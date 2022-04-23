BOSTON/TEWKSBURY – For the past three years, hundreds and thousands of people were anxiously awaiting for their chance to get back on the Boston Streets.
And it finally happened.
After COVID-19 cancelled the Patriots Day event in 2020 and 2021, and instead a virtual marathon and then a Fall Marathon were set in place which were obviously not the same, Monday morning brought back sunny skies, an incredible loud, energized and jammed pack crowd, and over 30,000 runners who competed in the 126th Boston Marathon.
Of the 30K runners, 17 came from Tewksbury, according to the BAA Website. They, along with several others who have community ties, were part of the first Patriots Day Marathon in 1,099 days, one which represented all 50 states and 120 countries from around the world.
The top local finisher from Tewksbury was 38-year-old Daniel Shanahan, who crossed the finish line at an impressive 3:13.11 time. He was followed by Nichole Staude, 35, at 3:20.49, Tammy Chow, 31, at 3:28.06 and Fil Faria, 57, at 3:33.23. He was featured in the Town Crier several years ago with the quest of running a marathon in all 50 states.
After Faria, came veteran Michael Doherty, 52 at 4:01.25, who continues his goal of raising one million dollars, and then came Caitlin Mahoney, 34, at 4:14.38, Kenneth Tucceri, 40, at 4:17.36, who the Town Crier featured last week, followed by: Kathy Charbonnier, 61, 4:25.59; Jonathan Duggan, 46, at 4:33.26; Francis DuCharme, 35, at 4:39.09; Brittany Fletcher, 23, at 4:46.05; Erin Lamarre, 33, and her husband Nicholas, 32, at 4:54.59; Heather Carroll, 28, at 5:00.31; Buck Merrill, 37, at 5:10.51; Jake DeSantis, 27, at 5:22.36 and Daniel Ziniti, 40, at 5:50.16.
In addition to that were a few with local ties. Amy Molloy, the wife of former Tewksbury Memorial High School Track Coach Peter Molloy, finished at 3:36.17, former TMHS Graduates Danny Pazyra and Nicole LeBoeuf finished at 3:44.44 and 4:24.27, respectively.
Through attempts with social media sites, the Town Crier was able to reach out with some of the local runners, who shared their thoughts on the event, as well as some pictures.
DAN ZINITI
“I was honored to run the Marathon for the Credit Union's Kids at Heart team. We raise money for targeted research at Boston Children’s Hospital. This year, we raised over $200,000 - of which I was humbled to have contributed over $46,000 through the generous donations of Hanscom FCU members and Staff- along with friends and family.
“The day was beautiful. It started off chilly, but without a cloud in the sky it quickly warmed up. It was a tough run for me, as my feet started to ache around Mile 17 and having to compensate for that caused some gnarly cramps in my calves. I fought through and was able to stick it out through the end. After Mile 21, the crowd really carry you through.
“Keeping the kids at Children’s Hospital in mind keeps you going. I was honored to run for Ryan and also for fellow Tewksbury resident Tim. I also ran in memory of Lori Skelton, who I ran with in 2019 who passed away in 2020 from cancer.”
MIKE DOHERTY
“This was my 19th consecutive Boston Marathon. I went well, with perfect weather for a change. Although a headwind it kept you cool the whole way. The Irish kid actually got a sunburn. I gave it all I had to go sub four minutes running down Boylston Street. That's the longest street in Boston, you can see the finish line but I swear it just gets further away as you're running towards it.
“We have raised $30K for Boston Children's Hospital which brings our six-year total to $280K. My lifetime goal is One Million dollars for BCH Pain Clinic, where my daughter Sadie has been a patient for a long time, and we are getting closer with every dollar.”
HEATHER CARROLL
“It was nothing short of all of my expectations. Everything from the crowds of people lining the streets from the start of the race through the next seven towns I was running through. Among those crowds of people was my mother and father who met me at the top of Heartbreak Hill and my sisters were at the finish line. There were also many other friends and colleagues who I saw scattered throughout the race to help me get to the finish line of what was an incredibly humbling course for even the most avid of runners.
“Also, to make the experience even better, and all of the other runners I assume would agree with me, that we also couldn’t have asked for any better weather in mid-April in Boston. I could honestly go on and on about how wonderful this whole race day was from the start of riding the bus to Hopkinton from the Boston Commons to crossing the finish line on Boylston Street. I just have to say that out of my three other marathons I have run and out of the more I will do in the future, I truly do not believe anything will live up to (my first) Boston Marathon.”
NICOLE LEBOEUF
“After a virtual 2020 and October 2021, Boston 2022 felt ALMOST back to normal – and by 'normal' I mean it was an amazing, loud, fun, inspirational and celebratory day. There was a pretty strong and cold head wind that really got tough to push through around Newton, but the crowds were back in full force and they carried me along screaming 'Go Dana-Fahbah'!
“It’s always such an honor and privilege to run to raise money for DFCI and this year was no exception. I started running for DFCI when my sister, Amie was diagnosed with Lymphoma (still cancer free!), but over the last decade-plus I’ve seen so many friends, family and patients benefit from the research there. This year the Dana-Farber team raised over six million dollars and thanks to incredibly generous friends and family, I’ll pass $20K this year and our total raised in the last eleven years will surpass $200,000.
“Whether I ran fast or slow really doesn’t matter when you think about that.”
