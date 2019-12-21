TEWKSBURY – It's not often that athletes, at any level, can put together back-to-back magical seasons. Professional athletes struggle all of the time to achieve that, but there's a small number of the truly special ones who defy those odds. Those are the athletes we marvel at each and every day knowing we are witnessing true greatness.
At the high school level, there's differences of greatness. You have in this case Tewksbury good. Or the next step up is Merrimack Valley Conference good. Then you have the elite status of being one of the best this entire state has to offer or in some rather unusual cases, one of the best in this entire country.
If you follow Tewksbury High School sports whether at live sporting events or on social media, or if you subscribe to the Town Crier, it's no secret who the choice is for this year's Female Athlete of the Year. After all Makayla Paige in this calendar year, has been a six-time All-Scholastic with three each from the Globe and Herald through her three sports — indoor and outdoor track and cross-country — a three-time Lowell Sun All-Star, the Massachusetts Gatorade Athlete of the Year, the Massachusetts Coaches Association's Female Athlete of the Year, and a two-time All-American, so this pick, just like last year's selection of Makayla Paige, is a lay-up.
When Paige won this award last year, two of her seasons came as a freshman and one as a sophomore. All she did then was be named the MVC Division 2 Runner of the Year in cross-country, was a three-time Lowell Sun All-Star, a two-time Herald All-Scholastic and a one-time Globe All-Scholastic.
This past calendar year, two seasons as a sophomore and one as a junior, Paige actually took her greatness to another level – especially with indoor and outdoor track, while, did go through some peaks and valleys during the cross-country season.
And while the Town Crier is writing all about the greatness of all of Paige's achievements, we are truly witnessing one of the all-time greatest people. While extremely competitive and yes pretty talented, Paige is as hard-working as they come. She's extremely supportive to her friends, teammates and opponents. She's extremely humble and reserved when talking about her latest school, league or state record. She's as genuine as you'll find and is funny, sincere and has grown quite a bit from even a year ago to where she is today.
In addition to her track stats, the Boston Herald wrote back in March that, "Paige has volunteered locally as a youth running coach and has donated her time to a fundraising campaign to benefit 'She’s The First,' which helps young women from underprivileged communities further their education. An excellent student-athlete, Paige has maintained a weighted 4.07 GPA in the classroom.”
“Beyond the numbers, Makayla is a humble and down to earth person,” said her coach at TMHS Fran Cusick. “She has navigated the difficult waters of being a great athlete from a young age and has emerged all these years later as a well-adjusted person. The pressure on her to be great all the time is immense and the expectations from her have been sky-high since she was a freshman."
That pressure of having to win every time out gets old, and Paige she was asked about having the 'Winning Devil' on both shoulders every time she runs competitively. She said that really became a reality after the MVC Cross-Country Championship Meet when she had to drop out of the race due to an injury.
“Whenever I finish (a race) my parents (Mike and Jill) always give me a hug (regardless of how I do),” she said. “I remember after the MVC Meet, I found my mom and she gave me the biggest hug and just told me that we will move on from this and we did. It really can't get worse than not finishing, unless you get hurt, but it has helped me mentally. I have felt mentally stronger since that race and now I think I'll be able to get through more (adversity). I have learned a lot about myself this year. I have learned that I can't go through everything by myself. I have to be willing to let people in to help, and I don't always have to run the best times (and always finish first).”
So when she doesn't finish first, it really is OK. Of course she wants to win, but when she doesn't, she congrats the one who did win, and tries to learn and grow from that experience.
“Most of the time when (the opposition) runs well, it's like I'm running well too, so when Nicole (Anderson of Billerica) won the MVC Meet, I was so happy for her,” said Makayla. “So whenever someone else runs well, I just realize that I can't be negative around them because it wouldn't be fair for me to be negative around them. I can have my pity party later. I don't want to make their experience worse because I didn't run the way I wanted to.”
STARDOM AT THE RLC
Whenever you go to a post-season track meet at the Reggie Lewis Center, usually John Carroll has the microphone, so when it's a bigger meet, like a Divisional, All-State or New Englands, he gives you more stats and accomplishments from an 800-meter race, than baseball announcers from a three-hour game.
This past indoor season, Carroll had a lot of fun announcing the huge crowds everything that Page accomplished. He witnessed and announced about half of these accomplishments:
• School record in the 300 and 600.
• D3 Eastern Mass Champion in 600
• All-State Champion in 600
• Fastest 600 EVER run in Massachusetts (by more than 2 seconds) of 1:29.71
• Fastest 600 EVER run in New England.
• Second fastest 600 in the country, behind Athing Mu (who broke the high school national record in the 600 and won the US National Championships in the 600)
• School record in the indoor 800 (2:08.97)
• Tenth in the country in the 800 at New Balance Indoor Nationals
Not a bad three months, huh?
Paige was asked about what stuck out to her the most from that magical indoor season.
“The one 600 that I ran where I had a (personal record) by a couple of seconds – from the All-State Meet. That was a really big meet for me and whenever I look back at it, I just get so excited,” she said.
She was asked about the nationals, competing against the very best in the country and finishing tenth (eighth among prep competitors) and what she remembers the most details everything you need to know about Makayla Paige.
“Hanging out with the guys team (Zach LaLonde, Thomas Barinelli, Colby Wilson and Ethan Exilhomme),” she said. “We had so much fun. One day we played a game and I think it was Scattergories and we had a lot of fun. Everybody got really animated, we were yelling in the hotel lobby, so it was interesting but a lot of fun.”
Shortly after that, Paige was named the Massachusetts State Track Association Female Athlete of the Year and then the Gatorade Athlete of the Year.
BACK-TO-BACK
You wouldn't think that it would be possible for any high school three-season runner to duplicate, match or improve upon the season that Paige had just completed in the winter, when the spring season arrived. But she did.
And while there were some tougher days – especially the Eastern Mass Division 3 Meet on an incredibly hot afternoon – Paige also was able to really enjoy the season as she took up another event besides the 800 – the hurdles.
“The hurdles was a lot of fun,” she said. “I tried not to put a lot of pressure on myself with that event and that race as I wanted the hurdles to be fun, and more fun than the 800.”
Quickly, Paige started to poke fun of herself when talking about this event.
“I was jumping over the hurdles and just looked so ridiculous. I had no form and my coach even told me that and said that my form was terrible, but it was OK,” she said. “Getting over the hurdles (was so tough). I would have to stop all of my momentum, jump, and then sprint as fast as I could to the next hurdle (and do the same thing). I was not very efficient, but it worked out OK.”
That 'OK' was not just OK. She broke the school record and was the league and D3 champion in an event she had never done before this past spring.
When she crossed the finish line as the D3 Eastern Mass hurdle champion and the school record (earlier in the season she broke the school record in the 400-meters), it was just a small part of what turned out to be an extremely grueling day.
She went on to win the 800-meters, breaking a school and meet record, and after a break, she participated in the 4x400 relay race. But after the middle race, the 800, her entire face was red, and you could see that the combination of the heat and the physical and mental strain had taken a major toll.
“The biggest thing from that meet was that was the closest I came to throwing up after a race,” she said with a laugh. “I stood next to the trash barrel for about 15 minutes and I was not letting go of it. That was bad, and it was just a real awful day. I don't think I've ever felt more awful after a race than I did on that day. I was just nauseous, overheated and exhausted – just real bad combination.
“Getting the records was amazing and I don't think I was able to enjoy it as much on that day because all I wanted to do was go home and lay down on my couch in a cool room.”
She eventually was able to cool herself down, relax for a bit and later on gear up for one more run, but that day will always be chalked up as a tougher one.
“When I got the 400 (meter) hurdle record, I was like 'OK this is great' and then I never expected to get the 800 (meter) record especially because I was so exhausted, couldn't breathe all that well,” she said. “I just tried to stay positive and I ended up getting the record and I was just super excited about that.
“I was still able to run the (4x400) relay race after that and that was fun. We qualified for the All-States and that was a big thing because we didn't know if we would qualify, so when we did, that was pretty exciting.”
After that meet, Paige went on to become the All-State Champion in the 800 before placing third overall in the same event at the New Balance Nationals held in North Carolina with a blazing time of 2:06.27.
“Makayla gets extremely nervous before races,” explained Cusick. “The most notable instance of this came at New Balance Outdoor Nationals last June. This was the biggest race of her career and when we went to warm-up she felt terrible. She had run the 800 in the sprint medley the day before and run 2:17, which was her slowest time of the year and not encouraging to say the least. She then had a full day to stew over this performance before facing the best 800 meter runners in the country on Sunday afternoon.
“To make matters worse, the meet was running behind schedule, so we ended up warming up far too early on a scorching hot day. Makayla’s mom, Jill, had gotten her what was essentially an ice-water soaked do-rag so she was wearing that around, and it honestly was pretty funny. But given the seriousness of the situation, no one was in a particularly laughing mood. But poor Makayla was just miserable, sitting there forever waiting for the race to start. It didn’t help matters that she had been placed in the fast heat of the 800, meaning she would be going head-to-head with the best 800 runners in the nation on a day where she did not feel fast. She told me as we sat there waiting that her legs 'had never felt worse'.
"Finally, they called the girls 800. Some more waiting ensued, and after all the hoopla surrounding the trip, the flight plans, the car rentals, the hotels, the thing we had come all this way to do was here. And, unbelievably, despite how bad she had felt twenty minutes before, Makayla ran the race of her life. She went out a tick slower than she usually does and was in the middle of the pack at the halfway point of the race. As she rounded the first turn of the final lap, she saw some daylight and accelerated with the speed and grace that only she can summon. She passed most of the field and got herself into third place with 200-meters to go. She was gaining on the leaders, and I swear if the race was 820 meters I think she would have won. But she finished third to grab an All-American spot. It was a pretty amazing experience to be a part of."
That performance, coupled with everything else she had accomplished over the outdoor season, was again nothing short of truly spectacular.
"In terms of Outdoor All-Time Lists, the data is much harder to track down than in indoor where most of the meets are run in one place. According to the track and field websites Milesplit.com and Athletic.net, Makayla has the third fastest 800-meter race in Massachusetts history, but there may be some performances missing from those archives as many meets from the 1990s and 1980s are not filed online. It is safe to say that her 2:06 is one of the fastest times ever in the state though.
"Makayla's indoor and outdoor seasons in 2019 have to be the two greatest back-to-back seasons for any athlete in Tewksbury High School history."
GETTING SUCH GREAT SUPPORT
After about six weeks off from high school competition, Paige came back this past September as not only Tewksbury's No. 1 cross-country runner, but the league's best and also among the best in the state. But this season didn't go as planned as Paige suffered through an ongoing cramp problem.
“It was pretty exhausting mentally,” she said. “At the beginning of the season, everything was fine. I was running the dual meets and then when I was getting to the bigger meets, I was just struggling to finish races. It was tough and mentally I was trying to tell myself that I could finish these races, that I was fine, I could breathe and I wouldn't hurt myself most likely and that was the hardest part. But, it did all come together at the end of the season (at the state and All-State Meets).”
The toughest moment of the season came when she had to drop out of the league championship meet held at Shedd Park in Lowell.
“After the MVC Meet, I was trying to hold back the tears because I didn't get to finish,” she said. “I didn't care where I finished, but the fact that I wasn't able to finish because of the cramps just really made me sad, but then all of the Billerica girls came over and hugged me. It was just an amazing feeling that they were all there. Throughout everything, my own team was really supportive.”
The following week of practice, Paige made up her mind that if she the cramps continued at the State Coaches Meet then she would elect to forgo the rest of the season, get some rest and wait for this winter season. But that didn't happen. Instead she won the 11th grade division title.
That momentum carried over to the Division 3 Eastern Mass Meet and then the All-State Meet.
“At the top of the last hill (at the All-State Meet held at the Gardner Municipal Golf Course), I met up with Nicole (Anderson). From there we ran together and then we finished right next to each other. That was just awesome. It was a pretty exciting to be able to run with her. We want to push each other in the winter and our goal is to break 2:50 in the 1,000 (meters). We are going to try to work together and I believe that if we do that, we'll push each other (and achieve that goal).”
Paige still has all of this indoor season and next to break 2:50 in the 1,000 and that certainly would be another impressive feat to add to her running resume. But she said, when it all comes down to it, her running resume is so long because of her surrounding cast, especially those from this cross-country season.
“I just want to thank everyone who have supported me in their own way,” she said. “All of the people outside of the team are always there to help me, but then all of the people on the team or in school support me in a different way, just telling me I can get through (the cramp issue) and move on from it and things like that. My coaches had a different way too just saying that we will all figure it out. They told me just to go into it with a positive mentality and something positive will come out of it.”
Indeed it has – it's led to another Town Crier Female Athlete of the Year award.
“Running is a sport that can grind you down,” said Cusick. “There are so many athletes whose stars burn brightly for a short period of time and then quickly fade. Makayla has proved that she has staying power. She has been one of the best runners in the state and the region since her freshman year.”
