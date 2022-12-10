On November 26th, the Notre Dame women’s soccer team’s magical run came to a close against number two UNC in the NCAA Quarterfinal round.
It was the battle of the one and two seeds, which the Fighting Irish fell by a score of 2-0 in South Bend.
After two Tar Heel goals in the first 47 minutes of the match, Notre Dame couldn’t find a way to chase the lead.
Wilmington’s own Olivia Wingate led the Fighting Irish through their special season. This was the first time since 2008 that Notre Dame earned the number one seed heading into the tournament, and the first time since 2012 they were able to advance to the quarterfinals.
The Fighting Irish beat Omaha, Santa Clara, and TCU to advance to the Elite 8 Matchup against UNC. Wingate scored three goals in the playoff run.
Although Wingate’s season ended earlier than expected, she received some special news on Friday.
The United Soccer Coaches announced the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s All-Americans and Wingate was selected for the All-America Third Team. In addition to that, she was recently also named to the All-ACC (Atlantic Coast League) first team.
Wingate had an impressive campaign for the Fighting Irish, scoring 14 goals and five assists for a total of 33 points.
It is not the first time Wingate has been recognized for her play. Last season, Wingate was selected to the United Soccer Coaches Third Team All-Region as well as the Third Team All-ACC.
The graduate student wraps up her division one soccer career with 5,968 minutes played where she was able to score 26 goals and assist on 11 others for a total of 63 points.
