TEWKSBURY – When it comes to being a successful high school athletic program, you need coaches to develop players.
Two prime examples of that is on the Tewksbury Memorial High School Boys' Basketball team. The drastic, total night-and-day improvement of senior center Richie Markwarth and junior guard Mike Kelly is truly astonishing.
On Friday night, before a large home crowd, Kelly provided the big sparks in the first half as he scored 17 of his game high 25 points including ten coming in the first 4:27 of the game. Then in the second half, it was Markwarth, who supplied the fireworks, which included his first slam dunk of the season, coming with 4:09 left in the third to put the Redmen up by 20 at the time.
Tewksbury would end up beating Chelmsford 65-54, with Kelly finishing the night with 25 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists and Markwarth finished with 14 points, 13 rebounds, and a slam dunk he will always remember.
"That felt good," said Markwarth with the biggest smile you could imagine. "I've been waiting for that all season and waiting for my chance. I had a chance earlier in the year and kind of blew it, but this one I finished and it felt so good to be able to hang on the rim with the ball."
He mentioned that he had an earlier attempt of a slam dunk, but that one didn't go so well.
"The other one was against Lawrence earlier in the year. It was in the third quarter and I was coming in real fast and there were two players behind me. I ended up hitting the back rim and the ball bounced off and I was like 'oh no,'" he said with a big laugh. "Coach (Dean) Graffeo has seen me do it a few times in practice and he told me that no matter what you, when you get close to the hoop, don't use the backboard and dunk that ball in. The coaches are fine with it, as long as I finish and today I did that."
He did much more than perform a slam dunk which got the crowd in a frenzy. He finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds and really cleaned up in the low post.
"Richie to me has been our MVP this season," said head coach Tom Bradley. "We haven't had a kid in the program like him in a long time. I believe he had 14 points tonight, but it was a quiet 14 points. He's been special. He's been finishing off the little things around the net. At the start of the second half tonight, we got the ball into him and he hit a three foot shot and that just starts the momentum right there for the entire team.
"(Assistant) coaches (Bob Briggs and Steve Boudreau) have helped him, absolutely. The thing with Richie is he has always been a taller kid than everyone else, so his body and his bones didn't catch up to him and now they have. He had a great football season for us and he's having a tremendous season for us here with basketball."
While Markwarth has really been consistent this season, Kelly has had a little more peaks and valleys and that's because he is a shooter. And when this kid is on, he is surely on. He drained a pair of treys in each of the first two quarters, added an inside bucket in the first, two drives in the second half, a total of four free throws, and then one more three-pointer in the first minute of the fourth quarter.
And inbetween all of that, he dished out a number of great look passes and also contributed on the boards with seven.
"Mikey got real hot early on and I think he had 17 points in the first half and 25 for the game," said Bradley. "He's been due. He's one of our best players and he went through this little drought shooting the ball, but tonight he took the ball to the hole, he was aggressive. Once he gets his confidence, he's a streaky shooter. Shooters always have to shoot and if they are struggling, they have to continue to shoot to fight their way out of it. Once his start going in, he's as streaky of a shooter in this entire league."
Kelly was asked if he changed the positions of his hands with his shot or changed anything dramatically and he said all he did was work on his game in the off-season.
"I did this off-season camp in North Andover with Coach Boudreau," he said. "It was a pretty intense camp and it just helped me in so many ways. We would meet every Wednesday for like two hours and it was really hard work. We did something different everyday, whether it was skills or strength activities. It definitely helped me with my shooting. It taught me to make sure I keep my feet on the ground and to use my legs more."
With the two of them and the emergence of Mr. Athletic Kalu Olu, who is among the league's leading scorers, Tewksbury has some dangerous weapons on this year's team and that consistency has helped the Redmen win three of four games, after starting out 1-9.
"I think it's us finally finishing games," said Markwarth. "We had leads in almost every single game and somehow we would just blow it in each game. We are now coming together as a team and just finishing games and it feels really good."
Markwarth said that the entire program's daily routine has changed, which in part has been a big factor of the cases of the vast improvement of so many players.
"I just think a lot of it is practice this year," he said. "We have changed everything. The entire practice routine is different. We do intense things for a certain amount of time, then we switch to some shooting, driving and finishing drills. We just all work together, we have really good practices and we just all keep grinding it out through the entire season."
That grind, whether six losses in a row or three of four wins, still puts a smile on Markwarth's face.
"This has been so much fun," he said. "Between football and this season, I'm just having so much fun."
Kelly added that it was just a matter of time before the entire team found a way out of that tough hole.
"I have no idea (how we have turned things around)," he said. "I think it's just because we're all playing together. It was tough for a little while but we found our way."
Kelly and Markwarth found their way on the court — and for the latter, high above the court.
"That was a pretty good dunk. You don't see that everyday," said Bradley with a big smile.
