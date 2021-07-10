LOWELL/TEWKSBURY – Looking back at the field hockey career of Sammy Macy at UMass Lowell, it seems almost impossible believe that one player could have achieved so much, both in terms of individual as well as team accomplishments.
Among the highlights of her brilliant career with the River Hawks, Macy, a 2007 graduate of Tewksbury High, was named a two-time Division 2 All-American, and was the Northeast-10 Player of the Year in her junior season of 2009.
In her senior season of 2010, she helped lead the River Hawks to the Division 2 National Championship and an undefeated record.
And today, 11 years after playing her final game for the River Hawks, she still holds several program records, including most goals in a career (91), most goals in a season (30), most points in a season (76) and most career points (220). She also ranks second in school’s history with 38 career assists, while holding the record for most points in a single game with 11.
In addition to being the 2009 NE-10 Player of the Year, Macy was also a three-time selection to the All-Conference First Team. During Macy's tenure, UMass Lowell won five NE-10 titles – three in the regular season and two in the tournament.
It is no wonder then, that this past week, Macy was chosen for induction into the NE-10 Hall of Fame Class for 2021, one of 14 inductees in this year’s class. Her selection may have come as no shock to those who saw her tremendous career with the River Hawks, but it still took Macy, who was selected to the Tewksbury High Athletic Hall of Fame in 2018, a little by surprise.
“To be frank, I was pretty shocked,” Macy recalled of hearing the news from her former coach with the River Hawks, Shannon Hlebichuk. “I didn’t actually know they had a Northeast-10 Hall of Fame. But when got the call, I was thrilled, and very honored. There have been so many great players that have played in that conference, so to be selected was quite an honor.”
And quite the well-deserved honor at that. Macy had a splendid career at Tewksbury High, leading the Redmen to an MVC championship, as well four trips to the state tournament, and one trip to the Division 2 North Sectional Finals. But she somehow managed to take her game to an even higher level when she got to UMass Lowell. And that is saying something, considering her place in TMHS history, where she is the best player in program history, having finished her career with 74 goals, including her senior year where she scored 30 goals and added eight assists.
Macy had plenty of reason to be confident entering UMass Lowell in the fall of 2007, but she certainly did not expect the kind of success she enjoyed through her brilliant four-year career.
“I didn’t expect that. I knew I was a good athlete growing up, but I didn’t expect to be that successful,” Macy said. “Truly, it had a lot to do with who I played with. If you put me on a different team, I would not have put up those kinds of numbers. It really had a lot to do with the team.”
Maybe so, but from the time Macy started playing the game, it was obvious she had quite the talent for it. Her teammates undoubtedly helped her be even more successful, but Macy had plenty of talent on her own. Back in 2006, during Macy’s junior season with the Redmen Macy’s former coach Pat Ryser told the Town Crier just what a special player Macy is.
“Sammy is probably the best player I’ve had in terms of skill level,” said Ryser at the time. “She just has awesome stick work. She’s definitely a goal scorer, but it’s her stick work, her skill, the way she works around the net and the capability of getting open, and finding people to pass too is what makes her so good. Her speed helps her out and so does her lankiness because she has that extra reach over other people.”
Macy took that talent and went on to her great career with the River Hawks. There were plenty of great memories along the way for Macy both on and off the field, but there is one that stands out above all others. That of course was the magical season of 2010. Not only did Macy have a statistically better season than her league MVP season of 2009, scoring 30 goals and adding 16 assists for 76 points, but she and the River Haws went 24-0 and captured the Division 2 National Championship with a 1-0 win over Shippensburg.
“That season was just incredible,” Macy recalled. “That team had incredible chemistry, and we had leadership from both the upperclassmen and the younger players. We worked very well together on and off the field. We were a very tight knit and very talented group. We had an awesome goalkeeper (Melanie Hopkins). Our offense was great, but our defense won that championship.”
The River Hawks defense was indeed outstanding that season, allowing only eight goals all season, but their offense was pretty spectacular as well, scoring 119 goals with Macy leading the charge. In the championship game against Shippensburg, the River Hawks would need only one goal in their 1-0 victory and of course Macy played a big part in that as well assisting on the goal just 23 minutes into the game. There we plenty of anxious moments in the game’s remaining minutes.
“They were one of the best teams we had ever played,” Macy said. “We had played Bloomsburg the previous three years, but this was probably the best team we had ever played. After we scored the goal we just had to hang on and play defense. And I was one of our worst defenders, but I just had to get back and play.”
The championship was the culmination of a four-year quest for Macy and the rest of the River Hawks who had suffered defeats in the previous three championship games. It was also further validation of Macy’s decision to attend Division 2 UMass Lowell as opposed to a Division 1 program. She had offers to play Division 1, but ultimately chose to stay close to home and play for a coach she knew in Hlebichuk, and she couldn’t have been any happier with her decision.
“I knew Shannon from having played at some of her camps, so I called her and told her I wanted to play there. I was really happy with my decision. It was the best four years of my life,” Macy said. “I loved being a student-athlete. I got to have the college experience while still playing a sport I love.”
Macy feels fortunate to have played for two great coaches in her career, with Hlebichuk in college, and the legendary Pat Ryser at Tewksbury High. Ryser certainly helped guide Macy in the right direction in high school helping to make her incredible college career possible.
“She was awesome. She was everything to me,” Macy said. “She was like a second mother. But she was also a friend when you needed to vent, and a mentor when you needed advice. I am just really grateful for everything she did, not just for me, but for all of her players. I know they all feel the same way.”
She also knows she would not have gotten as far as she did without the support of her parents, Mary and Doug Macy.
“I owe so much to my parents. They sacrificed everything for me,” Macy said. “My dad coached my teams and my mom was the manager. They traveled to all the tournaments every weekend, and they just opened up so many doors for me and my brother.”
Speaking of her brother Brian, Macy also credits him for a great deal of her success. Brian played golf and ice hockey at TMHS, while Sammy played field hockey and softball, twice being selected as a MVC All-Star and once as a Lowell Sun All-Star.
“I attribute a lot of my success in field hockey to playing ice hockey and softball. Softball for helping me with my swing and hockey for helping me learn how to control my stick,” Macy said. “I owe my brother so much as well. He was such a great role model. I always wanted to be just like him.”
