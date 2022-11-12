TEWKSBURY - The Tewksbury High volleyball team continued its march through the MIAA D3 State tournament bracket with a 3-0 victory over Wayland, Tuesday night, at Tony Romano Court.
The second-seeded Redmen (18-4) advance to the Round of 8, where they will host seventh seed Cardinal Spellman (19-3), Thursday evening (6 p.m.), back at Tony Romano Court.
Tewksbury moved out to early leads in all three games, weathered a few mild runs from the Warriors, but ultimately won all three games going away, 25-14, 25-17, 25-14.
"We were really happy," said assistant coach Kaitlyn Stokes. "When it starts to get deeper into the state tournament, we know we are going to be playing teams with higher caliber, so we are ready for that."
Head coach Allie Luppi was unable to attend the match, but she was able to watch the live stream and stay in close contact with Stokes and assistant Erin Murphy.
"No, she wasn't able to make it, tonight, but she was watching from home, so she was there in spirit," said Stokes. "She was texting us throughout, so she was very much part of the game."
Luppi had to be happy with most everything she saw, as the Redmen played well, and had fun at the same time.
While everyone who got on the court contributed to the match victory, senior co-captain and libero/outside hitter Carrina Barron made her mark throughout, beginning with the first game where she had a run of five aces in a row as Tewksbury expanded a 9-4 lead to 14-4. She ended up with eight kills, six service aces in all, and seven digs.
The Redmen had moved out to an 8-2 lead in that first game, and after going up 14-4, grew the lead to as much as 13 (21-8), before getting the first game point, 25-14, with a Barron smash to end it.
"We came in tonight just wanting to keep in with a level head and playing within our level of play, regardless of how the other team was going," said Stokes.
The second game saw Tewksbury move out to a 4-1 lead before Wayland fought back to close the gap to 5-4. The Redmen kept building up nice leads of 12-6, 14-8, 18-12 and 19-13, but the Warriors kept fighting back with good defense and some powerful kills to stay within three, as late as 19-16.
Some nice hitting from senior Vanessa Green (eight kills) and defense from junior co-captain Ava Fernandes (four digs) allowed Tewksbury to inch ahead to a 25-17 second game win.
"We know that our serve receive is really something that if we stay strong, we can run our offense," said Stokes. "We had a pretty successful night."
The Redmen moved out to the lead once again in the third game, but Wayland hung in there and stayed close at 6-4. That is when sophomore Olivia Cueva went on an 11-point service run, including three aces, to put Tewksbury in firm control. Julia Moura had two assists off the bench, Jennie Lester had three service aces. McKayla Conley had three kills, while senior co-captain Tori Rowe and senior Madelyn Montejo each had two kills. The lead grew to 24-9 before the Warriors scored five in a row before losing match point, 25-14.
"We hardly had any hitting errors, which is nice," said Stokes. "Our serving was really strong, which kept us in the game, and kept Wayland out of system."
Stokes was also impressed with the connections made between the setters and hitters, including a perfect kill near the end of the second game by Green, which got a loud reaction for the Tewksbury bench.
Senior setter Kiley Kennedy had another great game with 19 assists, and seven digs while playing defense in the back row.
Going into Thursday's quarterfinal, while the Cardinals have an even better record than the Redmen, their schedule was not nearly as strong, thus their seventh seeding to Tewksbury's two seeding. Regardless, Tewksbury is ready for a righteous battle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.