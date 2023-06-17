CHARLTON — Moments after the Shawsheen Tech baseball team lost 5-3 in the finals of the state’s vocational championship tournament on Monday in Charlton, the team huddled together and said one word in unison.
Family.
As the group parted ways, there were plenty of hugs and high fives to be shared by coaches and players alike.
“I’m really proud of this team,” said Shawsheen coach Brian McCarthy. “These seniors were part of back-to-back 17-3 regular seasons. That’s a lot of wins. We had a couple of league titles, a voke title and a championship appearance (today). I’m really proud of them. Too bad we couldn’t come away with a win, but Bay Path was the No. 1 seed for a reason.”
The Rams took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning when freshman Dyllon Pratt of Billerica walked with two outs and scored on a double by sophomore catcher Robbie Welch of Tewksbury.
Bay Path scored twice in the bottom of the second and two more times in the home half of the third to take a 4-1 lead.
The home team added a fifth run in the fourth inning off of Ram senior reliever Aiden MacLeod of Burlington.
Shawsheen didn’t quit.
In the fifth, junior Evan Galanis of Tewksbury and sophomore Lukas Poirier of Wilmington hit back-to-back singles before senior Mavrick Bourdeau of Billerica drew a walk to load the bases.
After a strikeout, senior Mike Maselli of Wilmington hit a sacrifice fly to center to make it 5-2.
In the seventh, Poirier led off with a single and went all the way to third on two throwing errors by Bay Path.
BP reliever Matt Rousakos came in to face Bourdeau, who hit a screaming line drive down the first base line that was caught by Bay Path’s Kaiden Brochu. After a strikeout, Maselli hit a single to center to make it 5-3, but Rousakos struck out MacLeod to end the game.
“I know it’s a cliché thing to say, but these guys have a lot of fight in them,” McCarthy said. “They never give up.”
Senior Zack Fritze started for Bay Path and tossed the first six innings before exiting the game after the single by Poirier.
Senior Conlen Powell of Billerica started for the Rams and went the first 2.1 innings before MacLeod went the final 3.2 innings and allowed just one run. He struck out three, walked none and allowed three hits.
Poirier had three hits to lead the Ram offense while Maselli had two RBIs.
Defensively, Shawsheen was solid for most of the day.
Sophomore right fielder Nate Galanis of Tewksbury made three catches of line drives in the first two innings while Welch threw out a runner trying to steal second in both the third and fourth innings, ending a Bay Path threat in the third.
Senior center fielder Blake Parrott of Tewksbury ended the fifth inning with a running catch and also caught a line drive in the third with the bases loaded that resulted in a sacrifice fly, but could have been a deal breaker if it got by Parrott.
“He’s dynamite,” said McCarthy. “He can track down any ball that comes his way. He’s a great kid. We pinch hit for him and it doesn’t matter to him, he just says ‘put me in wherever you need me.’”
In the sixth, Boudreau and Poirier cleanly fielded grounders to shortstop and second base, respectively, while MacLeod contributed some defense on the mound, scooping a grounder with a runner on third base and successfully throwing home to Welch for out No. 2.
Six seniors played their final games for Shawsheen, a group that included Bourdeau, Maselli, MacLeod, Powell, Parrott and Nick Gagnon of Billerica. Three of those seniors will be playing college baseball as Maselli will suit up for the University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth, Powell will pitch for Fisher College in Boston and Bourdeau, the Commonwealth Athletic Conference’s MVP, will play for St. Anselm College in Manchester, N.H.
“They’re great, but Aiden MacLeod chose not to go to college,” McCarthy said. “He’s a carpenter and he’s going to go to work. That’s what’s great about (Shawsheen). These athletes are here because they love the game, but they know what they want to do in life. As soon as they take that jersey off later this afternoon, they’re a full-time employee now. It’s a different world.”
Bourdeau will graduate as one of the program’s top all-time performers, a fact that wasn’t lost on his coach after Monday’s game.
“It’s always hard to think about the kids that have come through the program, but he’s certainly one of the best if not the best baseball player to come through Shawsheen,” McCarthy said. “And he is one of the best student-athletes too.”
Bourdeau also had decorated careers for Shawsheen’s football and basketball squads.
“Whatever he does, he’s the type of great athlete that can put a team on his back,” the coach added. “He’s a great leader and the kids want to play with him. There’s no one like him. He works hard in practice and he helps the young kids. He loves that leadership role.”
