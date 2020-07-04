Back in the spring of 2017, the TMHS Girls Outdoor Track team extended its dual meet winning streak to 50 and the Town Crier did an extensive feature story on the milestone, as well as have the student-athletes form a 5-0 on the TMHS Turf Field. Last week at Special Town Meeting, it was approved that this fall, pending the pandemic and approval from Governor Baker, that the high school field will have lights, additional seating and a press box due to the demolition of Doucette Field and the fact that the new football field will not be ready by September. (file photo/Joe Brown).