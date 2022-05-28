BILLERICA – The Shawsheen Tech Softball team has run into a bit of a rough patch in recent weeks, having lost five of their last six games, including three losses this past week. Even with their most recent rough stretch, however, the Rams remain very much in contention for a spot in the MIAA Division 3 State Tournament, with an 8-9 overall record, including a 6-5 mark in the CAC.
The Rams most recent loss came on Tuesday when they came up against a talented Bedford team, and fell by a score of 21-7 to their non-league opponents. Bedford, coached by Wilmington resident Dennis Walsh, brought a 13-2 record into Tuesday’s contest and they looked very much worthy of that record against the Rams, jumping out to a 9-0 lead in the second inning and coasting from there.
The Rams did their best to respond, scoring once in the bottom of the second, twice in the third, and then finally four times in the sixth, but the Bedford bats were relentless and the Rams simply could not match them.
Shawsheen did get some fine offensive performances on the day, with sophomore Reagan Bowden going 1-for-3 with two runs scored, while junior Mia Bisso of Tewksbury was also 1-for-3 with two runs scored. Freshman first baseman Gianna Caruso chipped in to the offense as well, going 1-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBI. Sophomore Paige Fuller of Wilmington also had two hits including an RBI triple.
Poor defense, however, did not help senior pitcher Sandra Watne of Wilmington against a strong Bedford lineup, as the Rams committed nine errors on the day.
“This was a tough one,” Shawsheen coach Scott Ialuna said. “Bedford is a real talented team offensively and defensively and they were too much for us. We have our work cut out for us tomorrow too, but we are hoping to bounce back against Notre Dame.”
On Saturday, the Rams had suffered a tough 12-1 loss to CAC rival Essex Tech. The Rams got eight hits on the day, but could not put anything together and never really threatened most of the day. They had multiple base runners in only three innings. Sandra Watne had two hits and the sole RBI for the Rams. Also hitting the ball hard was senior third baseman Emily Freitas, senior right fielder Paityn Rose and Freshman Alivia Imbimbo.
On Thursday of last week, the Rams had played their best game of the week, but came up just short in a 7-6 extra inning loss to defending CAC champion Whittier Tech.
The Rams, who hit the ball hard all day, went toe to toe with Whittier and fought until the final out. In the second inning, with two outs, the Rams got on the board when Caruso singled and ended up on second after the centerfielder had trouble fielding the ball. Caruso scored when freshman Lainey Powell hit a low sinking line drive that the right fielder couldn’t handle.
That tied the game at 1-1 at the time. Whittier would take a 3-1 lead in the third inning, but Shawsheen would fight back to tie the score again in the fourth on Caruso’s RBI single. The Rams then took the lead in the fifth, on Mia Bisso’s two RBI single, but they could not hold off the powerful Wildcats, who scored once in the top of the seventh to tie the game, and then got what proved to be the game winning run in the seventh.
Watne pitched well in defeat, scattering eight hits and striking out ten batters.
“We played really well,” Ialuna said. "This game felt like watching a prize fight. Both teams took swings at each other and couldn't put the other away. Whittier showed why they are the league champs. I am proud of the fight we showed today."
The Rams, who headed into the week ranked 31st in the MIAA Division 3 power rankings, with the top 32 teams qualifying for the tournament, will have a couple of critical games this week, first taking on CAC rival Notre Dame Academy/Innovation Academy on Wednesday in a road game, before hosting non-league rival Malden Catholic on Friday in their regular season finale. The start time for both games is 4:00 pm.
