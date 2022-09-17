TEWKSBURY – A year ago at this time, then Tewksbury Memorial High School boys' cross-country coach Peter Fortunato said that he was “incredibly disappointed” with the lack of summer running from his returning letterwinners. Throughout the season, he often referred to that as the team ended with a 3-7 overall record.
Fast forward to this year and first-year head coach Christina Keefe was also asked about the summer training from the members of this year's team, and while she wasn't as direct as Fortunato, she did say that the squad is already starting the season out behind the 8-ball.
“Summer running was a little iffy. We’re not where I want us to be. When I want to send them off for a run, they usually opt for the lower end of the range that I give them in this point in time,” said Keefe. “I did have a conversation with them and told them that you are not going to improve, if you’re not doing the work. (After that talk) they went out on a longer run and did what I expected them to do so hopefully from here we can improve.”
After finishing with the 3-7 record, Tewksbury went on to compete in the post-season meets, including the Division 2B States. The Redmen finished in 22nd place and were led by then junior Nick Alvarado, who was 45th overall with his time of 18:42. He will once again return as the team's top runner.
Also back this year includes senior Kyle Adams, who was second at the state meet and 100th overall as well as now freshman Steven Oppedisano, who as an eighth grader was 119th. Senior Tristan Leslie returns, as does sophomores Evan Festa and Deven Ricci.
The other members of the team include sophomores David Bourque, Njila Lantum and Edison Sok and then freshmen Kyle Ernwein, Devin Gnerre, Payton Haines and Justin Quarterone.
“I’m anticipating Nick being our number one runner. Tristan Leslie I can tell that he’s definitely gotten stronger over the past year. Then we have Kyle back and he's one of our three seniors. Njila has also gotten a lot stronger.”
Tewksbury opened the season on Wednesday against a very tough Billerica team with results not known as of presstime.
Keefe said that she has one big goal for this season.
“Overall, this season, I just want to see improvement and I just want to see them have fun,” said Keefe.
She also added that both the boys and the girls programs have an assistant coach, another former Redmen athlete.
“We are very excited to have Shaylee (Puleo) as an assistant coach for both teams, and for her to here with us. It’s great that all three of us have come through this program and we’re all back,” said Keefe. “We both also work together in the Wilmington School system so that's cool.”
