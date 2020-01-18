TEWKSBURY – Back on January 4th, it seemed like the Tewksbury Memorial High School boys' hockey team took a step back with a disappointing loss to league rival Boston Latin.
But since then, the team has turned the corner and been on a roll. The Redmen have knocked off Lincoln-Sudbury, Lowell and Westford Academy to improve to 8-2-0 on the season, while still being ranked as one of the top Division 2 teams in the state according to both the Boston Herald and Hockey Night in Boston.
On Monday night, the Redmen defeated a big, physical and strong skating WA club, 4-1, at the cold Breakaway Ice Center. Jason Cooke netted two goals, while, Will O'Keefe and Kyle Morris had the others.
“We’re playing better hockey right now,” said head coach Derek Doherty. “We’re playing tougher. We’re playing our style. We’re playing the body. We’re playing hard. We’re finishing checks. We’re not getting caught up in some stuff. Penalties are going to come. That’s part of the game.
“But I think everybody is on the same page and now we’re gradually starting to get better. That was our goal. At the beginning of the year we started off a little slow. I think the kids are getting it. They want to win. They’re going out there and they are working hard.”
Back during that loss to BL, half of the team was ill, including goalie Patrick Letourneau, who was pulled in the middle of it, after giving up a third goal. He was absolutely tremendous against WA, while 24 hours earlier, he posted a shut out in the 3-0 win over a very good Division 3 team in Lowell.
"I don't want to make excuses, but almost the entire team had the flu, Pat included," said Doherty. "I had to have a company come in and defog the entire locker room. It went through 12 kids whether it was the stomach flu or the head part of it, but they recuperated and bounced back. Right now we're getting better."
Besides everyone getting healthy again, another big reason for the turnaround is overall team defense. Letourneau is anchoring that, but in front of him, the group of Caden Connors, Thomas Barbati – a transfer player from South Kent Prep in Connecticut – Andrew Camelio and Morris – and the Redmen seem to have resolve some of the problems from within their own end.
“We aren’t giving up many goals,” said Doherty. “We’re playing good team defense. We’re doing a good job with the body. We’re doing a great job blocking shots. Tonight we didn’t have a lot of blocked shots. But the last two games we’ve been blocking shots and finishing our checks. Everybody is getting back and playing hard.
"Defensively we have been much better, and hopefully we continue to play this way. One of the reasons is (Assistant) Coach (Bill) Gosse suggested that we move Kyle Morris back to defense and moved Asa (DeRoche) to the second line. Coach Gosse made a good decision and it's really been working out."
In the win over WA (3-4-2), Tewksbury took a 1-0 lead after the first period as Cooke scored on a shot form the high slot with assists going to his linemates Campbell Pierce and O'Keefe, coming just 4:14 into the game.
The Grey Ghosts tied the game up at 1-1 with a goal just 4:59 into the second period. After that both teams killed off several penalties – including Pierce stuffed on a shorthanded breakaway bid. Then with under a minute left in the period and on the power play, Cooke scored again firing a shot from the right circle that landed just inside the left post with assists going to O'Keefe and Pierce again, and that proved to be the game winner.
Tewksbury made it 3-1 as O'Keefe scored on a wraparound goal coming with 9:11 left.
"I thought Will made a great play on that wraparound goal and that seemed to burst their balloon. Then we had to play it pretty safe when they pulled their goalie," said Doherty.
Letourneau made several big saves down the stretch, including when WA did pull the goalie, and then Morris iced it with an empty-netter coming with 35 seconds left.
Besides Letourneau and the goal scorers, Doherty said that the play from freshman Ryan Flynn can't go unnoticed.
"He's your prototypical third line, grinding kid, who doesn't make a lot of mistakes," said Doherty of Flynn. "He's in the right position and he blocks shots. If I told you before the game just to watch number seven, you would realize that every time he's on the ice, something good happens. Having kids like that stepping up and believing in what we're doing helps so much."
Longtime WA coach Bob Carpenter said that it's very difficult to match up against the Redmen, especially when they played liked they did in this contest.
“It was a good high school hockey game,” he said. “With the exception of the first six or seven minutes, when I didn’t think we played very well, I thought we played OK.
“Tewksbury always plays well. They are a hard team to play against. They are well coached, they are well disciplined. They took the body. I just thought they did a great job.”
In the win over Lowell, Sean Lane scored his first varsity goal, while, Cole Stone and Pierce had the other goals. Stone and O'Keefe picked up the assists. Letourneau made all 13 saves for the shut out.
In the 4-2 win over a very good Lincoln-Sudbury (6-1-0) team last Wednesday, Cooke led the way with a hat trick, while Stone had the other goal. O'Keefe had two assists, and Pierce, Connors, Morris, DeRoche and Lane had one each. Freshman Ben O'Keefe got the start in the net and played extremely well to earn the win.
"I thought it was nice to be able to get Benny in there for a start," said Doherty. "We also have Chase (Perault) too and he's played a couple of games up in Maine. Those three are all good goalies. I don't have a bad goalie, but I do have a good problem, of who do you play? They have all played very well."
Tewksbury faced Concord-Carlisle (1-3-3) on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime and then will travel to Haverhill (3-2-0) on Saturday night (7 pm) before coming home for two more with tough match-ups with Billerica (5-4-1) on Monday night (7:20) and North Andover (6-1-0) on Wednesday (also 7:20).
"We're halfway through and we need a couple more wins to qualify for the tournament and that's our goal right now," said Doherty. "Our first goal is to qualify and then we're just going to try to get better."
