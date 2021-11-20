BRIDGEWATER - The greatest season in Tewksbury High volleyball history came to a spectacular close, Tuesday night, when the top-seeded Redmen fell in the MIAA Div. 3 State semifinals to fourth-seeded Old Rochester, 3-2.
The Bulldogs, who won their 19th match in a row, won the first set before the Redmen found their game and rallied to take a two sets to one lead. The fourth game was extremely tight all the way before Old Rochester prevailed. While Tewksbury's defense was phenomenal throughout the last four games, anyway, it could not find enough offense in the fifth game before the Bulldogs moved on to the final with a 25-15, 17-25, 21-25, 25-23, 15-11 triumph.
"I'm so bummed, obviously, but that was a really, really great game," said Tewksbury coach Allie Luppi, whose team finished with a final record of 18-5. "I'm super proud of how we played. We gave everything we had. Obviously I wish we were on the winning side of it."
Getting the numbers out of the way first, they indicate a Redmen team that came ready to play in their big moment.
Junior setter Kiley Kennedy had a great match with 40 assists and a block-assist, senior co-captain Katie Cueva led the squad with a season-high 18 kills. Twin sister, senior co-captain Maddie Cueva, had a well-rounded effort with 10 kills, five digs, three aces, and two block-assists. Middle blocker Madelyn Cueva had seven kills and right-side hitter Tori Rowe had three kills and a block-assist. All-State junior libero, Carrina Barron, had an incredible 19 digs and six aces, and right-side hitter Jennie Lester had four digs.
It did not look like it would be the great night it turned out to be in the first set, as Old Rochester went on an 8-0 run, with Maggie Brogioli doing the serving, giving the Bulldogs a 14-6 lead. Tewksbury was unable to answer with a run of its own, and Old Rochester took the first set rather routinely, 25-15.
The Redmen started out trailing by a point before going ahead at 6-5. The lead expanded to four (9-5) and they were able to keep the Bulldogs at arm's length through the middle of the set. Tewksbury continued to assert itself with focus and toughness, and the lead expanded to six (21-15) before winning it, 25-17.
"I said to the girls, 'I know we can beat this team," said Luppi. "'We can play with them, we just haven't shown them what we have, yet. So just buckle down, stay disciplined and let's go get them. Let's make this a show.'"
The show continued in the third set, in part due to the serving of Maddie Cueva, who guided the Redmen from a 5-6 deficit to a 12-6 lead. Tewksbury maintained the lead until Old Rochester caught up and took the lead at 19-20. Barron took over the serving and the Redmen scored their biggest points of the night while moving to within a point, 24-20. The Bulldogs ended the streak but lost the game on the next point, 25-21.
"We were super scrappy, which we needed to be because they were a great team, offensively," said Luppi. "It allowed us to shine defensively, which was great to see. And then our offense got going. It took awhile for our blocks to get there, but then they started getting some touches, which really helped. We did a nice job."
Tewksbury was one game away from a trip to the final, and Old Rochester was one game away from its season ending, which made the fourth game ultra-intense.
The Redmen scored the first three points before the Bulldogs began to grasp the reality of their situation, and they stepped up their game. Old Rochester took a four-point lead after a 6-0 run behind the serving of Ella Soulter, 14-10. Tewksbury caught up a 15-15, fell behind, 18-15, before the set turned into a grind the rest of the way. The Redmen were slightly behind, except when they tied it at 21-21, and the Bulldogs eventually tied the match with a 25-23 win.
"They started swinging really big," said Luppi. "Their block just came alive. They had it in the first set, it dwindled in the second and third sets, and then came back again in the fourth set, and we just weren't prepared for it."
Both teams were enthusiastic and hopeful in the fifth game, and while Tewksbury brought the response to Old Rochester's big hitting, the Redmen were not able to challenge the Bulldog defense in the same way.
"It's tough when you have those super-long rallies and you lose the point, it can be really mentally challenging to not let that affect you," said Luppi. "I think we still did a good job of mentally fighting for every point."
It was 9-9 when Old Rochester began its winning run, pounding away with one big hit after another, until Tewksbury finally relented at 15-11.
"I told the girls you should be so proud, this is the farthest we have ever made it," said Luppi. "So it's something you should hold on to and be really proud of."
Considering how the opening set went, the fact Tewksbury was able to respond with two straight game wins, and then competitive volleyball to the point the Redmen were 9-9 in the fifth game, is something to admire.
"We really did, which I'm super-proud of," said Luppi, on Tewksbury's bouncing back from the first game. "We stayed aggressive and we stayed calm and played well the entire time. We just weren't able to pull it off."
Also contributing to the great effort for the Redmen, Tuesday night, were Vanessa Green, Ava Nordbruch, and Ava Fernandes.
