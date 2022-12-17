BILLERICA - Shawsheen Tech’s co-ed swim team will open its season on Friday and the Rams, equipped with 12 new swimmers, are looking to once again make a run at the state vocational championships at the end of the season.
Last year, the Ram boys captured the state crown for the fifth straight year while the girls finished second, ending a streak of 14 straight vocational titles.
Shawsheen went 6-2 last year and will be led by senior captains Anthony Bastianelli of Billerica and Leah Casey of Tewksbury.
Bastianelli swims the butterfly and freestyle while Casey is a distance swimmer for the Rams.
Wilmington residents on the team this year include returning letter winner Alisa Lavino and Alexandra Quick, Maddy Long, Evan Pinto and Rainna Raposa.
Other Tewksbury residents swimming for Shawsheen are Sophia DiTonno, Christiana Rainone, Jared Krueger, Trevor Engel, Addison Dunham, Morgan Dunham, Maura Krueger, Jasmine Johansen and Makayla Nolan. Jared Krueger, Johansen and Nolan are returning letter winners for the Rams.
Also returning to the pool for the Rams is Nate Barnes, Joey Conte, Adam Doucot, Logan Dupont, Eliot Hong, Harrison Kinesella, Emily LaFond and Daniel Penney.
Some of the other exciting new faces on the team include Madisen Chew, Sarah Simonds and Matt Kilfoyle.
“This is our re-boot year in so many ways,” said Ram coach Rick Menard. “Since starting here in 2013; last season was the smallest roster we have ever carried. This season the returning swimmers and captains did a great job looking for kids who were searching for a sport where they can get to know some new friends and get in some hard work. Like all programs the pandemic took its toll on our success in the water, but definitely made us appreciate what we have when we're all together.”
Despite having a smaller-than-normal roster, Shawsheen still had an excellent season last year.
“This year we have some experienced swimmers returning from years past and now are seeing more younger siblings from kids who graduated and still are on the team,” Menard said. “We have five siblings on the team this year which shows that kids must really enjoy being part of something special, encouraging their little brothers and sisters to follow in their footsteps.”
Menard is excited about the girls team bouncing back with a larger group this winter.
“Our girls team will be much improved as we have our returning kids getting stronger and now adding some solid freshman talent and depth,” the coach explained. “They may be able to make a run at the Voke State Championship and restart another streak.”
Menard is hoping to see the boys win consecutive state crown No. 6.
“The boys side will be very strong in our league, the guys who won the Voke title last year are just about all returning and adding some experienced faces like Kilfoyle (transfer) and Pinto (injury) will help fill the gaps from our grads,” Menard added.
