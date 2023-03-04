READING — In a postseason that already included a sectional title, four sectional champions, and two state champions, it’s safe to say the Tewksbury High School wrestling team is on a path of dominant success.
Last weekend, that path kept winding at the All-State meet at Reading High School. The Redmen not only earned a top eight finish (67.5 points) out of over 100 qualifying teams, they produced a third place finish, a second place finish, and their first All-State champion in 14 years.
“From a team point, a top ten in the all-states is a pretty special thing,” said Redmen head coach Steve Kasprzak. “It doesn’t happen that often and it’s the highest we’ve been since I’ve been here since 2012.
“It says a lot about our room and what our kids do in practice and how hard they work,” said Kasprzak. “An eighth place finish in the all-states is all thirty-five plus kids that we have on the team, not just the seven that made it there. Those seven don’t make it without those thirty five.”
Tewksbury was headlined by yet another dominant performance from senior Jack Callahan, as he made his way through the 126-pound weight class bracket with ease.
Callahan pinned his first two opponents in Jack Alves of Bridgewater Raynham at 1:41 along with Collin Mcaveney of Essex Tech/Masco Co-Op at 3:22. In the semi-finals, he beat Xaverian’s Nathan Sayers in a 15-0 tech fall.
Callahan’s closest match of the tournament came in the finals, where his 4-3 decision edged Milford’s Michael Boulanger.
“He’s just such a deserving kid,” said Kasprzak. “As a staff we are extremely happy for him and fortunate that he’s the leader in our room and he’s the example we have not only as a wrestler but as a character kid and a leader.”
In the Girls All-State tournament, freshman Brooke Lightfoot (118-pound weight class) fell just short of a first place finish, capturing second place honors. Lightfoot won her first four matches of the tournament, including pins over Yaritza Cruz-bravo of Mount Everett at 1:01, Linoska Pachano of Greater Lawrence at 0:34, and Allison Reese of Northbridge at 1:29.
In the semi-final match, Lightfoot defeated Nevaeh Santiago of Chicopee in a 4-3 decision before dropping a close match to Freya Munshi of Newton South in a 2-0 decision in the finals.
Joining Callahan in Providence, Rhode Island next weekend for the New-Englands is Paxton Green, whose third place finish earned him a bid in the tournament.
“I actually said to him after the match, I don’t think you grasp how big of an accomplishment this is,” said Kasprzak. “It’s something that is somewhat rare and doesn’t happen every year for programs. There’s so many kids that wrestle and you take the entire state of Massachusetts and you’re in third place, that’s a big deal.”
Green’s finish is indeed a ‘big deal’. The 195-pounder was victorious in four of his five matches over the two-day tournament, winning both his consolation matches following a loss in the semi-finals.
Green pinned both Matthew Donis of Milford at 1:55 and Bennett Sonneborn of Natick at 1:05 before ultimately dropping a 5-2 decision to Bridgewater Raynham’s Nathan Leach in the semi-final round.
Green then went 2-0 in the consolation bracket, pinning Vassilli Syssoev of Newton South at 3:28 and Elijah Prophete of Taunton at 0:35.
Thus far into Green’s season, he’s only lost to two wrestlers – Leach and Michael Toppan – who just so happened to be the finals matchup last weekend.
“All of his losses, he’s had six or seven losses on the year in Massachusetts and all of them came to the two kids who were in the finals,” said Kasprzak. “In the semifinals he lost to a Bridgewater Raynham kid five to two, who earlier in the year lost to him in the Woburn finals by tech fall seventeen to two.
“He closed that gap tremendously and he’s starting to get a better feel for the actual technique of wrestling and he’s starting to rely more on the technique and less on his God-given strength,” said Kasprzak. “If he continues to progress that way nobody is going to be able to touch him moving forward. There’s nobody that he’s seen that can match his strength, and when his technique catches up to that level he’s going to be quite a force next year.”
Callahan and Green weren’t the only Redmen to put points on the board. In fact, four other Tewksbury wrestlers picked up wins.
“We brought a handful of kids and a lot of kids that didn’t place scored points there,” said Kasprzak. “Angelo Desisto wrestled fantastic, I thought he wrestled like a state champion. He wrestled at that caliber. Nick (Desisto) also wrestled fantastic and where he ended up falling in the bracket he ran into some tougher matches earlier on.”
The Desisto brothers picked up right where they left off, as Angelo Desisto (113-pound weight class) defeated Joel Puri in the consolation bracket in a 15-8 decision while Nick Desisto (106-pound weight class) pinned Aiden Pimentel of Billerica at 2:50 in his first matchup.
Hunter Johnson (145-pound weight class) bested Julien Cella in a 13-6 decision in the consolation round and Manuel Mengata (220-pound weight class) won his first two matches of the day. He pinned Desiah Anderson of Springfield Central at 1:16 and outlasted Mansfield’s Colton Johnson in a 10-6 decision.
As both Callahan and Green advanced to New-Englands this weekend, the Redmen aren’t done just yet. This week of practice will feature on last stretch of preparation to ensure the pair is ready come Friday.
“Earlier in the week we are going to take care of our bodies and let them heal up after this weekend a little bit, and then Tuesday and Wednesday usually we’ll ramp things up and go real hard,” said Kasprzak. “Sometimes we’ll do some joint practices or maybe shoot over to Doughboy because they’re awesome.
“They open up their room to people who want to get together to get a good workout in, which is actually a great atmosphere because it becomes sort of a team Massachusetts thing,” he said. “You’re certainly rooting for a Mass kid because we want to show the rest of New England that our quality here in Massachusetts is high.”
