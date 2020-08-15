TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury High Summer Softball team was flying high coming into this week. The Redmen were a perfect 6-0 in Merrimack Valley summer league play when the good times came to a crashing halt, Monday night at Hazel Field.
Amesbury came to town and pretty much humbled Tewksbury, scoring in all but one inning in a 14-0 shutout.
The Fighting Indians were led by pitcher Olivia Levasseur, who tossed a two-hit shutout, and first baseman Liv DeLong, who went 4-for-4 with three runs, three RBI, and fell a double short of hitting for the cycle.
Amesbury scored two runs in the first, second and third, before opening it up with five runs in the fourth to take an 11-0 lead.
“We ran into a buzz saw tonight, they could really hit the ball,” said Tewksbury coach Rich Iandoli, whose team was 6-1 after the game. “We didn’t help ourselves with some shoddy play, but you’ve got to hand it to Amesbury.”
Iandoli had the Fighting Indians for 19 hits, but we had them for 21, off of three Tewksbury pitchers. Amesbury came with only 10 players, and they don’t employ the mercy rule at Hazel Field, going by a one hour, 45-minute time limit instead. This time it did not work out well for the Redmen.
DeLong set the tone in the first, hitting a screaming line drive down the right field line for an RBI-triple, part of the two-run first. Her next time up in the third, she hit a towering home run to left-center that made it 4-0.
Meanwhile, Levasseur walked a few, but did not allow a hit until two outs in the sixth inning, when the score was already 13-0.
“They’re a good opponent and a humbling experience for a young team that was undefeated coming into tonight,” said Iandoli, of his Redmen squad. “It’s a good learning experience — when you don’t play your best — of what can happen. We got beat by a much better team tonight, but we can learn from it.”
Tewksbury was coming off a pair of quality wins from last week, defeating Wilmington in a makeup game on Wednesday, 6-2, and then outlasting Woburn, 6-4, Thursday night, with both games also played at Hazel Field.
The game with the Tanners was the toughest to date for the Redmen, at the time. Tewksbury moved out to a 5-0 lead in the first three innings, but then Woburn rallied with two runs each in the fourth and sixth innings to draw within a run, 5-4.
The Redmen added a key insurance run in the bottom of the sixth, which provided enough cushion for winning pitcher Whitney Gigante to close out the victory and move to 4-0 on the season.
“It was the third game of the week and Whitney threw every pitch in all three games, so that’s 21 innings this week,” said Rich Iandoli. “She’s on vacation (this week) and we will get Sam Ryan back to pitch. She’ll throw a bit along with Becca Harris and Chloe Burns.”
Katie Cueva led off the second with a single for the Redmen and eventually scored on a wild pitch. Gianna Pendola reached on fielder’s choice, and scored on a sacrifice fly by Avery DellaPianna.
In the third inning, the Redmen scored three times on three hits. Dakota Malizia led off with a triple, and she scored on a ground out by Madison Cueva. Becca Harris walked with two outs, stole second and scored on a single by Brianna Iandoli. Katie Cueva then doubled to score Iandoli, which gave Tewksbury the 5-0 lead.
After the Tanners closed the gap in the top of the sixth, Iandoli led off the Redmen sixth with a double. She came home on a sacrifice fly by Sam Perkins.
Tewksbury also looked sharp in its game with Wilmington, one where the Wildcats were the home team, as both call Hazel Field home.
The Redmen jumped out on top with a pair of runs in the top of the first, but Wilmington answered with one each in the first and second to tie the game at 2-2. Tewksbury scored three in the top of the third, and then Gigante and the defense took care of the rest, shutting out the Wildcats the rest of the way. Gigante retired 14 of the last 15 batters she faced, allowing just one walk.
Ashley Giordano singled and scored the first run of the game, hustling home on a ground out by Katie Cueva. Brianna Iandoli singled and scored the second run of the game on a double by Sam Perkins.
Giordano ignited the third inning rally with a one-out double. Becca Harris reached on an error, and Iandoli walked to load the bases. Giordano scored on a fielder’s choice, and the other two runs scored on a single by Gianna Pendola.
Harris scored the last run in the fifth when she singled and was plated by an Iandoli double.
The Redmen are scheduled to have a home-and-home series with Winchester on Wednesday and Thursday this week, the latter at Hazel Field at 8:00 pm.
