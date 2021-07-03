TEWKSBURY — By now fans of Tewksbury High School sports are probably quite familiar with the success of the Redmen’s Varsity Softball team this season, as the Redmen won the MVC Division 2 championship, and advanced all the way to the Division 2 North Sectional finals before finally being eliminated by Danvers this past weekend.
What fans may not be quite as familiar with is the success of the Redmen’s Junior Varsity squad under the direction of fourth year coach Tama Spencer. The Redmen lose only three seniors off of this year’s varsity squad, setting up a bright future for the team, but the future of the entire program looks even brighter when you consider the incredible season by the JV Redmen, who were a perfect 12-0 on the campaign.
Heading into the season, Spencer was of course confident in her team’s abilities, but with a very young team made up primarily of eighth graders, as well as some inexperienced freshmen, even she could not have foreseen just how successful they would be.
“I really wasn’t sure how well we would do to be honest. I knew we had some great pitchers on our roster with Aislin Davis and Chloe Burns, but I wasn’t sure how our bats would be and what our defense would look like,” Spencer said. “We have an incredibly young team. We started hot and kept it rolling.”
The Redmen did indeed start hot, picking up a big win over MVC rival Central Catholic early in the season. Tewksbury had lost a preseason scrimmage to Central, so Spencer knew it would be a tough game, and she was certainly proven correct, as Central led 4-3 in the top of the seventh and were threatening to add to their lead with a bases loaded and one out. But Davis retired the final two batters to set up a dramatic comeback in the bottom of the seventh.
A triple by eighth grader Anya Cranston, an RBI single by Davis, a sacrifice by Abby Tower and finally a walk off single by freshman Ava Fernandes gave the Redmen the 5-4 victory.
“Before we got up to bat, we met at the on-deck circle. I told them that home team advantage is in play here and that we only needed two,” Spencer said. “I tried my best to keep them cool, calm and collected. They all fully understood what needed to be done, everyone had a job to do.”
The young Redmen most certainly got the job done, including Fernandes, who came through with the biggest hit of all.
“Ava walked up to the plate with confidence. She is new to the game and this was her first year playing. I feel like that helped with the pressure of this situation,” Spencer said. “She took the first pitch and drove the ball into the outfield for the walk off hit.”
Later in the season, the Redmen picked up another big win, downing previously undefeated Methuen by a score of 7-4. While the victory itself over the talented Rangers was impressive enough, Spencer was even more pleased with the way the Redmen went about picking up the victory.
“When I arrived at the field, we had a great warm up and the kids seemed zoned in,” Spencer said. “I was taken back when my co-captains Erin Costello and Sydney Whalen approached me asked if they could circle up with the team without me to “go over what they could do as a team and individually to give us the best shot at winning this game”.
“It was one of my proudest moments as a coach and showed me they wanted this win as much as I did. We had an amazing game start to finish. I cannot even begin to list the clutch plays and hits they came up with. I was so proud of them, from warm-ups to the final out, these kids stayed focused and did everything they needed to come out on top.”
The Redmen got contributions throughout their roster on their way to the undefeated season, but a couple of players did stand out for going above and beyond all expectations, including Davis. Early in the season she pitched a one-hitter against Haverhill. And as if just to prove that wasn’t a fluke, three games later against Chelmsford she logged 18 strikeouts. Davis was eventually called up to the varsity squad during home stretch of the season, but not before making quite a mark at the JV level.
“She throws hard and her placement is coming along very well,” Spencer said. “I allowed her to throw her own game and I didn’t call her pitches for her. I have told her before that when she’s in the circle it’s like we have a fifth infielder. She doesn’t let many, if any by her. I’d like to hope I will have her again next year but I’m sure varsity will steal her from me soon. She is a force to keep an eye on!”
Eighth grader Erin Costello had an outstanding season of her own. The Redmen co-captain finished with the highest batting average on the team, batting over .800 with an OBP of 900+.
“She was someone who I knew I could count on in any situation to come in clutch with a key hit, unselfish walk or perfect bunt,” Spencer said. “I knew I was going to name her captain from the first day of tryouts. It may seem strange to some to name an eighth grader captain, but it was a no brainer for me. She believed in this team whole heartedly and wasn’t shy about expressing it. She set a bar for all captains to come.”
While Davis and Costello may have led the way for the Redmen, they were hardly alone in their contributions to the team’s success. Other key members of the Redmen included eighth graders Anya Cranston, Olivia Cueva, Brooke Khourie, Hailie Ogunleye, Madison Paulding, Abby Tower and Sydney Whalen, freshmen Alyssa Adams, Chloe Burns and Ava Fernandes, and sophomore Alexandria Macauda.
Spencer said it was more than talent alone that led her team to an undefeated season, and that credit goes to the entire team for their daily approach to the season.
“They work extremely hard at practice, but I try to balance out hard work and fun. They know we come to practice with a job to do. That job gets done day in and day out, but it comes along with jokes and laughter,” Spencer said. “I’m a firm believer in “you practice how you play. If you practice at 70% then your body isn’t going to know to turn it up to 110% for game time. They bought in to this belief quickly too.
“I have been coaching at TMHS for the past four years and record aside, this was one of the best group of kids I’ve had the pleasure of coaching. Each one of these girls is not only talented but the way they treat myself, one another and most importantly opposing teams is what I’m most proud of. I look forward to next year!”
JV BASEBALL
Unlike the Softball team, the Tewksbury High Baseball team will be losing a large number of players to graduation, with eight members of the team not returning to the fold next season. The good news for the Redmen, however, is that it appears there are plenty of reinforcements on the way, starting with the JV team, which posted an 8-7 record this season under the direction of coach Joel Mignault, and doing so with a very young roster which is already showing great promise for the future of the program.
Mignault was of course happy that his team was able to finish with a winning record, but he also understands that the team’s record is not the most important sign of success at the JV level. But more importantly, the team continued to improve as the season went on, and also played the game the right way throughout the season.
“This team was an absolute pleasure to coach. They played with a lot of confidence and showed up each day ready to work and ready to win baseball games,” Mignault said. “We had our ups and downs and hit a little rut in the beginning of the season, but really played strong in the last few weeks. There were multiples guy that stepped up and many guys that battled at their position, making my job difficult as to who were the deserving guys to get innings.
“This is a great problem to have as a coach. We showed spurts of electric energy which really fueled our success at the plate. I am excited to see what these players can do at the next level and I hope they continue to battle within their team and against their opponents.”
One of the best aspects of the season for the Redmen was that some of their biggest stars this season were some of their youngest players, including freshman pitcher and shortstop Matt Cooke, who led the Redmen in batting average (.432), on base percentage (.569), runs scored (17), and hit by pitch (7). Cooke also led the Redmen on the mound, going 4-1 on the season, with four of his starts coming against MVC Division 1 opponents.
Two other freshmen, Zach Hayes and Noah Russo also contributed to the team’s success, with Hayes having a big season at the plate, batting .400, while also posting a 2.03 ERA over ten innings of work on the mound. Russo, meanwhile played almost every inning all around the infield and was the Redmen’s backup catcher
The sophomore class made up the biggest portion of the Redmen roster, and they did not disappoint with Ryan Flynn leading the way offensively. Primarily hitting out of the number three spot, he batted .429, while leading the Redmen in hits (18), RBI (13) and slugging percentage (.619), while also playing a stellar centerfield. First baseman/pitcher Ben O’Keefe batted .375 out of the cleanup spot, while piling up plenty of extra base hits, while Drew Nestor and Matt Duggan were the Redmen’s 1-2 punch on the mound late in the week in their double headers. The both recorded many outs by way of the strikeout and could both hit for power in the lineup. They combined for 55 Ks (33 and 32) and mashed for a combine 17 RBIs at the plate. Michael Hill started behind the plate for the Redmen.
“Michael was our guy behind the dish, a very unselfish player, kept runners honest, while calling pitches on his own,” Mignault said. “He battled a leg injury for most of the season but was always ready to go to war for his team.”
Tristan Leslie played every inning in the middle infield and was extremely reliable to record outs, he also hit an impressive .364 at the plate. Nick Diciccio was lightning fast on the bases and in the outfield and showed spurts of pure power at the plate. Brady McHugh flashed some serious leather at first base and had great discipline with some pop at the plate.
The Redmen also had a pair of juniors in Andrew Della Piana and Logan Auth, each of whom brought more than just their athletic skills to the field every day.
“Andrew and Logan brought great experience and leadership to our team,” Mignault said. “Andrew was one of the most consistent at the plate all year. He was a very tough out, batting .375 with a .512 OBP. Logan was another lightning fast guy playing a solid defensive outfield and he started off the year on a tear at the plate.
“There were a number of guys who impressed me in different aspects of the game. At the plate, on the mound, defensively, running the bases, and understanding situations and the importance of taking advantage of mistakes and limiting ours.”
The Redmen needed contributins from all of those players as they competed in the rugged MVC, facing opponents from both Division 1 and Division 2.
“Almost every game we played was competitive,” Mignault said. “There were a few games we wish we came out victorious but came up short. The schedule was also challenging, playing MVC-1 teams early in the week, followed by a double header vs MVC-2 teams with no non-conference games.”
As Mignault said, almost all of the Redmen’s games were competitive. There were, however, a few that stood out more than most, starting with an early season rout of Dracut, where the Redmen ripped five doubles in the first inning on their way to a mercy rule victory, as well as a couple of others.
“Against Dracut, we were focused at the plate and saw the ball well, the bats were very lively,” Mignault said. “Later in the season we did this again in the second game vs Methuen after being held quiet the previous day. We scored seven runs late in the game to come from behind and beat Methuen 11-8. Other than these we were very strong against MVC-1 opponents posting a 4-1 record against these teams. Wins vs Central, Lowell, North Andover, and Lawrence, while our only loss coming 5-3 vs Andover in a game we led 3-2 late. This was very impressive to see our guys show up each week and prove they can battle with anyone.”
Most impressive was that the Redmen continued to battle despite all of the challenges that came with this most unique of seasons, including dealing with many new restrictions due to COVID.
“Lucky for us the restrictions lightened up a little as the season when on I think these guys dealt with these changes perfectly,” Mignault said. “The schedule was definitely challenging but they bounced back nicely every time after a loss. They battled some hot summer-like days which I think many of them were used to from summer ball but can be exhausting after a full day in the classroom with masks on. I'm happy I was able to be a part of the season with them after losing last year's season.”
Given what his team accomplished this year, and the experience they gained throughout the season, Mignault is looking forward to seeing what many of these players can achieve going forward with the Tewksbury Baseball program moving forward.
“I enjoyed another season in this program immensely and was happy to get to know many of these players,” Mignault said. “I see a ton of potential in this group and I am excited to see what they can do at the next level. These guys play the game the right way. They come to work, they have great attitudes, they know how to have fun, and they want to win.
“This is a group that still hasn't hit their full potential and I think you will see a lot of hungry guys come back next year. Their eye is on the next level and being an impactful part of the varsity and I hope they do just that and more. The community of Tewksbury is very supportive in athletics and a lot of that is because of their families. This is a group of guys that come from great families who supported us all year and I can't thank everyone enough. The future is bright for Tewksbury baseball.”
GIRLS JV LACROSSE
In terms of wins and losses, the Tewksbury High Girls Junior Varsity Lacrosse team probably would have liked to see somewhat different results, as they struggled to an 0-13-1 mark on the season. However, in terms of effort and gaining experience as to how to play the game and compete at the next level, the season was a definite success for the young Redmen.
Redmen coach Brooke Pacheco would have course have liked a few wins as well, but she took plenty of positives out of this season with the way her team continued to improve throughout the season.
“I can surely say that there was growth and improvement in all of my players this season,” Pacheco said. “I would say that most girls started this season without any lacrosse experience. Through their dedication at practice and hard work on the field they improved their skills and strategy.”
Pacheco could see that improvement throughout the season in certain aspects of her team’s play, but it really all started to come together for the Redmen in a late season game against Dracut.
“I started to notice my team connecting the dots in our first game against Dracut. My girls were applying everything we had worked on at practice all season both defensively and offensively,” Pacheco said. “We were also consistently scoring goals. We continued to play with this tenacity as we played our last few games against Methuen.”
While Pacheco felt that her entire team worked hard throughout the season, a few players did stand out in terms of showing promise for the future including sophomores Vicki Lavargna and Abigail Mahoney, as well as eighth graders Paige Crowley, Emily Picher and Kallie Frechette.
“I do believe all of these girls would be great additions to our varsity team in years to come,” Pacheco said.
One thing that Pacheco was very happy with this season was the way her team handled playing their season through a pandemic. She also realizes her team was very lucky to not have some of the obstacles that players and coaches in other seasons had to deal with.
“My team continued to have a positive attitude through the pandemic,” Pacheco said. “Unlike other seasons, we were lucky enough to play without masks and so many restrictions. We were even able to travel with the varsity which helped our team camaraderie and allowed the younger girls to watch and learn the sport.”
Pacheco is looking forward to seeing her players, particularly the younger players, taking what they have learned and using it to their advantage at the varsity level.
“I would like to take this time to thank all of the eighth graders who came out for the team this year,” Pacheco said. “Without their participation we would not have had enough girls to field a JV team. After seeing the turnout (varsity) coach (Erin) Murphy and I are excited for future seasons.”
