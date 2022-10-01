TEWKSBURY – On Sunday morning, well over 100 hundred runners and walkers took the streets in Tewksbury for some healthy exercise, all while raising money for a great cause.
Into Action Recovery foundation of Tewksbury held its fifth annual 5K Road Race which started and ended at the high school.
The Into Action Recovery foundation began in 2015, by a group of concerned parents and family members who had loved ones struggling with Substance Use Disorder. In 2018 the organization opened the first highly structured 12-step sober living home for men. To date, IAR has assisted over 90 men with their recovery journey.
The 100-plus runners were able to raise well over $7K with donations still expected to come in over the next week. All proceeds from this event will go towards scholarships to the foundation's sober living home.
Event co-ordinator Mary-Ellen Cooper said although the numbers of participants were down a bit, she was thrilled with the entire day, which included many volunteers who came through in every way to make this event a success once again.
“This race gets the community involved so that they can understand and appreciate all the good our foundation does every day, making a difference in helping those with their recovery journey,” said Cooper. “(On Sunday) we had a woman named Becky Connor from Worcester sign up for our race. She lost 90 pounds and wanted to find a way to celebrate her weight loss and honor the young man who helped her with her training. The young man was in recovery and Becky saw our race, and decided that was the best way to honor her trainer. She got sponsors and raised $1,700 on her own, and donated it to us. She had never even met us before. I heard from her on Monday, she was so excited that she chose Into Action Recovery. She was very impressed with our foundation and what we represent. I was amazed by this.”
Every year, IAR has family members including its own, who come out to honor their loved one who has lost their battle with addiction.Cooper’s nephew Derek Hanley died in 2016 at the age of 31. Board member Steve Goodell lost his son Robbie in 2015 at the age of 21. Board member Edna Peters lost her nephew Peter Martel in 2020 at the age of 28.
“This race means so much to me. It is a way to remember an honor those who have lost the battle with addiction, like my nephew Derek Hanley. Board member Steve Goodell honors his son Robbie Goodell, and another board member Edna Peters honors her nephew Peter Martel. We also honor the many men who have rooms named after them in our home: Derek Hanley, Robbie Goodell, Daniel and Jon Sheehan, Brian Beaudry, Aram Dulgarian, Robby Walsh, and James McCormack. Many of these families either donate or volunteer at our events. It certainly helps in the healing process.”
Besides remembering those who passed, Cooper said that this year's race was dedicated to one special person, her mother Mary-Ellen, also known as 'Other Mother'.
“This year we dedicated our race to my mom,” said Mary-Ellen, “she is at home recovering from a stroke and heart attack she sustained seven weeks ago. Our mom has been present, front and center, for all of our events since we started this back in 2015. She has been our number one supporter from the beginning and we wish her well in her own recovery.”
As for the race itself, once again former Tewksbury resident Kurt Ronan, who is in the middle of his own recovery, won it for the second straight time, clocked at 19:12. He was followed by Jason Chiesa of Tewksbury (19:42), Cooper's nephew Andrew Valdina, a former Dracut High and Bridgewater State wrestling standout, who was third at 22:19, Tewksbury resident Rachel Berube, who was fourth at 23:44 and Dracut's Tricia King, who was fifth at 23:50.
Rounding out the top finishers from Tewksbury included: Allyson Casey (9th), Kathy Rosemond (10th), Cooper's daughter Kimarie Collins (17th), Jay Silvia (22nd), Jenn Pestana (25th), Jill Moorhouse (27th), Isabel Guante (33rd) and Michelle Robertson (34th).
Mary-Ellen Cooper said that thanks all of the volunteers for their hard work, especially the TMHS girls and boys track team, who “were amazing. They were so engaged, cheering on the runners out on the run and at the finish line. They all told me that they had so much fun and they will be back next year! Thanks to their female coach, Christina Keefe, for recruiting the kids.”
