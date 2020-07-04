TEWKSBURY — During Special Town Meeting held last Wednesday at the high school, Article 2 sought to re-allocate $220,000 out of $850,000 in funds appropriated to the renovation of Doucette Field to purchase temporary locker rooms, temporary field lights, and to construct a permanent press box at the field at Tewksbury Memorial High School.
The money was originally appropriated at town meeting in 2017 prior to the new elementary school project’s approval to replace a crumbling Doucette Field including bleachers and locker rooms used by the TMHS football team.
Since the new elementary school will be built on top of Doucette Field, the funds for renovation are not needed; however, construction is still causing displacement of the football team to the high school field.
Field lights would allow night practices and games for all sports and a press box would enable the town telemedia department to broadcast more games.
Resident Lorna Garey came to the microphone and spoke about shortfalls in the state budget due to the coronavirus, and suggested the money would be better used for retaining teachers or buying personal protective equipment for schools.
“It’s also unclear whether sports will be able to go on in the fall,” she said.
She motioned for indefinite postponement. Town manager Richard Montuori asked that indefinite postponement be defeated.
“This article is needed to ensure fall sports take place without any issues,” he stated. “Without [Doucette Field], we need to find a home for the football team. In order to accommodate all sports at the high school, we need to have temporary lights to allow for practices and games, we need to have temporary locker rooms for the football team and we would like to have a press box or multimedia platform to not just announce games, but to broadcast games on local cable television especially if people cannot get to the games.
“There is no doubt we are going to have issues with finances but I believe within the budget we passed last night, we have contingencies within that budget to adjust. We will have other reserves to pull from to get us through not only the next fiscal year but into the future. I’m not going to say it’s going to be easy, but I think this time around compared to ten years ago. We’re better situated to address them.
“We are going to need to do something to address athletics in the fall. It’s a commitment we made when we built the new school, and this article simply allows us to abide by that commitment.”
Montuori then made an amendment to the article, replacing the phrase “permanent press box” with “multimedia platform,” and changing language to say “purchase, lease, or construct.”
Montuori explained that a multimedia platform will be less expensive because handicap access will not be required, and a permanent press box would not be ready in time for fall sports. The amendment was adopted by the body. Indefinite postponement was defeated.
Town moderator Todd Johnson took a standing vote on the article as amended. Fifty-five voters were in favor of the article, and 15 were against. With the required two-thirds threshold achieved, the article was adopted.
Article-3 sought to transfer the remaining $630,000 from the original Doucette Field appropriation of $850,000 back to the stabilization fund. There was no discussion on the article; in a standing count, 61 residents voted for the article, and four voted against. The article passed.
Tewksbury athletic director Ron Drouin was pleased with the outcome that the articles passed.
“I’m excited. I think it’s great for all the athletes and all our kids,” he said.
Selectman and athletic field committee chair Brian Dick echoed his sentiments: “I think it’s a great thing for the kids and the town despite the pandemic.”
Dick praised flexibility for filming sports if spectators cannot be present, and noted that instead of being forced to rent out space in other communities for sports, the temporary locker rooms will allow the district to be in “full control” of the safety, security, and sanitization of the team’s space.
“The team that doesn’t have a home... they have a home at the high school,” he said.
TMHS teacher and football coach Brian Aylward left the meeting with a positive attitude.
“I’m completely relieved,” he said. “The alternative for the football program was really to have no facility at all. The field house and Doucette Field being knocked down left us without a home.
“The current high school building is not equipped to house locker room space for the football program; it was built that way because we already had a separate facility [built by volunteers in 2000]. This will accommodate us until we are able to build the new facility at the elementary athletic complex.”
Aylward explained that even though public health guidance for fall sports is still forthcoming from the state.
“We’re going to prepare as if it’s all systems go, and if it doesn’t happen, we adjust from there.”
He’s hopeful that the 2020 season will be successful
“We always have an expectation [for a winning season] because the guys work really hard year ‘round. There’s a strong tradition, and the guys have an idea of what’s expected from them. We have a lot of guys with experience returning. I would be devastated to see these guys who have worked so hard not have that chance.”
The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) recently announced a COVID-19 Task Force “to determine appropriate measures for a safe return to MIAA athletics in alignment with guidelines set forth by Governor Baker, MA Department of Health (DPH) and MA Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).
“Education athletics is foundational to the core values and mission of the MIAA. The belief that educational athletics is integral to the holistic development of our students and their high school experience is central to the work, thinking and decision making of this working group.”
