BILLERICA – Despite being tied at halftime of Saturday’s CAC matchup with arch rival Greater Lowell, the Shawsheen Tech Football team had looked out of sync for much of the half, not playing up to the standards they and the coaching staff had set for themselves.
The Shawsheen coaches undoubtedly let the players know that more was expected out of them at halftime, and it was a different Rams squad that showed up for the second half, on their way to a 13-7 victory over the Gryphons at Cassidy Field, improving the Rams to 2-1 on the season.
The win also enabled the Rams maintain control of the Collins Cup for another season, the 20th straight time they have taken home the coveted trophy emblematic of the winner in the annual rivalry game between the two schools.
Shawsheen coach Al Costabile knew going into this one that it was going to be a battle, with Greater Lowell eager to finally notch a win against the Rams, and the Gryphons certainly gave the Rams all they could handle.
“Greater Lowell came to play. They played really, really tough and their coaching staff did a great job of preparing them,” Costabile said. “Both teams played really, really hard today. There was a lot on the line.”
The winning touchdown for Shawsheen came on their opening possession of the third quarter. After stopping Greater Lowell on a fourth and one attempt from their own 25-yard line, Shawsheen took advantage of the great field position to take the lead.
But it was by no means an easy score for Shawsheen, despite the great field position. Two penalties on the drive totaling twenty yards had moved the Rams back to the 33-yard line where they faced a 3rd-and-21 situation. One play after a 15-yard penalty, the Rams took the lead for good on a tremendous throw and catch from senior quarterback Chris Disciscio to senior wide receiver Tim Annino with 7:45 left in the third quarter. Disciscio rolled out to his left and under tremendous pressure found Annino in the corner of the end zone where the big wide receiver leapt over defenders to not only haul down the pass, but also stay in bounds for the touchdown.
The extra point attempt was blocked, but the Rams had a 13-7 lead that they would never relinquish.
“That was just a tremendous play. A tremendous pass and a tremendous catch,” Costabile said. “Just two big time plays on both ends.”
Greater Lowell did not quit, however, as they attempted to rally on their next possession, picking up a first down on a 12-yard run by senior quarterback Jacob Trzcienski, but two plays later, Shawsheen sophomore defensive back Mavrick Bourdeau picked off a Trzcienski pass to end the threat.
After a Rams punt, the Gryphons were at it again, this time setting themselves up with a first and goal at the Shawsheen seven yard line early in the fourth quarter when Trzcienski hooked up with senior wide receiver Gabe Neives on a 42-yard strike.
The Shawsheen defense, however, led by senior defensive tackle Jonah Varallo stepped up and pushed the Gryphons back, forcing them into a fourth and goal play from the ten yard line. On the ensuing play, for a moment it looked like Trzcienski had found an open receiver in the end zone, but at the last moment, Shawsheen’s Dylan Timmons of Wilmington deflected the ball away to preserve the Rams lead and ultimately, the victory.
From there, Shawsheen took over on offense and Greater Lowell would never see the ball again, as the Rams went on a 13-play drive that moved the ball from their ten-yard line to the Gryphons 26-yard line, and more importantly completely killed the clock. Disciscio did most of the work on the game clinching drive, with two running plays of 11 yards each and another for 14 yards, along with a ten-yard pass to his favorite target of the day, Annino.
Senior running back Diondre Turner of Tewksbury clinched things for the Rams with a three-yard on fourth and one with 2:10 left in the game.
“This was a heck of a game,” Costabile said. “It was a great football game. Neither team deserved to lose. Both teams played their hearts out, and both programs should be proud of themselves.”
Shawsheen had taken the lead early in the game, when Disciscio and Annino had hooked up for the first time in the game, this time from 20 yards out, with 7:12 left in the first quarter. The extra point kick from Randy Leavitt gave the Rams a quick 7-0 lead. They wouldn’t score again in the first half, however, and Greater Lowell had seemed to seize momentum when junior running back Nesly Sanival scored on a three-yard run up the middle with 20 seconds left in the half. Freshman Jayson Frasca’s extra point tied the score at 7-7.
It looked like Shawsheen was going to come right back with a score of their own when Timmons returned the ensuing kickoff 70 yards for an apparent touchdown, but a holding penalty negated the score and the teams went to the break tied at 7-7.
In a ceremony after the game, MVP’s of the game were named for each team, with each team’s quarterback winning the award, Trzcienski for Greater Lowell and Disciscio for Shawsheen.
The Rams will be back in action on Friday night when they hit the road for a 6:00 pm kickoff with CAC rival Greater Lawrence in a game with huge league title implications.
Greater Lawrence defeated Northeast this past weekend, after Northeast had beaten Shawsheen the week before, so a win by the Rams over the Reggies will put them back on track to defend their league title from 2019.
“Today was another step forward. It’s improvement and that is what you are looking for every week,” Costabile said. “Greater Lawrence is always tough, so we will need to keep getting better. We will have our hands full with them.”
