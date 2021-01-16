TEWKSBURY – Over the last handful of years, the Tewksbury Memorial High School girls' basketball team has not only had many successful seasons, but have produced several outstanding players including the Gallella twins and then most recently Alli Wild.
Both Erin and Liz Gallella left two years ago and are now causing havoc at the collegiate level at Worcester State. Wild played her final game of her high school career last March when the Redmen were defeated by Pentucket Regional in the quarterfinal round of the Division 2 North Sectional tournament.
Heading into this year's season, so much will change for the Redmen. There's no longer any possibility of a state tournament or the inside presence of Wild. That being said, this year's roster returns nine players and welcomes in a strong younger group. On paper this team should remain extremely competitive. Now it's just a matter of adjusting to the protocols with the abbreviated COVID-19 season.
“I'm glad that the kids are able to play and somewhat try to have things normal,” said head coach Mark Bradley. “I think it's a huge part of the experience kids have in high school. I've always felt that high school athletics does a lot for a kid. It helps shape them in so many ways. I'm grateful that we are able to play. It's just that some of the challenges that we have to meet day in and day out in able to play is very tough. And it's some things that you can't control. What you find from this virus is that there is no rhyme or reason what it affects. You try to preach to do the right thing but you find that people who are trying to do the right thing, still get it.
“I feel bad for the parents who are not able to come and watch their child play. The whole league is making every effort to make every (varsity) game be live (streamed or televised) which is pretty cool with the technology that we do have. It's different.
“You hand pick the games you play, you lose out on the scouting aspect with basketball and how to strategize against your opponents and stuff like that. From a coaches standpoint, it's a lot different. We try to plan out each game and it's tough to do when you don't know what other teams are doing. It's a little challenging that way, but overall I'm happy that the kids are going to be able to participate and try to get something out of a hectic situation.”
Bradley was asked about the rule changes within the game and pointed out some of the bigger ones.
“There's no jump ball. The freedom of movement that they are trying to implement — which is basically a help defense situation – (is another change), so if someone cuts into the paint, you can't step into the lane. They are trying to limit contact. I don't think officials can officiate that, it's just part of the game.
“One of the big ones is there is no base line out of bounds play, it's all free throw line extended which I really don't know because teams are going to run stacks at free throw line extended. They are just moving it away from the basket.
For a free throw, you have two defensive players and three offensive players so it's an advantage for the offense. You make the first, miss the second and it's a 3-on-2 situation. That could be a pretty big advantage.
“You can still play man-to-man, you can still trap and still do that stuff. From what we have heard, a lot of officials have opted out this season, so I think the officiating situation could be a little bit different this year. There's been a lot of really good officials but you don't know who has opted out. We have three officials a game so say you lose 30 officials, where are you grabbing (the replacements) from? We just go day-by-day, go to practice, work hard, try to get better and then see what tomorrow brings.
“Everyday is an evolving situation. Our Athletic Director (Ronnie Drouin) has been awesome on it, trying to keep us updated as much as possible. He is hearing stuff from the upper side. He's been good and preaching to us, trying to make sure that he fights for his coaches and athletes to have a season. He's trying to do the right thing.”
This year's roster is comprised of 14 players, including the lone captain senior point guard Lexi Polimeno. The other seniors include guards Erin McIntyre and Alyssa Marchelletta, as well as forward MaryKate Callinan.
Other returning players include junior guards Kati Polimeno, Christina Wentworth and Kassidy MacDonald as well as forwards Maddie Stovesand and Rachel Picher. Sophomore Victoria Catanzano returns as the back-up point guard and newcomers include Sam Ryan, Victoria LaVargna, Riley Veits and Katrina MacDonald.
“We have a very good group and a very athletic group,” said Bradley. “We have a real good group of scrappy kids, who will work very hard. We are going to be shooting more three-pointers this year. We have kids who can shoot and we have kids who can run. I really like the sophomore class. It's a good core and group of kids, who all love basketball and want to get better.
“The juniors are good. Christina Wentworth worked really hard in the off-season, Rachel Picher as well as she has a great shot. Kassidy MacDonald has done awesome. We have a full roster of 14 kids who will all play.”
The season will open on Wednesday, January 13th as part of a home-and-home series with North Andover, with the second match-up two days later. The Redmen will face North Andover, a loaded Chelmsford team, a loaded Central Catholic team as well as a strong Billerica team, Dracut and Methuen two times each.
“We didn't draw a good schedule from this whole thing. We have Central Catholic, Billerica and Chelmsford two times each. We drew a tough, tough schedule,” said Bradley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.