Two weeks ago we re-started our column on the collegiate athletes from Tewksbury, and we are back at it again as many student-athletes continue to do great things on the cross-country courses, soccer and field hockey fields.
CROSS-COUNTRY
Graduate student Lily Robinson and the University of Massachusetts women's cross country took 18th in a field of 22 talented teams from across the nation at the Coast-To-Coast Battle in Beantown on Friday afternoon at Franklin Park.
Robinson finished third among Minuteman runners and 99th overall in a field of 195 competitors, crossing the finish line in a time of 18:46 for the 5K course.
Racing in a crowded field of 30 teams spanning NCAA Divisions I, II, and III, the Saint Anselm College women's cross country team placed fourth at the UMass Dartmouth Cross Country Invitational on Saturday.
Hawks senior Holly O’Leary competed in the junior varsity race, leading the Hawks to a first place overall finish among 12 teams. O’Leary finished seventh overall in a field of 121 runners finishing in a time of 20:03 over the 5K course.
Facing wet and rainy conditions Friday afternoon, the UMass Lowell cross country team ran hard at the 2021 Coast-to-Coast Battle in Beantown hosted by Boston College. The women's team finished 10th in the highly competitive event.
Graduate student Emily Sessa led the River Hawks with a 20th place finish off a 17:36.0 time.
"The women ran outstanding for the first race for many of them," commented Head Coach Gary Gardner. "The competition was excellent for the women as 90 percent of the teams are national or regionally ranked, so we are pleased with 10th [overall]."
Worcester State sophomore Caitlin Conneely finished 140th in a field of 234 runners at the 48th UMass Dartmouth Invitational on September 18 at the Robert Dowd Cross Country Course. Conneely finished the 5K course in a time of 21:12.80.
On the men’s side at the 48th UMass Dartmouth Invitational at the Robert Dowd Cross Country Course, junior Patrick Carleton finished 33rd in a field of 256 runners, completing the 8K course in a time of 25:28.20.
FOOTBALL
Stonehill College senior defensive back Masyn Lorick had a big game for the Skyhawks in their dramatic 27-26 come from behind win over Assumption last Saturday. Lorick had six total tackles, including three solo. The Skyhawks scored the game winning touchdown with 36 seconds left in the game after trailing 26-14 early in the fourth quarter.
For the season, Lorick now has 18 tackles and one interception for the 3-1 Skyhawks.
Wesleyan senior defensive lineman Joe Rosberg had one tackle for a loss of three yards, in the Cardinals 30-14 win over Hamilton last Saturday.
Worcester State freshman running back Kyle Darrigo has earned a spot on the Lancers roster. Darrigo has yet to see any game action yet, but he enters Worcester State after a great career at Tewksbury High where he was a two-time First Team All-Merrimack Valley Conference selection and a Lowell Sun All-Star in 2019. He was also named his team's Most Outstanding Offensive Player as a sophomore and team MVP as a senior.
Endicott College sophomore wide receiver Shane Aylward continued his spectacular first season of college football this past week, earning CCC Offensive Rookie of the Week honors, the second time this season he has received the award.
In Endicott's 30-21 comeback win over Norwich last Saturday, Aylward eclipsed the 100-yard mark for the first time in his collegiate career, reeling in five catches for 101 yards. One of those catches was a six-yard touchdown reception that gave the Gulls their first lead of the game early in the third quarter.
For the season, Aylward now has 17 receptions for 245 yards, leading the team in all three categories.
His teammate, junior offensive lineman Justyn Lester has played in all four games for the 3-1 Gulls, helping to lead a powerful offense that has put up 337 yards and 28.5 points per game, including 128.3 yards per game rushing.
Springfield College freshman linebacker Will McKay has earned a spot on the Pride roster. The former Tewksbury High star and captain has appeared in one game so far this season, a 46-24 win over Rowan on September 11.
WPI freshman defensive lineman Michael Duggan made his collegiate debut back on September 10 against Endicott College and has now seen action in two of the Engineers four games so far this season.
Duggan’s teammate, senior running back Brandon Winn scored the Engineers only touchdown of the in their 31-10 loss to Montclair State last Saturday. Winn's three-yard scoring run pulled the Engineers to within 14-7 at the time. It was the fourth rushing touchdown of the season for Winn, who also has 184 yards rushing on the year.
VOLLEYBALL
Worcester State senior libero Brooke Lamothe had 12 digs in the Lancers 3-1 loss to SUNY Delhi on Saturday afternoon. Lamothe is fifth on the team in digs with a total of 101 for the season.
Fitchburg State graduate student Lauren Ricciardi had four kills and two digs for the Falcons as they suffered a pair of 3-0 losses to Worcester State and SUNY Delhi last Saturday. Ricciardi now has 76 digs on the season to lead the Falcons, while her 53 kills is good for second on the team.
SOCCER
Worcester State junior forward Haley Mignon had a goal and an assist to lead the Lancers to a 3-1 victory over Fitchburg State on Saturday. Mignon scored the first goal of the game for the Lancers, and then assisted on what would prove to be the game winner, in the 45th minute of the first half.
Worcester State senior midfielder Alex Papageorgiou had a pair of assists this past week Papageorgiou picked up his first helper of the week back on September 18 in a 2-1 loss to MCLA, and added his second on the game winning goal in the 83rd minute in a 3-2 win over Anna Maria on September 21.
FIELD HOCKEY
Fitchburg State freshman forward Alexis Raymond scored the first goal of her collegiate career this past week, and just for good measure she also added her first college assist. Unfortunately for Raymond and the Falcons, her two point effort was not enough to overcome Colby-Sawyer in a 3-2 loss last Wednesday afternoon in Fitchburg.
Salem State senior midfielder Allison Couillard scored what would prove to be the game winning goal for the Vikings in a 2-0 victory over Framingham State on Saturday. Couillard’s goal came in the 38th minute and was one of her four shots on goal in the game.
If we missed anyone, send an email to: sports@yourtowncrier.com.
