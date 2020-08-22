Back on Sunday, August 2nd, Tewksbury's Scott Oberg, a member of the Colorado Rockies, was throwing a simulated game as he was trying to return to the Major League roster after straining his back. During that session quickly came to a halt as Oberg had injured his right pitching hand. He walked off the field and would later have his hand and middle finger examined and it was determined that he had ischemia, which is when blood doesn't flow properly to parts of the body, AKA, blood clots.
In 2016 and last August, Oberg had his seasons cut short because of previous blood clots. This diagnosis ended his season and some thoughts perhaps it would end his career. In fact earlier this week, Oberg posted a poem written by Robert Frost on his Instagram page. The poem basically talks about making big life changes and that followed with some Rockies' fans wondering if this meant Oberg was retiring?
"I’m doing the best I can but as of now and I have no intention of walking away," he said in response to an email. "Still going to do everything we can to get back on the field. If I was walking away or had to stop playing I would be a lot more direct and straightforward with it. Going to see another vascular surgeon at Penn next week and see what he thinks and then go from there."
