The Tewksbury Memorial High School girls' lacrosse team played three games this week – all against Merrimack Valley Conference large schools – and were defeated twice by Lowell on back-to-back nights with scores of 15-5 and 16-7, and then to perennial state contender Chelmsford, 15-1, which brings the team's record to 0-4 on the young season.
The week of play started with a home game last Thursday against Lowell, who was coming off a terrific 2019 season.
“We came out strong and we knew that they were a strong team from 2019, but I wanted (and was hoping) the girls would give it their all,” said head coach Erin Murphy. “We ended the first half trailing 5-4 and I was really optimistic about our performance. Unfortunately, we couldn't maintain the same level of play throughout the second half.”
Goalie Michelle Kusmaul was strong as she made 17 saves, and offensively Lexi Polimeno led the way with two goals, while, Erin McIntyre, Kati Polimeno and Jamie Constantino had one each.
Twenty-four hours later the teams met again, this time at Cawley Stadium and although the score was relatively the same, the Redmen played significantly better.
“We definitely played a more consistent game,” said Murphy. “Ideally, we would have had a practice or two inbetween to focus on some specific skills we saw in the previous game, but we did the best to make adjustments. We did a better job of attacking the net and transitioning in the midfield, but ultimately couldn't find the back of the net (enough).”
Lexi Polimeno had four of the seven goals, while Maeve Cahill had two and Kati Polimeno had one. Kusmaul made 11 saves.
On Monday, Tewksbury had the tough chore of facing Chelmsford, arguably one of the top teams in the state – in Division 1.
“There is no doubt that Chelmsford is a skilled team and we knew it would be a tough game,” said Murphy. “There were a couple of key elements I wanted each end to work on. Defensively, we needed to focus on communication and crashing hard in front of the net.
“The defense played the majority of the time and really needed to stay alert to keep up with Chelmsford's offense. A few of our key defenders in this game were Michelle Hinkle, Victoria Catanzano, Jess Driscoll and Ashley Demers.”
Tewksbury's midfielders certainly had a long and busy afternoon, with a lot of running.
“Erin McIntyre, Lexi and Kati Polimeno, and Susanna Darrigo also put in great work all-around. Susanna has been much more of a universal player this season. She has always had a lot of talent, but has spent most time in the offensive zone. This season, I have her playing a lot of midfield minutes and she has done great things on both ends of the field. She is a player I know who will give me everything she has.”
Offensively, it was difficult to move the ball against the Lions, but Murphy wanted to work on some smaller aspects of that part of the team's game.
“I wanted to focus on the offense to defense transition and try to slow Chelmsford's progression,” she said. “There were definite times in which we were able to achieve this and force some turnovers, but it is hard to stop a dominant team like Chelmsford.
“The key, in my opinion, in games like this, to focus on the parts you can control and execute them to the best of your ability. While the score can be defeating, I have no doubts that my girls left it all on the field.”
Lexi Polimeno scored the lone goal.
Tewksbury continues to play more of the tougher teams with Andover on Thursday and Central Catholic on Monday.
