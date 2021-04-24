TEWKSBURY – In last week's edition, we said that the last time Tewksbury faced St. John's Prep in football, Hall of Famer Sean Mackey still doesn't want to talk about the 1990 game when his last minute field goal attempt was blocked.
Now 31 years later, the same two teams met again, this time at Ed Dick Memorial Field and we can safely say that no one from Tewksbury Country will want to talk about this game anytime soon.
It's not that Tewksbury played badly – minus two turnovers – they moved the ball pretty effectively for most of the game, including chalking up 298 yards of offense. The problem was the Redmen had no answer for Prep running back James Guy, who was nothing short of sensational and dominating on this day. He scored four touchdowns and rushed for 220 yards – in the first half! Yes, the first half.
He was banged up a bit in the second half and ended his game with 263 rushing yards and was a big part of the Prep's offensive onslaught, piling up 488 yards of total offense in the 49-27 non-league victory.
The loss puts Tewksbury at 5-1 during this abbreviated Fall-2 season and the season wraps up this Friday night with a game against another Catholic team – league rival Central Catholic in a game that will determine the Merrimack Valley Conference playoff champions.
Tewksbury entered the game as the No. 10 ranked team in all of Eastern Mass according to the Boston Herald, with the Prep standing at No. 16 and since the loss the Redmen have dropped out of the Sweet-16 and the Prep moved to No. 10.
The Redmen will now face No. 2 Central on Friday at 6 pm at Lowell’s Cawley Stadium.
“They (the Tewksbury kids) have to take advantage of this opportunity and try to go get another championship (with Friday's game with Central Catholic),” said Redmen head coach Brian Aylward. “If they put it all together and execute, and not get behind, like we did out here today, I think we would have a chance. We're going to keep working them and we have a lot of tough kids who are committed to each other and our pride to represent the town that they live in.”
Prep (3-3) started with the ball and quickly moved right into Redmen territory. Facing third-and-goal from the two, senior captain Will McKay – who has been simply immense this entire season – stuffed Guy for a three yard loss. On the next play, Tewksbury junior Davenche Sydney sacked QB Jack Perry for a five yard loss, nullifying the scoring opportunity and giving the Redmen the ball at their own 10.
From there, the Redmen marched right down the field themselves. Kyle Darrigo had a big 25-yard gain and two plays later the Prep was called for a 15-yard facemask penalty.
Three plays later, QB Ryne Rametta found sophomore Michael Sullivan for a 33-yard completion putting the ball on the three. Darrigo ran it in from there, his 12th TD of the season. Nabil Barkallah booted his first of three attempts on the day giving the home town team a quick 7-0 lead.
That didn't last long. Four plays later, Guy scored on a 1-yard run which was set up by his 35 yarder the play earlier and Max Rizza booted his first of seven PATs on the day and the game was tied at 7-7.
Tewksbury went three-and-out and the Eagles started with the ball on the T45 to begin the second quarter, which they eventually owned. It took eight plays before Guy scored his second TD, and two plays later after an interception, the Eagles offense was back on the field and Guy took the ball on first down and rushed 20 yards up the gut giving him two scores in 1:23 and three scores in 2:26.
Tewksbury again went three-and-out and again it took just four plays before Guy scored his fourth TD of the game making it 28-7 with 3:38 left in the first half.
“They (St. John's Prep) have so many weapons so it was hard to try to take away one,” said Aylward. “We were focused on their wide outs in the beginning, more so and they just came back with the running back. When you have that many tools as your disposal – we knew what we were going up against and we will be up against it again next week facing another multi-community team (in Central Catholic for the MVC Championship). It is what it is.”
Tewksbury moved the ball to midfield but simply ran out of time before the clock stopped for halftime.
The Redmen opened the third with a decent drive but a penalty and then a screen pass stuffed at the line of scrimmage forced a punt. The Eagles responded with a 10-play, 85-yard scoring drive with Jesse Ofurie making a beautiful over the shoulder grab from 40 yards out off the arm of Perry to make it 35-7.
On the next play from scrimmage, Kalu Olu took the ball to this right before cutting back inside, going the distance for an 8-yard score, while avoiding several defenders who were trying to drag him down but couldn't to make it 35-14 with 3:10 left in the third.
Again the Prep responded, three plays with Perry connecting with Jackson Delaney for a 27-yard TD pass.
After a second interception, the Prep scored again on a 4-yard TD run by Ryan Grenier, before Tewksbury scored two TDs in the final 7:19 as Rametta connected with Michael Kelly for a 35-yard strike and then with McKay from 13 yards out on the final play of the game which nullified the extra point attempt.
During that fourth quarter, Aylward was pretty frustrated with some of the calls or non-calls.
“I get a little fired up because I'm trying to protect our kids and I'll always do that,” he said. “I can always go back and look at the film and look at the things that we did, and ask what are some of the things that we could have done better and how good did we use all of our personnel who are all from Tewksbury better? That's what we try to do each week. (Our kids) have to lick their wounds but they kept fighting all the way to the end and that's what we want.”
