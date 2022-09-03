TEWKSBURY – It is a weekday night in late July at the Livingston Street practice football fields, and there are over 300 Tewksbury Youth Football participants between football players and cheerleaders on the field working hard in the heat. Tewksbury Youth Football is back, and is looking to have another great season with a dramatic increase in numbers from last year.
“This year we have 327 kids for tackle and cheerleaders. Last year at this time we had 226 (kids),” said league president Rich Russo. “So we have about one hundred new kids between tackle and cheer. To see that many kids out here with sixty-five coaches between all of the teams, it’s just a huge testament to the program that we have in my opinion.”
In terms of tackle participants, numbers are up 191 players compared to last season’s 137. There are 252 flag football players, a slight increase from 240 last season, and 78 cheerleaders compared to this year’s 126.
Russo is entering his fifth year as the League’s President and is referencing last season’s success as a possible reason for the sudden spike in numbers.
“We sent our 10U cheer team to regionals, which has never happened for us. Our 8U team was our state champions for their division. Our fourth grade tackle team, which is now our fifth grade tackle team, they won the state championship in the Super Bowl. Our sixth grade and eighth grade teams last year made it to the Super Bowl and unfortunately lost,” recalled Russo.
To go along with two state championships, a regional appearance, and two other Super Bowl appearances, Tewksbury Youth Football’s combined record was a decisive 42-6-2.
“We dominated. And now if you think about the Associations that are in this conference, the Worcester’s, the Leominster’s, the Fitchburg’s, Shrewsbury, Westford, we are like the big bad Worcester now. Teams don’t want to play us,” admitted Russo.
Tewksbury is ready to compete in the Central Mass League for the third season, and is expecting more of a competitive schedule due to last year’s widespread success. To prepare for the upcoming season with the increased numbers, all 65 coaches have gone through various certifications that include bullying, concussions, and safety.
“It’s (a) pretty rigorous sort of set of standards that they have to check the box on, but it’s actually pretty hard. I mean I’ve taken them all and you actually learn quite a few things, especially if you are a new coach to the program,” said Russo.
Along with many of the new players, there are also two new tackle head coaches this season. Andrew Paglia will coach the eighth grade team, and Nick Zullo, an alumni of the program, will also be a first time coach as a 23-year old. Jay Wagstaff is also a first-year coach who will be stepping into a role on the third grade team. On the cheer side, Malinda Robie is the new 6U coach, as she looks to introduce the basics of cheerleading to many first-year cheerleaders.
Building a connection between the youth and high school football team has always been a goal of TYF, and with this year’s increased numbers, that connection doesn’t look like it is slowing down any time soon.
“(On) Labor Day weekend we are actually getting the seventh and eighth grade games on Doucette Field. (This does) a couple things. One, it’s a good promotion of the program, it’s good to get those kids playing on the high school field,” said Russo. “It’s also a good plug for some of those kids that are considering (if they want to go) to the high school. So I think it’s great that they’ll get to see some of that, get to be on that field, get to play where those high school kids played, and also the cheerleaders will be up there for the 10U and 14U levels.”
As well as being able to take in the brand-new facilities at Doucette Field, the eighth grade team has been working with TMHS Head Coach Brian Aylward to prepare them for the transition to high school football.
“To me, I truly believe it’s one of the strongest youth programs in this community,” said Russo as he watched over the 300-plus kids working hard at practice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.