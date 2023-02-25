WAKEFIELD – When you see a wrestling match, you first think that the match comes down to physical strength and who is tougher. But it's much, much more than that.
Freshman Nick Desisto certainly proved that on Saturday.
Last year he made program history by becoming the first eighth grader to win a sectional title in program history. He went on to compete at the Division 3 state meet, finishing 1-2. Certainly winning a match in the state meet, while not yet in high school, was something special.
His first loss of that tournament came against Keefe Tech's Kevin Ribeiro. A junior at the time, he had more experience and more physical strength than Desisto, two major factors in why he pinned him for the win.
Fast forward to this past weekend. After the No. 2 seed Desisto won his first three matches, he entered the fourth one against No. 1 seed, Ribeiro, now a senior, who also won his first three matches.
And while Ribeiro still had the upper hand in experience, it was Desisto's athleticism, quickness and mental approach which ultimately gave him the 12-7 decision victory and more importantly the Division 3 state championship crown in the 106-pound weight class.
Desisto became the second freshman in the history of the program to win a state title, following Scott Devivo, who first did it back in 1985. Desisto is the third freshman in program history to reach the state finals, as Dave Shunamon lost in 1995, before winning three straight titles.
Doing something that hasn’t been done since the movie ‘Back to the Future’ was first released, is certainly special.
“Nicky winning was fantastic. He got beat up by that kid last year when the kid pinned him. I have been in Nicky's ear the last two weeks,” said head coach Steve Kasprzak. “Last week he won his second sectional championship title but (at the state meet) last year he was 1-2, so I told him that he was ‘a sectional champ but a state chump’ and we have to change that. I kind of just jabbed that at him all week (to get him a little more motivated).”
That motivation, as well as some tactical changes, seemed to be the difference. Desisto really dominated the match. He led 6-2 after the first period on a pair of takedowns and two back points. He led 10-3 after the second after two more takedowns. In the third, he earned four more points. Ribeiro earned five points for escapes, before adding two points real late in the match.
“(Ribeiro) is a strong, physical kid. Nick’s body is a little bit different this year but last year the kid was physically stronger than Nick,” said Kasprzak. “I told Nick that he was slicker than him, so the game plan was to be faster and slicker and not get in those muscle situations and just out-finesse him. He totally out-finessed him. He could have taken (Ribeiro) down like twenty times if he wanted to.”
Desisto is a real quiet and humble kid, who was asked why he was so aggressive in this match.
“I saw some of his matches and every time he shot in, he got a takedown, so I tried to shoot first,” he said.
Desisto was asked about facing Ribeiro for the second time.
“I faced him last year in the second match of the state meet,” he said, before being asked about the difference of beating him this time, “ I just got stronger and went to more (Doughboy) practices.”
Kasprzak added that Desisto never, ever stops working at his craft, which is the biggest reason why he'll no longer kiddingly call him a 'state chump'.
“Nick works at it seven days a week. He will practice with us, then he'll go to Doughboy at night and if he's not at Doughboy, he's at this other place in Methuen and if he's not there, he's working out at the gym,” said Kas. “He really epitomizes putting in the work to get the results. I was happy that he was able to cash in because he does work at it.
“It helps that his twin brother (Angelo) is also so much into the sport. That relationship with the two of them has been successful. They workout and drill together. Angelo's success today is somewhat attributed to Nicky and vice versa.”
All of those workouts and practices, helped Nick make a little history once again.
“It feels great. I’m the second freshman to win a state title in the history of the school,” Desisto said.
