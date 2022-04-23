The TMHS Girls Tennis team is off to a 1-2 start, first losing to Andover 5-0 back on April 11th and then coming away with a 3-2 win over Haverhill, before falling to Billerica, 4-1 on Friday.
In the most recent match with the Indians, Renuka Late came away with the lone win out of the No. 1 singles spot as she defeated Abigayle Rettman in straight sets, 6-2 and 7-5.
“Renuka has played better each match and has done an excellent job winning the big points at key moments. She is focused and determined,” said head coach Mary MacDonald.
In the other singles matches, Chloe Burns put up a great fight and was defeated by Cali Metcalfe, 6-4 and 6-4 and then at third singles, Juliana Ricci was topped by Sam Whitten, 6-1 and 6-1.
“Chloe Burns is on a steep learning curve, playing second singles as a new player is quite a challenge,” said MacDonald. “She is a fine athlete and works very hard in her matches. Her level is going to continue to improve. Third singles is going to be different players during the season. Ada Nicodemus and Juliana Ricci have played there so far.”
In doubles play, Billerica's Lillian Ellmstrom and Chloe McDermott defeated Daraya Mehrabani and Cecelia Ho, 6-4, 7-6 (10). Then Leah Pratt and Anisha Goel defeated Fiona Ho and Natalie Nguyen, 6-2, 6-0.
“One doubles has been solid, Darya and Cecilia work well together. Fiona and Natalie at second doubles are also improving each match. We are going to be working on getting them all to be more aggressive at net, and more consistent from the back court.”
In the win over Haverhill, Late defeated Mallory Amirinian, 6-4 and 6-0. The other wins came from the doubles teams, Cecelia Ho and Mehrabani came out on top over Nina Cole and Gray Bolduc, 6-0 and 6-2 and then Fiona Ho and Natalie Nguyen also won by scores of 6-3 and 6-1.
In the other matches, Burns was defeated by Meredith Anirinian in straight sets as was Ada Nicodemus with scores of 6-3, 6-2.
The Redmen will go ten days between matches, as Tewksbury will host Lowell on Monday at 4:00 and will remain home for the following three matches with Academy of Notre Dame on Wednesday (4 pm), North Andover on Thursday (3:30 pm) and then Haverhill again on May 2, at 4.
BOYS TENNIS
It was a fantastic week for the TMHS Boys Tennis team, taking home a pair of league wins over Lawrence, 3-2, and then Billerica, 4-1.
“The boys were able to get their first win of the season in a very entertaining and close match against Lawrence,” said head coach Rick Keene.
The three match wins came from No. 2 singles Win Bo, No. 3 singles Michael Gaglione (6-1, 6-0) and then the second doubles team of George Zuckuler and Tyler Chesbrough (6-3, 6-2).
Keene spoke about each of the three match victories.
“Win Bo and his opponent Harlan Tran played a great match. Win dropped his first set but fought back to take the second set forcing a third set tie break. The two battled back and forth and Win found himself down a break but never gave up fighting back a second time winning three straight games to take the set and match 7-5. If the match wasn’t entertaining enough, Win and Harlan displayed some of the greatest sportsmanship I have ever seen in my years as the coach, encouraging each other to keep fighting and hugging it out after a great battle.
“Michael Gaglione came up with the win, improving his record to 2-0 on the season. Michael's game continues to grow and get stronger every day. His court coverage and mindfulness to place his shots has earned Michael both his wins. George Zackular stepped up to the doubles one position alongside Tyler Chesbrough,and in their first match playing together, they got the straight set victory.”
In the two defeats, first singles with Brady Litton (0-6, 0-6), and then first doubles with Jason Morris and Ashwin Marayanan (2-6, 3-6), all put forth tremendous efforts.
“Brady Litton started in the singles one slot facing a very strong Lawrence opponent Jose Martinez. Brady fought hard the whole match and the two players had some great rallies,” said Keene. “Despite being down Brady fought hard right up to the last point but short of a victory.
“Jason and Ashwin continue to grow and support each other on the court. After a long fought match they increased their game wins but fell short of capturing the sets to win the match. I’m proud of Jason and Ashwin always coming off their matches looking at the positives.”
The momentum continued for the Redmen two days later with a convincing win over Billerica. The successful play started at No. 1 singles with Litton, who won his match by scores of 6-3 and 6-2.
“The match points were very tight but Brady pulled out a great win. Although Brady has been playing well, this is the best I've seen him play this year. His forehands, backhands and serves were all working well. Brady seemed very comfortable and confident throughout the whole match,” said Keene.
At No. 2 singles, Bo also came away with a win, 7-5, 7-5.
“The match went back and forth with very competitive games but Win kept his cool and was able to capture the necessary points when needed to win the crucial games that lead him to the overall victory of the match in straight sets,” said Keene. “This moves Win to 2-1 on the season. Win’s confidence seems to grow every match he plays.”
Speaking of confidence, Michael Gaglione remained undefeated on the season with a 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 victory.
“Michael Gaglione entered his third match of the season against his toughest opponent so far. After losing the first set 3-6, Michael dug in deep and started to look for weaknesses in his opponent that he could capitalize on and took the second set 6-2 forcing a third set.
“With the momentum on his side and his drive to not lose Michael took the third set to capture the match win. This moves Michael to an impressive 3-0 on the year for the first year player.”
In doubles play, the fourth win for the team came from the pairing of Danny Franklin and George Zackular, who won in straight sets 6-4 and 6-3.
“This was the first chance the two players got to play together, and they did not disappoint,” said Keene. “The two of them had great communication on the court, with Danny being more experienced he worked well with George pumping him up and continually boosted his confidence. I'm proud of Danny for taking the lead and being a great team player.”
The other tandem of Tyler Chesbrough and Gregory Mercado fell in a tough match 6-4 and 7-5.
“Tyler teamed up with Gregory, who played in his first match this season. Again this was a very close match with the game points going back and forth. Tyler and Gregory could not come up with the win but gave everything they had and kept the match close. It is still early in the season and I can see that both first year players continuing to improve their game,” said Keene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.