LOWELL — With his senior season and his career winding down, Tewksbury High senior John Beatrice knew that last Thursday’s MVC Play Day at Mount Pleasant Golf Course in Lowell might very well be his last chance to show what he could in a round of competitive golf.
He had played Mount Pleasant many times before of course, during his career with the Redmen Golf team, with varying degrees of success. But on this day, he wanted to be sure he was at his best, and he most certainly was, finishing the 18-hole course with a score of 81, leading all Tewksbury golfers on the day, and finishing 16th overall in a field of 40 golfers.
Beatrice’s great score left him just three strokes off of a top ten finish at the tournament, and put an exclamation point on a fine career that has seen him be a part of the Redmen since his sophomore year.
Tewksbury coach Jim Sullivan was pleased, but not surprised to see Beatrice lead the way among the four golfers who represented the Redmen, each of whom played well in their own right with Sam White shooting an 83, followed by Anthony Pecci with an 86 and Joe Pazyra with an 87.
“John has a really good year for us finishing with the second best scoring average on our team with a 41.69, but as the MVC Play Day proved, he could be our best player on any day as well,” Sullivan said. “John has always had very good golf skills and he joined us as a sophomore upon his return from private school. He's been a very good and consistent golfer and is a kid who loved to be out there playing the game.”
For Beatrice, the day was not perfect, as he wishes he had done a few things better, but he was glad to wrap up his career in style.
“My putting was really good, and I was hitting the ball well off the tee as well,” said Beatrice, who is also a member of the boys’ ice hockey team. “My short game wasn’t quite as good as I would have liked, but off the tee I was getting the near the green a lot. I was glad I was able to play well to help the team.”
Helping the team has been something that Beatrice has been doing ever since he joined the Redmen as a sophomore. But he actually had made an impression on his future coach much earlier than that.
“I can remember him playing in the Principals Cup Golf Tournament as an eighth grader with a cast on his arm and only playing one handed, and he was darn good with just one arm!” Sullivan said.
Beatrice has since grown from that impressive one armed eighth grader into one of the team leaders of a team that won back to back MVC Division 2 titles in his sophomore and junior years. And while this season has presented its share of challenges for the Redmen, he has embraced the role of leader to the younger players on the team along with his fellow seniors.
“I think the younger kids on the team enjoy having us as role models, and we try to do that for that by setting a good example for them,” Beatrice said.
Beatrice would likely be the number one player on many teams, but with the Redmen he is stuck in the number two slot behind an outstanding player like Pecci, a co-captain for the Redmen. Sullivan has appreciated the way that Beatrice settled into the number two role to do what is best for his team.
“John is a really steady and strong player overall who played along with Anthony Pecci, who had we not had, would have made John the clear cut number one player on our team,” Sullivan said. “Instead, he embraced the role of being alongside Anthony and being right there with him every day whether it was as his partner or playing against him in practice to help improve both of their individual skills.”
“I always called them Batman and Robin as they played together all three years, but we never determined or distinguished who was Batman and who was Robin as each would declare themselves Batman, but it never mattered to them. They were together from playing in the five and six spots as sophomores, to the one and two spots as Juniors and again as seniors, they were always right there and you could count on them both to "show up" and be right there for you.”
It’s no surprise that Beatrice did not mind playing second fiddle for the better of his team. Being part of this team over the past four years, through all of its success, and even its failures, has been a huge part of his high school career.
“It has been great. I love playing with everyone on the team, and it has been great winning the league the past couple of years,” Beatrice said. “It’s too bad we didn’t really have a chance to win it this year because it was such a strange year, but it has been a lot of fun to be part of this team.
Beatrice credited Sullivan for much of the team’s success over the past several seasons, having truly enjoyed his interactions with his coach.
“Coach Sullivan has been a great coach. I love to joke around with him and he keeps us all loose, but when it comes time for matches we are able to focus,” Beatrice said. “He always asks us just to give our best and we always try to do that for him.”
If Beatrice will miss playing for Sullivan, then the feeling is definitely mutual, as Sullivan is going to miss the consistent effort he always got from Beatrice.
“We're going to miss all five of our seniors from the program, but we will really miss John's consistency in the lineup each day for three years as there was only one match that his name wasn't in the lineup in all of that time because he was sick and couldn't play,” Sullivan said. “That's hard to replace, but we wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.