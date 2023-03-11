METHUEN – In high school sports, one of the hardest things for a team to do is beat a team three times in one season.
Last Thursday night, the Tewksbury/Methuen girls' hockey team had that challenge when league rival Acton-Boxboro came to town for a first round state tournament match-up. Earlier in the season the No. 9 seeded Red Rangers handed the No. 24 seed AB a pair of 3-1 losses, and despite their opponents sporting a 2-20 record, certainly the home town team could not look down their noses thinking they had an automatic win.
Behind an earlier tally and a total of three goals by their defensemen, the Red Rangers came away with a convincing 4-0 win over the Colonials held before the home crowd. The win improved T/M to 13-5-3 overall, and advanced them to the Round-of-16 where their season ended with a loss to Peabody/North Reading/Lynnfield.
In the first round win, the Red Rangers led 1-0 after the first, 3-0 after the second, before adding another in the third. They also held a 25-14 shot advantage.
"The first (playoff) game is always a tough one and it wasn't easy coming in and facing a league opponent for the third time this year, so we knew it was going to be a dangerous game," said interim head coach Dave O'Hearn. "I don't think (Acton-Boxboro's) record shows how tough they can be and how skilled they are. We did a good job of shutting them down. We had to focus on some of their playmakers, and we made sure that we got in their way and blocked some shots. Overall, we did play pretty good.
“The first period was a little tough, a little too much watching. We started off strong but then were kind of leaning back a little bit. As the game went on, our nerves started to settle down and we started to play a lot better. Then in the third period, we just completely took everything out of them.”
Just 2:50 into the game, the Red Rangers struck. Sammy Ryan started the threat and dished the puck off to Bree Lawrence, who then dropped it back to the left point to eighth grader Lyla Chapman. She put a low quick shot on net that somehow trickled through for what became the game-winning shot.
The score remained the same until the first minute of the second period. Lawrence did a great job of carrying the puck into the AB end, circling back, while keeping possession before dropping it off to the point where MJ Petisce took a shot, which seemed to flutter up to the top corner giving the Red Rangers a 2-0 lead. Tewksbury resident Emma Giordano also had an assist.
Shortly after Giordano was stuffed on a breakaway, the Red Rangers made it 3-0 as Sammy Ryan scored on her own breakaway.
Petisce added her second goal of the game in the third period with Giordano added another helper.
"Three goals from three defensemen, so we will take 'em anyway we can. The goals weren't big boomers and they didn't come from big slap shots; it was all about getting the puck to the net. That's what you preach, get pucks to the net,” said O'Hearn. “It doesn't matter how hard the shots are – you don't need these big boomers, just throw it at the net and good things will happen. That's how we'll be successful – digging for pucks down low, getting those rebounds and things like that. I'd rather have a nice shot that bounces in than a big slap shot that goes off some shin pads and out of play.”
While the offense came through, so didn't the goaltending as Tyler Bruno was terrific, registering her third straight shut out. She made a number of key saves coming on shots from the low slot or off post area.
"That number eleven (Allison Corrieri) is the player of the year and she has a legit shot and Taylor was on her game big time today," said O'Hearn. She had a lot of pucks out in front of her at times and she played strong with those rebounds and she made the saves that she had to make. “That gets the team a lot of confidence. They start buzzing around the ice and it's just infectious. If you have a goalie making those saves and covering up some of your mistakes, it's a real good feeling to have someone back there (to help you out).”
