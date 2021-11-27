WILMINGTON – In some ways, Brian Aylward is a lot like Bill Belichick. In press conferences, Belichick doesn't want to be asked about all of the Super Bowl wins, Tom Brady and if he out-coached this guy or that guy.
Aylward's nothing like the gruff guy that Belichick can be, but the Redmen coach says down the line when your career is over is the time to marvel in wins and those special memories. He thinks the same way on the field as a coach – forget about that last play, rather, focus in on what's ahead of you now.
The ten consecutive wins over Wilmington is in the past. What is in front of the Redmen is one last game of a very successful season. It's a game that means too much to Aylward, to the program, to the past and present players and to the football community. Everything comes down to beating Wilmington on Thanksgiving – and while some of the match-ups in the past have been easier than others, on paper this one has the potential to be one of the best in over 20 years.
The 7-3 Redmen will take the trip next door to face the 6-4 Wildcats on Thursday morning with kick-off at 10:00 am. Wilmington, still licking its wounds from its second round playoff loss to Foxboro last week, have every intention of licking their chops to dethrone Tewksbury's decade of dominance.
"This is going to be a really tough game. I'm certainly glad that it's back. It's good to have both teams out of the same division and both made the playoffs," said Aylward. "(Wilmington) advanced further (than us) in the playoffs and they were right with that (Foxboro) team early on. If a couple of plays went a different way, I think it would have had a completely different feel to it and even the weather I think was a factor. We have our work cut out for us and we know that, but we've known that every single week. From how we approach (the game) with our kids is the same as we do every week of the season, but also every year of Thanksgiving."
Like they do every season, Tewksbury has taken on a gruesome schedule. The Redmen have gone 2-3 against five teams that reached the playoffs, knocking off Division 2 state finalist Billerica, 12-10, in thrilling fashion, as well as beating Chelmsford, 21-6. The three losses came to Danvers in the opener and then Andover and Bedford in consecutive weeks despite several starters out of the line-up with injuries. That depleted line-up came back strong as ever last week, defeating a real solid Wayland team, 35-30, in a terrific back-and-forth battle.
Wilmington has been battle tested too. The 'Cats – as usual – are undersized, yet hung in there but were defeated against Woburn, Billerica and Foxboro, struggled mightily against Stoneham, while they beat Middleboro and earlier in the season Melrose.
Tewksbury sputtered at times offensively this season, but for the most part have been pretty efficient with senior Danny Fleming taking over as the QB, two years removed as one of the team's running backs. He wasn't with the team during the Fall-2 season as he went to Bishop Guertin for a year, and then switched back. If you ask anyone on the Wilmington squad, he's the biggest fish to fry.
"Obviously Fleming is really good, but I don't think it necessarily stops with him. (Michael) Sullivan is fantastic and so is (Alex) Arbogast," said WHS head coach Craig Turner. "Sullivan is really good on defense too. Every week it seems like he's making a big play on defense. Obviously their (offensive) line is really good with (Davenche) Sydney and (Cole) Kimtis, they are really tough. It's a typical Tewksbury team, real tough physically and well-coached."
Fleming comes into this game red-hot. He rushed for 254 yards in the win over Wayland and is now just 38 shy of reaching 1,000 on the season. He has rushed in 16 touchdowns and tossed eight more, giving him 24 combined scores in ten games, which is truly absurd.
The loss of fullback Sean Hirtle has been a big one, but Justin Darrigo always seems to make a big play out of nowhere and Hunter Johnson can be crafty in open space. Space is what Alex Arbogast needs. He hasn't had much success running inside, but outside, no one can catch him. He has 658 rushing yards and seven scores this season. He certainly could be a big wild card in this contest – especially on screen passes out wide.
Sullivan is the team's top receiver. He has 22 catches for 330 yards and six scores. The other TD passes have gone to Johnson and Darrigo, while Sully did toss one of his own back to Fleming.
Certainly there's more than one Big Dog in this fight. Tewksbury has plenty of weapons to choose from, but Fleming can do so many things with the ball, with his legs, after initial contact, so it makes it tough to prepare for that match-up.
"The only unique thing about Tewksbury this year is they usually they have three or four really good (running) backs and you have to figure out where they are and it's a little different this year because you're really trying to find Fleming and where he is and he's at the same spot everytime," said Turner. "It's a little different because we're not spending all week finding out where Shane Aylward is everytime, so it's just a matter of our defense giving them different looks and hopefully contain Fleming. (As a quarterback) he's as good of a runner with the ball as I have seen in a while. He's very tough and he's deceptively fast, too. He gets to the seam and he goes. He's another kid where I was watching the 2019 game and he was out there making plays on us when he was just a sophomore as a running back.
"They are the same Tewksbury (type team) – do a ton of different stuff (offensively) and it makes it a long week for (Wilmington's Defensive Coordinator) Sean (Turner). There's a lot of stuff that Tewksbury does the same every year, but there's a lot of stuff they do differently every year, too."
Up front Tewksbury's offensive line has been darn good all season with the likes of tackles Nick Wilson and a very talented sophomore named Luke Shaw, guards Aaron Connelly and Cole Kimtis, Sydney at center, and then Blake Ryder and Isaias Pena at tight end. Senior Brent Graham and Junior James Carroll will also be in the mix on the line in certain packages.
"If we can handle them up front, or just be competitive up front, I think this is the most evenly matched game that we've had since I've been here," said Turner.
Defensively, Tewksbury has given up 174 points, so 17.4 points per game. Amazingly, they are giving up just 100 rushing yards per game and 3.8 per rush, and 134 passing yards per game. The part that has been overlooked this season, is the Redmen defense has caused 22 turnovers in ten games – a whopping 14 interceptions, led by Sullivan — who has half of those picks — and eight fumble recoveries.
Sydney, Wilson, Pena, Connelly and Ryder have been the mainstays on the defensive line, while Kimtis has been terrific at linebacker. Jack Donovan has emerged as the second linebacker after Hirtle went down. The secondary, which sometimes has bent, is led by Fleming, Sullivan, Darrigo and Logan Auth.
That group will also have their hands full with Wilmington's offensive attack led by QB Pedro Germano, who seemed to turn into a star overnight, as well as the very dangerous Gavin Erickson, who has turned in three straight dynamic performances. Marcello Misuraca, Michael Lawler, John Germano and Tommy Mallinson certainly all have the capabilities of making big plays.
Tewksbury, like Wilmington, will certainly have its hands full. There will be a lot of talented athletes on the field come Thursday and as always, the outcome of this rivalry usually comes down to execution in all three phases of the game – offense, defense and special teams – and keeping emotions in check, since a tremendously large crowd is expected for this one. That crowd will want to see if the Redmen can make it 11 wins in a row, or if Wilmington can finally get one.
"This is the last opportunity for these senior guys to go out and represent their town, their families and their school," said Aylward. "They're going to want to play the best game that they've ever played. They are going to have lifelong memories from this, so you want them to be good ones and as long as your effort is there all of the time and you spill your guts and give everything that you've got, ultimately they're going to be solid memories.
"The big thing for all of the kids every year is you don't want to be a could have, should have, would have guy. You need good focus and good effort all of the time and they'll need it all morning long."
