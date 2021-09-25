TEWKSBURY – In week one, Tewksbury left its share of food on the table — leaving several chances to score, as part of the loss to Danvers.
On Friday night, the Redmen gobbled everything up on the game's opening drive — putting together a 6-play, 52-yard scoring play to take the lead against neighbor Lowell and they never looked back, winning 28-14, in a battle of MVC Large vs Small School teams played before another large crowd during the first night game at the new Doucette Stadium.
Tewksbury built a 14-0 halftime lead, before Lowell climbed back into it scoring on the opening drive of the third quarter. The Redmen then added two scores in a span of 2:05, pushing the lead to 21 before the Red Raiders added the game's last score in the fourth quarter.
“We let down a bit when they were driving on us (to start the third quarter), but they obviously have some talented guys. We can't let our guard down,” said Redmen head coach Brian Aylward. “We keep talking to them about the execution can't always be perfect but the effort has to always be perfect because they control that, so control what you can control.
“The penalties still hurt us, but they also had some too so it kind of balanced off. Overall, I thought we played with better mentality. We talked to them about you can be the new guys, but you have one game under your belts so now you know what it feels like so you're not new anymore. Now it's going to be about the mentality, the toughness and all of the controllables have to be on point all of the time. If we put you on the field, it means that we have confidence that you can do it, you are the best that we have in those positions, but we need you to go and do it, so go and fight. I thought they fought hard all night.”
On the night, Tewksbury rushed for 297 yards on 46 carries, a 6.5 average, thanks in part to junior halfback Alex Arbogast, who finished with 123 yards on 15 carries, and senior Danny Fleming, who had 92 rushing yards.
Tewksbury also received some real rugged performances and runs from Hunter Johnson and Sean Hirtle, who combined for an additional 71 yards on the ground.
“Fleming was tremendous. He willed his way to a couple of first downs that he didn't have. Sean Hirtle willed his way to a couple of huge first downs in the second half that he didn't have,” said Aylward. “And Arbo is so explosive and I think he's just going to get better and better. He did a better job of reading and staying in the well and not bouncing out. When you are blessed with speed like that, I think a tendency is you want to try to bounce everything out into space and try to run it, but sometimes you need to grind, so you need to stay inside. We worked a lot on that and we need to keep on working.”
Arbogast got things going on the right foot as he returned the game's opening kick-off 40 yards, up to the Lowell 48. Six running plays later, Fleming scored on a 14-yard run, darting to his right. Lowell jumped offsides on the conversion, and after gaining an extra yard, Fleming scored on the conversion rush making it 8-0, just 3:46 into the game.
“That first drive of the game was the key to the game. For those guys to finish was important. We had some good down and distances in that game last week and we never finished, tonight we did. We also had some tonight that we didn't finish, but credit goes to Lowell as they were playing hard and they have some good players. It feels good to win,” said Aylward. “We had some distractions during the week and we're sitting here in a big distraction (on the new field). This such a blessing (to be playing here), we're so fortunate and grateful for it, but it still comes down to that it doesn't matter what patch of grass or turf you play on, it's all got to be eliminated and you have to focus on what's going on inside the sidelines.”
Lowell responded by moving the ball to the Redmen 23. Facing fourth-and-13, they tried for a 40-yard field goal but it came up short.
Three plays later, Lowell got the ball back as Blake Ramos recovered a fumble. Tewksbury's defense was very stingy as the first two downs were incomplete passes, before a short five-yard gain on third down. That set up a fourth-and-five from the 18, and on the first play from scrimmage to open the second quarter, a 35-yard field goal try just missed on the right side.
Tewksbury punted on its next possession and then got the ball shortly thereafter as Fleming hit running back Aaron Morris to squirt the ball loose and Tewksbury recovered it, putting the Redmen offense back onto the field.
Starting at its own 38, Tewksbury then strung together an impressive drive, initiated by a big second effort by Arbogast on first down, managing to get 15 yards in total, a handful coming after first contact.
Six plays later, facing fourth-and-six from the L32, Fleming came out of the pocket looking to pass but pressure forced him to tuck the ball under his arm and run, gaining 18 yards.
Three plays after that, with ten seconds left in the first half, Fleming beautifully faked a hand-off, tucked the ball behind his back, while rolling to his right, before throwing across his body to the left end zone where he connected with Michael Sullivan, who did a terrific job keeping his feet inbounds for the 15-yard TD strike. The kick was blocked and the Redmen led 14-0 at the break.
Lowell certainly didn't go away. They opened the third quarter up by getting on the scoreboard thanks to a 44-yard run by fullback Ramos, who booted the kick to make it a 14-7 ballgame.
After a short six yard return on the kick-off, Tewksbury had the ball on its own 31. On first down, the hand-off went to Arbogast, who went to his right, picked up some speed before he leaped over a defender, all while cutting back to the opposite side of the field and outlasting several defenders down the left sideline for an impressive 69-yard TD. The kick failed and the Redmen led 20-7, with 9:30 left in the third.
Again Lowell wouldn't quit. Hey moved the ball to the T45 after several running plays and a late hit 15-yard penalty on the Redmen. Facing first-and-ten, quarterback Evan Seng went back to pass and he unleashed a throw, and Blake Ryder read it perfectly, stepping into the lane, hauling it the ball at the T48 before racing to the end zone for a 52-yard interception return TD. Arbogast rushed in the conversion and quickly Tewksbury led 28-7.
Tewksbury had the ball inside Lowell's territory twice the rest of the game, including squandering a chance to score from the 15. The Red Raiders added their second TD coming just 2:25 into the fourth to make it 28-14 which stood the rest of the way.
Offensively, Tewksbury had 345 total yards with all but 48 coming on the ground.
“The situation kind of dictated some of the throws we made last week,” replied Aylward about focusing more on the running game in game two. “We had a couple of new sets that we knew that they couldn't prepare for and we have to keep getting crafty like that. The kids have to be focused enough to take on some new wrinkles and be able to execute them to what we need it to be in order to be successful.
“It was a good (defensive) line that we played last week. We played against two good lines in scrimmages, then last week's line was very good and tonight this line was good. They had a couple of younger guys and they are going to be good. With the schedule that we play, we have to expect this from end to end, we're going to face tough kids.
“I also thought Devenche Sydney was dominant at times in the middle (on both sides of the ball) and Cole Kimtis was a warrior for us on every play (also on both sides of the ball).”
