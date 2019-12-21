HAVERHILL – The Tewksbury Memorial High School boys' basketball team opened the season on Friday on the road at Haverhill. For the majority of the 32 minutes, the Redmen played a strong all-around game and this is certainly something that the team and head coach Tommy Bradley can take with them moving forward.
Haverhill is an outstanding team with many bigger players and although the Redmen gave up 26 first quarter points, the next two quarters the defense really tightened up. With about five minutes to go the Redmen erased a 13-point early deficit to four, but weren't able to inch any closer as the Hillies came away with a 62-47 victory.
"They come in the first quarter and I thought we defended pretty well but they were hitting a lot of their shots," said Bradley. "We won the second quarter and we won the third quarter, and we were able to get it down to four points, but Haverhill is loaded. They have some really good players and I thought our kids played really well. They are buying into what the coaches are telling them to do and they are starting to believe."
Bradley pinpointed the effort of senior center Richard Markwarth, who came off the bench last year but now this year has a much bigger role, literally too.
"I thought Richard played a great game. He went right up there with a bunch of their big boys and he really battled. He was in foul trouble for most of the game and we had to sit him the last few minutes of the third quarter, and then he went back in the fourth quarter and picked up another foul, on a block, but they called it and he fouled out. I thought for basically his first significant start, he played extremely well."
Markwarth is coming off a strong football season and Bradley witnessed that as one of the team's assistant coaches.
"Growing up Richard was always taller than everybody else," said Bradley. "And I think this year, he started growing into his body, he caught up to his height and became more athletic. He had a real good year for us in football and I think so far between the two sports, he's having a real nice senior year for himself."
Markwarth finished with eight and seven points. Teammates Michael Kelley and Kalu Olu led the way with 11 points each, while, Ryne Rametta and Brady Eagan had six each. Thomas Bradley added four and Colby Brown had two.
"Michael Kelley and Kalu Olu both played very well and I thought we got contributions from everyone who played. Brady Eagan managed the game very well (as the point guard), Thomas Bradley also did well and so didn't Colby Brown. The kids are working very hard and it's just a matter of getting over that hump."
Tewksbury's game on Tuesday night against Chelmsford was postponed and Bradley said the make-up date is tentatively scheduled for January 19th for a noon contest but had yet to have that confirmed.
This Thursday, Tewksbury will host Methuen at 7 pm.
