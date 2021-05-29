CHELMSFORD – Led by terrific performances by the trio of Ryan Cuvier, Derek Munroe and Dom Valway, the Tewksbury Memorial High School boys outdoor track-and-field team captured its first win of the season with an 83-62 victory over Chelmsford held last Wednesday at the McCarthy Middle School.
“It's always fun to go back to the alma mater and come away with a big win,” said head coach Scott Wilson on his first victory against the same Lions' team in which he competed for back in the mid 1980's. “In the Fall-2 season, Chelmsford really took it to us and we left pretty disappointed. Wednesday was a great day and we got so many strong performances.”
Those performances started with the trio, who combined for six first places, two seconds and a third which totaled 37 of the team's 83 points.
Cuvier was first in the high jump (6-0) and triple jump (41-6.50) and picked up a third in the 200 (24.0).
“Ryan Cuvier continued his strong spring season as he cleared six feet in the high jump for a big win as Chelmsford took second and third,” said Wilson. “Then he ran over to the triple jump pit and jumper a personal record of over three feet, jumping 41-7.”
Munroe was first in all three of his events, the long jump (19-5), shot put (45-6) and 110-meter hurdles (15.4).
“Derek also continued his strong spring season, getting back to the long jump and getting another first place victory. His day was not complete there as he completed the three-for-three day with a victory in the 110-meter high hurdles and shot put.”
Valway continues to amaze in his first season of track. In his first competitive vault, he cleared 8-0 in the pole vault second place. He also won the javelin, throwing 128-8 and picked up three more points with a second in the 400-meter hurdles at 54.1 seconds.
“That was one of my favorite performances of the day. Dom left his heart on the track. He set a new personal record of 64.1 in this race,” said Wilson.
Two others placed in multiple individual events including Connor Moynihan and Kyle Adams. Moynihan was first in the discus throwing 94-4 and was second in the shot put at 43-2.50, and Adams picked up a second in the javelin throwing 120 feet and was third in the discus throwing 93-5.
“Connor Moynihan did his thing on this day as well. Winning the discus and coming in second with a personal record in the shot put. He continues to work hard and produce great results,” said Wilson. “Kyle Adams also had a great day as he had personal records in both of his events.”
The 4x100 relay team of Neftali Mercedes, Elijah Acholonu, Hugo Melo dos Santos and Danny Kusmaul had a fantastic race, winning it with a combined time of 45.1 seconds.
“The 4x100 relay is always one of the most exciting races and our new team did their thing just missing our team best time of the season. This was a huge five points,” said Wilson.
Mercedes was also first in the 100 (11.2) and Kusmaul picked up a second in the 200 at 23.1, as the four of them combined for 13 of the team's points.
“Neftali took the 100 against two really good Chelmsford runners and this was another spot where we were able to 5-4 them with the victory. In the 200, Danny Kusmaul came up just short but finished second and ran a great race with Ryan Cuvier grabbing a third,” said Wilson.
The other first place came from Justin Flynn, who cleared 10-6 to take the pole vault. The other second places came from Trevor Trodden, competing for the first time in the triple jump (38-0), Lovens Lamousnery in the 110-meter hurdles (16.6), Jake Pelletier in the 400 (55.3) and Zach Connolly in the 800 (2:09.4).
“Lovens Lamousnery took care of second place in the 110-meter high hurdles with a season best and personal of 16.7. Trevor Trodden who ran the event for the 1st time, just missed out on completing the sweep in the event but he is looking good in this event,” said Wilson. “In the 400, Jake Pelletier and Jack Rennell ran smart races and came away with a second and third place finishes. It was close at the finish but Chelmsford held on for a win in this race.
“The 800 was another great race as Zach Connolly got edged at the finish line by the Chelmsford runner.”
Rennell was third with a time of 55.8 and also grabbing one point each with thirds include Paxton Green in the javelin (115-5), Josh Linnehan in the mile (5:22) and Will Eskenas in the two-mile (11:21).
“Will Eskenas hung in there against two great Chelmsford runners to finish in third. He ran a great race and understood we wanted every point we could get. Josh Linnehan did the same in the mile and grabbed third place,” said Wilson. “Overall, we had so many strong performance and personal records. Now we turn our attention to Billerica.”
Tewksbury faced the Indians on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime and then will compete at the Division 3 state relays to be held at Gordon College on Sunday starting at noon.
