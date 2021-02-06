Late Friday morning, high school football (and other sports depending on the town) players and coaches from the state of Massachusetts received great news when the MIAA Board of Directors voted to approve Fall Season 2, which will start on February 22 and end on April 25th.
In Tewksbury, Fall-Season 2 consists of football, swimming (co-op with Methuen), indoor track, cheerleading and unified basketball.
In football, there weren't any modifications and protocols made to the actual on the field game, unlike in the fall with field hockey, soccer and cross-country as those were all drastic changes. Most of the changes with football were with social distancing.
"The modifications that they made, really didn't touch the playing surface," said TMHS Athletic Director Ron Drouin. "They opened the sideline area from the 10-yard line to the 10-yard line for the players to create six feet of space for everybody. There will be a maximum of 45 players dressing for game day and that's about space and how to be able to keep the kids spread apart. The six coaches (guideline) is what we have on our varsity staff, so I don't have a huge issue with that number.
"I just want to see the kids play and the modifications really didn't affect between the lines. A couple of different companies have come out with some options for face coverings and we have to look into those things."
According to the MIAA's protocols, "Facial coverings have to be worn at all times during play and on sidelines; Tube style “gaiters” are not permitted. Balaclava style face coverings that are multi-layered and are extended over the full head are permitted. “Splash guards” are acceptable in addition to face masks.
Most of the other changes are health related and about social distancing – no handshakes, coin toss done before the game, etc.
The next sport, indoor track was approved by the MIAA but for the Merrimack Valley Conference and perhaps many other leagues, it's really unsure if the season will happen starting in a few weeks.
"The Reggie Lewis Center and Boston University facilities won't be open,” said Drouin. “Some modifications were approved but I don't know as a conference we're going to be able to do much indoors. If you really ask me what I really think is going to happen, I think we're going to be extending the spring season with the winter season, and have an extended outdoor season is what I think is going to happen. I don't see how we can have an indoor track season if we can't get meets to be held at the Reggie Lewis Center or BU. And I don't see which high school is going to have 300 or 400 kids inside their field house for a meet.
"I think outdoor track is going to be different this year because of the fact that there is so much down time inbetween events. The big thing that I am gathering is they don't want athletes hanging around at a track meet for two or three hours inbetween their events. They may run a sprint or they may run a relay at the end of it or something like that, and there is just so much time inbetween different events, that we may have to break track meets down to two different high schools or two different days or whatever it may be in order to spread things out. The distance people and the throwers could be in one place and the sprinters and jumpers are at another venue or something like that. We're going to have to figure those things out."
During this current winter season where swimming is offered, the teams have been competing in virtual meets. That can be done again this Fall Season-2, but the MIAA is allowing dual meets, consisting of just two teams. There's several changes to lane specification for swimmers and diving competition going first, but besides that, the season should go off swimmingly.
The MIAA doesn't sanction cheerleading so the vote on that sport was approved by the MSAA (Massachusetts School Administrators' Association).
The cheerleading protocols include: all cheerleaders must wear masks; no physical contact; they all must be six feet apart; cheerleaders can't attend away games; and Stunt Groups have to be ten people or less, can't mix and match with bases and fliers, as well as no pyramids, inversions or twisting skills. Finally, teams can have a maximum of 20 cheerleaders.
The Unified Basketball League partners with the Special Olympics, providing friendly competition among other towns within the Merrimack Valley Conference.
“Anything that can be done to get that Unified Basketball League going would be terrific,” said Drouin.
