TEWKSBURY – On Saturday, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Girls' Soccer team ended its season with a tough 6-0 non-league loss to Newburyport, a team that's regarded as one of the top in the state.
That loss came after Tewksbury fell to Haverhill, 2-0, on Senior Night back on Thursday, which came two days after a scoreless tie with Chelmsford.
The 0-2-1 week closes out the season for the Redmen with a 3-12-4 overall record.
“Even though our record did not turn out as we had hoped, I have a lot to be proud of, and I hope the girls feel the same way,” said first-year head coach Brooke Pacheco. “I came into this season with the intention of changing the culture and I believe that I did that. With the help of Jay Anderson, we set high expectations for our athletes and held them accountable. We came out very strong in the beginning of the season and unfortunately, due to many injuries, we struggled to keep that momentum going.”
Tewksbury had a real strong performance in the tie with the Lions.
“This tie was due to a whole team effort. The girls came out playing as they did in some of our earlier matches like Central and North Andover,” said Pacheco. “Emma Ryan and Lauren Bielecki held their ground as our two center backs and Skylar Auth and Kristina Smith had outstanding performances. This relieved Gabby Diaz from the back line which allowed us to utilize her in the midfield. I was hopeful that her technical awareness would warrant more offensive opportunities but once again we fell short as no goals were scored.”
Then on Thursday night, in a home contest with Haverhill, emotions were running high. It was Senior Night and then when the game got underway, it was pretty physical, while five combined yellow cards were issued by the officials. The Hillies came away with a 2-0 win.
Then came the lopsided loss to the Clippers.
“Newburyport was one of the most composed and well managed teams we faced this season. Once again, emotions were high with this being our last game of the season. We were in it after the first half, trailing 2-0. I made a formation change by having three forwards, three midfielders and four defenders to put more pressure their back line. Unfortunately it left us exposed in our defensive third which resulted in four more goals in the second half.”
The game marked the end of the season and the careers for ten seniors including tri-captains Brooklynn DeGrechie, Riley Sheehan and Victoria Catanzano, as well as Victoria Lavargna, Gabriella Diaz-Archilla, Lauren Bielecki, Ava Paquette, Katrina MacDonald, Alyssa Devlin and Alexandra Fillmore.
“It is very sad to see our senior class leave us, but I see light at the end of the tunnel. We have an abundance of talent in the underclassmen and I see success in our future,” said Pacheco.
Coming back with experience includes Cassidy Paige, Emma Ryan, Kristina Smith, Skyler Auth, Rhiannon Anderson, Alana Price, MacKenzie Hickey, Stephanie Mercurio, Alyssa Adams and goalie Christa Giansiracusa.
