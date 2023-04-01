While the MIAA has recently adopted the power ranking system to support their state-wide tournaments, there are mixed feelings on the format.
Instead of using record alone to seed teams one through 32 in their respective division, teams with as few as two wins have found themselves dancing come postseason play due to strength of schedule, such as Acton Boxboro (2-20-0) claiming the 24 seed in division 1 girls hockey.
On the flip side, many teams with strong records landed a low seed in this season’s tournament, such as Diman RVT (17-2-0) as a 34 seed in division 2 boys hockey.
At a recent MIAA Tournament Management Committee meeting, MIAA assistant director for communications, media, and tournaments Jim Clark discussed his opinion as well as statistics that prove the power ranking system is a success.
According to the Boston Herald, this winter’s tournament resulted in a minimum of a 78% win rate among higher seeded teams (boys hockey) that extended all the way to a 90.2% win rate in girls basketball.
Locally, between Tewksbury, Wilmington, and Shawsheen Tech, the higher seed was victorious in 12 of the 14 tournament contests this winter. In the spectrum of win-rates across the various divisions, this small sample size falls on the higher side at roughly 86%.
However, that’s not to say there weren't any hiccups along the way.
“Those things are going to happen,” Clark said to the Boston Herald. “Look at the NCAA tournament where No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson knocked off top-seeded Purdue.”
In perhaps one of the biggest upsets across the state this winter, No.1 Tewksbury was bounced in the round of 16 by No 17. Norwood by a score of 5-2 in division 2 boys hockey.
Also in division 2 boys hockey, No. 19 Wilmington was on the other side of an upset, knocking off No. 14 Masco by a score of 4-0 in the opening round.
In the other 12 games, all 12 higher seeds came away with a victory when the final buzzer sounded. For instance, No. 38 Tewksbury boys basketball beat Amherst Pelham 59-46 in the opening round before falling to No. 5 Charlestown 63-52.
No. 37 Shawsheen Tech fell to No. 28 Greater New Bedford 56-47 in division 3, while No. 17 Tewksbury girls basketball fell to No. 16 Amherst Pelham 60-43 in their first game.
Also in girls basketball, No. 36 Shawsheen Tech lost to No. 29 Apponequet Regional 56-41 on the division 3 front.
In a perfect example, the No. 5 Shawsheen Tech boys hockey team went all the way to the Elite 8 where they eventually fell to No. 4 seed Grafton.
In girls hockey, No. 9 Tewksbury/Methuen topped No. 24 Acton Boxboro before falling to No.8 PLNR.
Given the majority of statewide success, the power ranking system doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon. However, Clark did mention the Margin of Victory (MOV) category would see some changes, as well as rewarding teams with better win-loss records come seeding time.
