are first-year varsity players and we start two sophomores. We’re just getting there and learning how we can be successful. We have them again in February and that will be a great test to see how we’ve come along as a team.”
Bourdeau’s 22 points paced the Rams and Moron added 15.
Gore said Moron is continuing to develop.
“He’s capable of 20 (points) a game,” Gore said. “His ceiling is ridiculous. He’s a heck of a player.”
Next up for the Rams is a Friday night home game against North Reading before Shawsheen hosts Wilmington in a non-league game next Wednesday at 5 p.m.
SWIMMING
The Shawsheen Tech swimming and diving team started its season in style with an impressive victory over a co-op team of Nashoba Tech, Innovation Academy and Lowell Catholic.
The Rams won nine of the 12 events on the day and took home a 94-68 decision.
Shawsheen won the 200-yard medley relay with a foursome of Matthew Kilfoyle, Eliot Hong, Jared Krueger and Nathan Barnes.
The Rams captured three of the top four spots in the 200-yard freestyle.
Harrison Kinsella was first in 2:21.84, Sarah Simonds was third and Trevor Engel took fourth.
In the 200-yard individual medley, Shawsheen went 2-3-4 as Maura Krueger was second, Kilfoyle was third and Logan Dupont finished fourth.
The 50-yard freestyle had three Rams in the top four.
Barnes won in 25.55 seconds, Evan Pinto was second in 26.18 and Kilfoyle was fourth.
Hong took first-place honors in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:07.28.
Dupont and Kinsella finished third and fourth, respectively, in the race.
“The Top Gun of the day was Nate Barnes,” said Ram coach Rick Menard. “The kid was a beast in the 50, finally breaking that 26-second threshold and anchored the relay .”
In the 100-yard freestyle, Shawsheen had three of the top five scorers.
Barnes won in 58.12 seconds, Anthony Bastianelli was third and Addison Dunham touched the wall fifth.
In the 500-yard freestyle, Pinto took first place in 7:09.68, Leah Casey placed fourth and Zachary MacLaughlin was fifth.
Shawsheen had the top two teams in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
The winning combination consisted of Barnes, Kilfoyle, Kinsella and Bastianelli. Taking second was the foursome of Hong, Dupont, Jared Krueger and Daniel Penney.
The Rams went 1-2-4 in the 100-yard backstroke.
Maura Krueger was first in 1:09.85, Bastianelli was second in 1:15.25 and Simonds placed fourth.
Hong and Penney had the top two times in the 100-yard breaststroke with respective times of 1:21.35 and 1:23.59.
“It was a big day for some of our new faces,” said Menard. “Maura Krueger almost set a school record from 1999 in the 100 back. Freshman Matt Kilfoyle had a great first meet too.”
Menard was also pleased with several other Rams.
“Madison Chew dropped three seconds in her 50 in just one week and first-year swimmer Ben Spidle dropped 20 seconds in his 50 free. Zack MacLaughlin had the whole pool on their feet cheering in the 500 free. I can't think of a kid I have coached who faced that distance challenge in just their first ever meet.”
Menard was quick to praise his veterans as well.
“Adam Doucot dropped almost seven seconds on his 100 free while Elliot Hong snagged a personal best time in the 100 fly, shaving 1.5 seconds off that race. Harrison Kinsella was strong in the fly and 200 free, destroying his previous marks in both races. Evan Pinto dropped in the 50 and won the 500 by a large margin. Emily Lafonde stepped up to challenge herself in some exhibition races and did best times in both the 100 breast and 100 fly.”
