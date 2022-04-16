TEWKSBURY — Last Friday, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Girls' Lacrosse team was defeated by Haverhill, 13-4.
“This game definitely did not go how the players or myself had hoped,” said head coach Erin Murphy. “Haverhill came out very aggressive and were able to force many turnovers in the midfield. Their goalie also put up a great deal of saves and we were unable to adjust our shooting. This game will be a learning opportunity for all of us and we will get back after it at practice next week.”
Michelle Kusmaul made 11 saves in net, and offensively, Kati Polimeno had two goals, and Paige Crowley and Jamie Constantino had one each.
Back on Tuesday, April 5th, Tewksbury was defeated by Andover, 20-7.
“Despite a score deficit of 13, I am not upset with how we played this game. Andover is one of the top teams in the conference and we were able to go goal for goal with them for the first few goals,” said Murphy. “Our defense started off as a well oiled machine, preventing Andover from driving to our goal.
“In our previous game against Lowell, one of our starting senior defenders Alianna Kennen was taken out with a knee injury. Ali has been with the program since the eighth grade and has great defensive instincts. I know the team is wishing her a speedy recovery. Because of this, we have worked in a number of other defenders such as Mackenzie Hickey, Oliva Ward, and Abby Mahoney. These players have been great assets and additions to our defense alongside returners Ashley Demers, Riley Sheehan and Victoria Catanzano.”
The overall experience of Andover took over, especially in the second half.
“We struggled in our transitions this game. Andover did a great job of marking up making it more difficult for goalie Michelle Kusmaul to get good clears. This will be something we will have to continue on as the season progresses. Michelle made 12 saves in this game and we want to make sure we capitalize on those goals and create opportunities,” said Murphy.
Offensively, Polimeno led the way with three goals, while Crowley and Katerina Schille had one each.
On Tuesday, Tewksbury defeated Dracut, 14-6, picking up the team’s first win of the season.
“After a tough loss against Haverhill it was nice to see our hard work paying off and this really was a team win,” said Murphy. “I was able to work in every player on my bench with the exception of a few swing players.”
The team put forth a tremendous effort, starting with the goal scorers.
“Offensively we were led by seniors Kati Polimeno, Jess Driscoll and Maeve Cahill. These girls have been playing together since the eighth grade — Kati and Maeve years before in youth — and their chemistry on the field really showed today. They have the ability to anticipate each other’s movements and create great opportunities in front of the net.”
Polimeno had a monster game with six goals and four assists, while Driscoll had four goals and two assists. Also chipping in included Cahill with a goal and three helpers, Constantino with a goal and an assist, and Picher and Schille with one goal each.
While the offense was clicking, so was the defense. Goalie Michelle Kusmaul turned away six shots, while her teammates in front of her had strong all-around games.
“Defensively we were also very strong — forcing Dracut to really move the ball in order to get close to the net,” said Murphy. “We were able to force a number of turnovers by anticipating passes and strong on the body defense, making Dracut fumble the ball. While we still need to work on recovering turnovers and not allowing multiple opportunities, Riley Sheehan, Ashley Demers and Mackenzie Hickey have done a great job with ground balls and getting our transitions going.
“Michelle continues to be strong in net with six saves today, a number only less than previous games because our defense was strong and we had more offensive opportunities. Michelle remains one of my most vocal defenders which is key as she has the ability to see the whole defense and is one of my most seasoned athletes.”
Tewksbury is now off until Monday, when they travel to Face Burlington, before hosting Billerica on Tuesday, with both matches slated to begin at 4 pm.
“We have a bit of a game hiatus over April break but we will use this time to continue working on key areas of our game and resting some injuries but hope to carry this momentum after break against a strong Burlington team,” said Murphy.
BOYS TENNIS
The Tewksbury Memorial High School Boys Tennis team opened its season on Monday, traveling to Haverhill and were defeated 4-1.
“We have a lot of new players this year and the boys didn’t disappoint. They went out and gave it everything they had,” said head coach Rick Keene.
First-year player Michael Gaglione, a sophomore, came away with the team's only match win. Coming out of the No. 3 singles spot, he win his matches by the same 6-3, 6-3 scores.
“Michael has worked hard preseason to earn the third singles player slot. Michael's a tenacious player and he never give up on a point, earning him a straight set win,” said Keene.
In the other singles spots, Brady Litton was defeated 6-0, 6-0, and Win Bo fell 6-2, 6-1.
“Our singles one player Brady Litton faced a very strong singles one player from Haverhill. Brady put everything he had into the match just couldn’t find any weaknesses in his opponent and lost in straight sets,” said Keene. “Win Bo worked hard in the off season and earned our number two singles position. Win worked hard in the match mixing up his shots but couldn’t find the right combination to get the win.”
In doubles, Danny Franklin and Tyler Chesbrough lost in three sets, 6-0, 4-6 and 6-0, and then Ashwin Narayanan and Jason Morris were defeated 6-2 and 6-0.
“Danny Franklin and Tyler Chesbrough played doubles one in their first match ever for Tewksbury High. After losing the first set, both players dug in deep and were able to take the second set to even up the match one to one forcing a third set. Unfortunately fell just short of completing the comeback.
“Ashwin Narayanan and Jason Morris stepped up to the Doubles two slot. This was Ashwin's and Jason's first match fat the varsity level. They both played very well forcing long rallies but just fell short of capturing any wins. They will continue to practice together and be ready to step into the second doubles spot when needed.”
With that loss behind them, all the team can do now is look ahead.
“With our first match jitters out of the way I’m looking forward to our next match at home against Lawrence on Wednesday,” said Keene.
Those results weren't known as of presstime. On Friday, Tewksbury will travel to Billerica.
CORRECTION
In last week's team preview article, one of the members of the team was inadvertently called Derek Castiglione when his first name is Darren. We apologize for the error.
