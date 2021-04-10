TEWKSBURY – A few months ago, I came up with the idea of naming the best all-time players/athletes for 12 different Tewksbury Memorial High School athletic programs. Since I originally wrote about the upcoming series, I have changed my mind 100 times on the best way to go about it. The research and background checks has taken me a lot more time than I ever imagined, and so has finding pictures of every person who makes each team.
That being said, it's been such an enjoyable experience as I continue to learn more and more about the history of Tewksbury sports, since as most of you know, I come from next door in Wilmington.
What I have ultimately decided to do was pick out the top players for each team and not necessarily have a final numbers of selections, thus some teams may have more or less than others.
Besides the research, I have also spoken to a number of other people familiar with the history of each program to get his/her opinions, which have helped me research a number of people who I was unfamiliar with in the beginning, as well as taken many nominations from our readers.
I'm starting the series out with the TMHS Boys Hockey team. I have selected 27 players, who I feel are the best of the best, the best all-time players.
As I stated in the past, comparing different generations is very difficult so I base my decisions mostly on the impact the athlete had on the program, overall talent/skill and accolades/accomplishments/stats. Also, just to reiterate, the only rule is the player has to have graduated from TMHS and not have transferred out.
Below are the 27 names, and I decided to have a little fun with the selections, play coach for a bit and put some combinations together. All 27 in my mind are the best of the best, so why not have some fun with it? Of the 27 players, there’s five Hall of Famers, with a handful of future ones down the road, and there’s also a father-son combination, two sets of brothers and a cousin duo.
Also, in my opinion, collectively this is an absolutely phenomenal team that would be very difficult to beat.
SELECTIONS
First Line:
My first line is going to consist of Colin Ahern with Dave Wilkie and Ed Hill on the forward line with Russ Mann and Greg Wilkie on defense, and Ed Walsh as the goalie.
It's very easy to say that Ahern was the best forward ever to play at Tewksbury, Mann is the best defenseman and McGrath is the best goalie. Those three were pretty automatic. Ahern, who holds the single season record for points in a season with 69, went on to play four years at Providence College and went on to play a year in the Eastern Hockey League.
Mann was a two-time All-Conference selection, the Lowell Sun Player of the Year, a Boston Globe and Herald All-Scholastic and the Hockey Night in Boston Division 2 Player of the Year as a senior. He went on to play at St. Lawrence University, helping the team make three NCAA Appearances, reaching the finals once and winning two ECAC Championship titles. He was drafted by the LA Kings in the 11th round of the 1986 draft.
Ed Walsh was the best goalie in the state in 1983 and among the best the state has ever seen during his timeframe throughout his entire career. As a senior, he was named a Lowell Sun All-Star, a Globe and HNIB All-Scholastic, was named to Team Massachusetts, as both the Massachusetts Goaltender and the Defensive Player of the Year.
Certainly his performance during the '83 playoffs will never be forgotten. He made 49 saves in a double-overtime win over Dom Savio, made 36 more versus Duxbury in the quarterfinals before reaching the sectional semi-finals were he made 57 saves in an overtime loss to Falmouth.
His career got cut short due to an off the ice injury, and since then has been a longtime collegiate goalie coach, currently with Northeastern University.
The other three players on that first line includes brothers Dave and Greg Wilkie, as well as winger Ed Hill. Hill and Greg Wilkie played with Ahern on that great team of 1975, which lost in the state semi-final to Austin Prep. Hill had 51 points that season and moved on to play two years at the University of Vermont. Greg Wilkie, the top defensemen on that Redmen team, also went off and played four years at UVM and played in the Eastern Hockey League.
Dave Wilkie was a two-time league best player, graduating in 1981, and went on to also play four years at Providence College. In every write-up during his senior year, it was always mentioned how great of a skater he was.
Second Line:
I could have easily moved Derek Doherty to the first group, but I like him here with his sniper buddy Tim Quinn, along with another strong skater Dennis Demango. Up until a few years ago, Doherty had the all-time scoring record in the program with 135 and up until the Town Crier did a story on Ahern, we thought that Doherty held the record for most points in a season with 60, but the Lowell Sun's archives, gives that nod to Ahern with his 69.
Quinn was certainly a playmaker as well, finishing as the leading goal scorer in the MVC Small School Conference in 1987 with 26 tallies. Demango was another outstanding skater, who was an underclassmen but a key player on the mid 1970s teams, before going off to play a little bit at UMass-Lowell.
Defensively on this line I'm going with Paul Botto and Bill Gosse. I remember when I was at Wilmington, no one wanted to go near Botto – as tough of a blueliner as you'll ever come across. He went on to play at UML and in the ECHL. His senior year at UML, he had 90 penalty minutes – he was just a stay home, extremely physical blueliner who you certainly didn’t want to mess with.
Gosse was the No. 1 defensemen on the 1989 team which finished the regular season unbeaten. He was a part of several teams that had success in the state tournament, and has always been considered one of the best blueliners to ever suit up for the Redmen. He went on to play at Salem State.
Third Line:
I mentioned this last year when I did the All-Decade team, but imagine a forward line of Derek and Ryan Petti with Ryan Doherty? That's your third line? Crazy to me. Think about those slap shots coming at you from every direction. Yikes!
Ryan Petti is the all-time leading scorer in program history with 153 points and is playing professionally in France, Derek played four years at Merrimack and went on for a brief cup of coffee in the New Jersey Devils system, and Doherty was an All-Scholastic on the Redmen team that won the state title in 2011, finishing with 101 career points.
Defensively that unit will have two other members of the state championship team of 1995, Dan Mahoney and Claude Drevet. To me, Mahoney is one of the most underrated players in the history of the program. He ran Coach McCabe's high profiled offense as a defenseman and was really unstoppable on the power play. He went on to play four years at Tufts, earning multiple all ECAC All-Star awards and was also the team's top scoring defenseman during his junior year.
Drevet, my first Male Athlete of the Year choice back in the winter of 1994, was as steady of a defenseman as you could find, and just happened to leave Tewksbury to go to the Naval Academy, but didn't play hockey to my knowledge.
Fourth/Fifth Lines:
These next ten players are all interchangeable so I'm not saying that one group or individual is better than the other, just grouping them together for different reasons. One group will be forwards Joe Centrella with Nick Solis and Will O'Keefe, with Scott Favreau and Sean MacLeod on defense. All three of the forwards finished their careers with over 100 points, including O'Keefe this past season. Centrella finished with 29, 34 and 38 points in each of his final three seasons and was just a true sniper in every sense of the word. Solis also surpassed 100 points and was a talented goal scorer on the 1995 state championship team.
The last group is a mix of versatile players, so Bob Ware, Kyle Favreau and Campbell Pierce all played both forward and defense, and then two more talented defensemen Scott Thornton and Tom Verrill make it two stay at home, solid defensemen. Thornton was accepted to West Point but didn't play there as far as I know, and Verrill was a mainstay in the program's success during that awesome late 1980's run.
Ware was an All-Scholastic, who went on to play at Salem State and also had a tryout with the Olympic Team. Kyle Favreau, the cousin of Scott, went on to play a little bit at UMass-Lowell, and Pierce was also an All-Scholastic player, graduating last year.
Back-Up Goalie:
That spot goes to Rob McGrath. I think a strong case can be made for the two goalies, Randy Boyce and Niko Cunha who led their teams to state championship titles. Both were absolutely dynamite during the post-season runs, but in terms of goalie ability, I think hands down McGrath gets the edge.
McGrath was thrown to the fire as a freshman, inserted into the starting role on a very talented team as their starter went out, and he carried that over to three following seasons, including his junior year, a 40-save brilliant performance in a three-overtime loss to Arlington Catholic.
He went on to UMass-Lowell where he served as the team's emergency goalie, dressing for one game as a senior, but he didn't get on the ice since he had some guy named Marty Fillion in front of him.
Coach
I wasn’t planning on doing this, but again, why not have some fun? My pick is Bob McCabe for two reasons. One is he was so creative with his offense and all he did was win. And secondly, on this list, he has four other outstanding coaches with Derek Doherty and Bill Gosse on the current staff, Bob Ware, who replaced McCabe and had success in high school and college and Walsh who has had tremendous success in college, so they would all be coaches on the ice, covering all aspects of the game.
