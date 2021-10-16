BEVERLY – Back in 2018, the Town Crier featured Justyn Lester at the conclusion of the Tewksbury Memorial High School Football season. During the interview, Lester said that he had never played football before arriving to high school, yet he left there as a two-year starting offensive linemen, who was voted to the All-Conference team as a senior, and who helped the Redmen reach the Division 3 Super Bowl, playing at Gillette Stadium and losing to Springfield Cathedral.
Certainly his high school journey was quite remarkable and now he has continued that in college. After graduating from TMHS in the spring of 2019, he enrolled at Endicott College and joined the Gulls football program. As a freshman, he appeared in just two games, and after last year's season was cancelled due to COVID-19, he entered this season as a junior (academically), chomping at the bit to play. At first that didn't happen, but due to a few injuries, he has worked his way into being a starting guard for the 5-1 team.
"I didn't start the first few games but then a couple of guys went down with injuries so I took a starting spot at left guard. It's been going pretty good. We have been working hard every single day. Working with these guys on the field is just so easy because everyone is so easy to get along with, so being with these guys is just awesome," he said.
In high school, he was part of a line that helped the offense score an average of 25.6 points per game, including chalking up over 4,200 yards of offense during his senior year. On Saturday, he was part of an offensive line that helped the Gulls' offense accumulate 502 total yards of offense in their 45-21 dominating win over Western New England held before 2,500 fans.
"Usually it takes a lineman a year or two to (get into the starting line-up) and he's done great things (this season)," said Endicott head coach Paul McGonagle. "He's been so good and I'm happy for him. He comes from that Tewksbury program which has been so good. We had some linemen get hurt and banged up early on so he came out ready to go. He's got a lot more time ahead of him, which is great to see."
Senior captain John Kenney of Wilmington, led the offensive attack on this day scoring three touchdowns. He was asked about the performance of the O-Line, in particular Lester.
"(Justyn and I) used to play against each other back with Wilmington versus Tewksbury," said Kenney. "He's at practice every day working. We have a pretty good defense so our (offensive linemen) are going against our defense every single day, so Saturday's are kind of easy for them because they're not going against our guys. I love them all. They are all big boys and they get it done."
Lester said that he came to Endicott weighing 295 pounds and he dropped a considerable amount of weight, now down to about 270, with a lot of that turning to more muscle, which has helped him in the trenches.
"(Playing in college it's) a lot more up-tempo," he said. "There's more conditioning and stuff like that. I think we outcondition a lot of other teams because we're constantly running and stuff."
That was evident early on as the Gulls took a 14-0 lead before the fans got to their seats.
"We were underappreciated (as a team) before today, so we came out flying and hit them in the mouth. They weren't really expecting that. (Western New England has) been playing good all year so this was big for us."
