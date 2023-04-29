LYNN/TEWKSBURY – When Liana Angelis was a freshman at Tewksbury High School, she hated tennis. With the support of her coach, she learned to fall in love with the game. The 2017 graduate went on to enjoy a successful high school and collegiate career while her passion for the game only continued to evolve.
Nine years later, Angelis was named girls varsity tennis coach at Lynn English High School and is looking to pay it forward.
“My freshman year I decided that I hated tennis,” said Angelis with a laugh. “My coach Mary MacDonald, she saw that I didn’t like it but she saw the potential that I had. She encouraged me to take lessons at the racket club that she works at, and I fell in love with it.”
From there, Angelis posted a dominant high school career before making the team at Salem State, where she started her first three years in the doubles lineup until COVID hit in 2020. As Angelis had her eyes set on becoming a teacher, she knew that would open the doors for coaching opportunities.
“I knew I always wanted to be a tennis coach,” she said, “When I decided I wanted to be a high school teacher, it would be awesome to also be coaching that way I can do both things that I love.”
When Angelis saw the position open, she couldn’t pass it up.
Angelis held an informational meeting prior to the start of the season and took a survey to see how many student athletes were new to the sport of tennis. As Angelis stood before the group in front of her, she saw herself when she was a freshman.
“They were very nervous and I told them not to worry (and that) I started playing when I was a freshman and I learned to fall in love with it,” she said. “When you get to see your potential in it, you can see the beauty of the game and what you can do. They told me that was their deciding factor, which was cool to hear.”
Angelis now aims to care and support for her players the same way MacDonald did for her in 2014.
“My coach Mary actually was watching me,” recalled Angelis. “I was at JV at first so I didn’t really think that she was watching me, usually you would expect them to pay more attention to people who were on varsity, but she really cared and she wanted us to be the best that we could be. I really admire that about her.”
Though the team is 1-5 out of the gate, Angelis is confident in her group of girls and expects them to continue developing as the season progresses.
“They have been very close matches, we keep losing by one,” she said. “We’re right there and we have a very strong lineup. At the end of the season we’re actually playing Tewksbury, I’m excited.”
Lynn English Athletic Director Richard Newton didn’t even know of Angelis until the position became vacant. However, he soon learned she is the perfect fit for the position.
“I didn’t even know she was in the building until the former tennis coach pointed her out and said she was originally going to be one of the assistants, and then the former coach became the vice principal which opened the job up,” he said. “She applied, and she’s perfect for the job.”
In the communities surrounding Lynn English, Newton recognizes tennis isn’t a sport kids will pick up until they reach high school. Like MacDonald did nearly ten years ago, Angelis is hoping to install a passion for tennis in her players.
“The kids love her, she’s a teacher in the building, (and) she’s teaching these kids tennis because unlike many suburban communities, urban kids usually don’t pick up a tennis racket until they come to the ninth grade,” said Newton.
“She’s perfect for the job because she has the teacher qualities along with the skills of being an actual tennis player,” he said. “A lot of times schools like us, we don’t have that luxury. She’s a diamond in the rough, she’s a great find for us.”
