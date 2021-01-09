BILLERICA – Over the past few seasons, the Shawsheen Tech Boys Hockey team has re-established themselves as the dominant force in the Commonwealth Athletic Conference. Last season was no exception, as the Rams powered their way to a 14-7-1 overall record and an 8-1-1 mark in the CAC to win their third straight league title under the direction of longtime coach Chuck Baker.
The Rams also picked up a win over Latin Academy in the quarterfinals of the Division 3 North Tournament, before being eliminated by a powerhouse Cambridge team in the semi-finals. For Baker and the Rams, as accustomed as they have come to winning league titles over the years, the accomplishment never gets old, nor does competing in the state tournament.
“We are always happy winning the league title and making the tournament,” Baker said. “We want to win them all, but to be honest Cambridge was a talented team and out played us. At the end of the day, I was proud of the team advancing to the north semis.”
While there is no state tournament to qualify for this season due to the pandemic, the Rams will still be competing for a fourth straight CAC crown. That task, however, got a lot more difficult this season with the loss of a lot of the Rams offensive firepower from last season, as they lost several key players to graduation.
Among the players the Rams were forced to say goodbye to were JJ Thibert and captain Dan McGaffigan of Wilmington, along with Nate Silva and Brady McFadden of Tewksbury. Silva and Thibert were the Rams top two scorers last season with Silva leading the way with 31 goals and 20 assists, while Thibert had 20 goals and 15 assists. Overall, the Rams lost 101 points with this foursome.
“It is obviously tough to replace, but there were some kids in the program from last season that have worked hard to step up and the freshmen class has some talent in it,” Baker said. “We will be ready to compete.”
They will be ready to compete in large part thanks to the efforts of returning players like seniors Anthony Papa (10 goals, 11 assists, 21 points), Sean Murphy of Tewksbury (8-14-22) and sophomore Brady Darcy (8-7-15) among others.
“I expect those three to step up and work to be the best ones on the ice,” Baker said. “All three can play as they proved last season. I hope and expect that they take it to another level this season, especially the seniors.”
The Rams will also be looking for some offensive punch from senior Aidan Sullivan as well as sophomore Nick Calouro of Tewksbury, while defensively they will be led by senior DJ Ducharme (3-7-10) and Jonah Varallo (1-5-6), along with juniors Ryan Dusablon (2-3-5) of Wilmington and Tom Sampson (3-2-5).
The Rams will also have to replace their last line of defense, having lost three-year starter Kam Neault of Tewksbury. Fortunately for the Rams, goalie might be their deepest position with senior Jared Palmer of Tewksbury and junior Tom Dalton of Wilmington the leading candidates to replace Neault, but they are not alone.
“Those two are battling hard at this point,” Baker said. “We’ve also got a sophomore transfer, Aidan MacLeod and he is doing a great job as well. Junior Joe McLaren (Wilmington) has been out, but he was looking good as well through tryouts.”
As Baker mentioned, the Rams have a talented freshman class this, offering hope for not only this season, but the future as well, including forwards Chase Darcey, Kyle Gray, Liam Milne, Rolland Spengler and Keenan Considine, along with first year defensemen Colin Lawson, and Mike DeRose. They will be joined by junior forward Quinn Fallon, sophomore forward Matt DiZoglio and sophomore defenseman Kevin Ackerly.
One of the Rams primary challengers for the CAC title on a yearly basis, Rockport, will not be competing in the CAC this season, but Baker knows there is still plenty of competition for the league crown.
“Rockport is playing a Cape Ann League schedule due to Covid stuff,” Baker said. “Probably Essex and Northeast will be the other top teams in the league, but I never underestimate any of them. I am not sure if there will be a true league title. But these kids need to want to compete. The seniors because this is pretty much the end and the others, next year is a new year, so look to improve and open some eyes for the future seasons.”
